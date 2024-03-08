With winter here all of us are spending more time indoors, which is the perfect time to finish that game you never got around to. If you are shopping for the perfect gift for the ultimate gamer or die-hard Mario fan, Walmart and Amazon have Nintendo Switch deals available ahead of National Mario Day on Sunday, March 10.

The selection of Nintendo Switch discounts includes consoles bundled with some of the best games, including beloved Mario titles. Flexible and family-friendly, the Nintendo Switch is the ultimate entertainment system for all ages. The Nintendo gamer in your life will love any of these gifts that deliver fun gameplay.

Rather than you having to look through the thousands of Walmart and Amazon deals we've put together a list of all the best Nintendo Switch deals worth shopping now.

Best Nintendo Switch Console Deals

The main appeal of the Nintendo Switch is its ability to change form. It is a versatile console that lets you play either connected to a TV, or on-the-go with the built-in screen. Plus, the Nintendo Switch is portable, making it an easy device to travel with.

Best Nintendo Switch Game Deals

From The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to the most popular Mario titles, tons of Nintendo Switch games are on sale at Walmart. Shop our favorite game deals below.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Walmart Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Whether you're zipping around Rainbow Road or dodging infuriating blue shells, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the pinnacle of the series. Dive in with eight local friends, race online, and choose from a vast roster of beloved Nintendo characters. $60 $48 Shop Now

Luigi's Mansion 3 Amazon Luigi's Mansion 3 If you love the adventurous tone of the Mario Bros. franchise and haunted houses, then Luigi's Mansion 3 might be for you. Play as Luigi as you explore a haunted mansion to fight and capture ghosts. $60 $51 Shop Now

Super Mario: Odyssey Walmart Super Mario: Odyssey Join Mario on a massive, globe-trotting 3D adventure and use his new abilities to collect Moons so you can power up your airship and rescue Princess Peach from Bowser's wedding plans. $60 $48 Shop Now

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Walmart Animal Crossing: New Horizons The latest Animal Crossing entry lets players befriend animal neighbors on an island while collecting furniture, clothing, bugs and other goodies. It's the perfect social simulator, chock-full of things to do, see and work toward. $60 $53 Shop Now

Mario Party Superstars Walmart Mario Party Superstars Play classic boards and mini games when you choose Mario Party Superstars. Will you be a bit rusty or better than ever when playing this fun, nostalgic video game? $60 $50 Shop Now

Be sure to also check out our guides to more gaming deals, including Xbox and PS5 bundles.

