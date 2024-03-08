Sales & Deals

The Best Nintendo Switch Deals to Shop Ahead of Mario Day 2024: Save Big on Consoles and Games

Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals
Nintendo
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 11:48 AM PST, March 8, 2024

Score the best Nintendo Switch deals just in time for Mario Day, coming up on March 10.

With winter here all of us are spending more time indoors, which is the perfect time to finish that game you never got around to. If you are shopping for the perfect gift for the ultimate gamer or die-hard Mario fan, Walmart and Amazon have Nintendo Switch deals available ahead of National Mario Day on Sunday, March 10.

The selection of Nintendo Switch discounts includes consoles bundled with some of the best games, including beloved Mario titles. Flexible and family-friendly, the Nintendo Switch is the ultimate entertainment system for all ages. The Nintendo gamer in your life will love any of these gifts that deliver fun gameplay.

Rather than you having to look through the thousands of Walmart and Amazon deals we've put together a list of all the best Nintendo Switch deals worth shopping now.

Best Nintendo Switch Console Deals

The main appeal of the Nintendo Switch is its ability to change form. It is a versatile console that lets you play either connected to a TV, or on-the-go with the built-in screen. Plus, the Nintendo Switch is portable, making it an easy device to travel with.

Nintendo Switch - OLED Model: Mario Red Edition

Nintendo Switch - OLED Model: Mario Red Edition
Walmart

Nintendo Switch - OLED Model: Mario Red Edition

The newest variant of the Nintendo Switch OLED — the Mario Red Edition — has just received a rare discount at Walmart.

$350 $309

Shop Now

Nintendo Switch OLED with Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch OLED with Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con
Walmart

Nintendo Switch OLED with Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con

In addition to a new screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch OLED includes a wide adjustable stand for more comfortable viewing angles, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.

$349 $308

Shop Now

Nintendo Switch Lite

Nintendo Switch Lite
Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite

The Nintendo Switch Lite system is the perfect portable console for anyone who travels a lot.

$200 $188

Shop Now

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and MightySkins Voucher

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and MightySkins Voucher
Walmart

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and MightySkins Voucher

With this bundle's MightySkins voucher, you can choose from thousands of skins to personalize and protect your console. 

$409 $340

Shop Now

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Accessories Bundle

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Accessories Bundle
Walmart

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Accessories Bundle

Just in time for Mar10 Day, save on a Switch console, dock and Joy-Con controllers along with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,and a Nintendo Switch online 3-month individual membership.

$340 $299

Shop Now

Best Nintendo Switch Game Deals

From The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to the most popular Mario titles, tons of Nintendo Switch games are on sale at Walmart. Shop our favorite game deals below.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch
Walmart

Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch

The first traditional side-scrolling Mario game since New Super Mario Bros. 

$60 $46

Shop Now

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Walmart

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom expands the massive world of Hyrule, dives deeper into its narrative, and introduces bigger dungeons, weapon crafting and detailed building mechanics. It’s one of the best games the Switch has to offer.

$70 $52

Shop Now

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Walmart

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Whether you're zipping around Rainbow Road or dodging infuriating blue shells, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the pinnacle of the series. Dive in with eight local friends, race online, and choose from a vast roster of beloved Nintendo characters.

$60 $48

Shop Now

Luigi's Mansion 3

Luigi's Mansion 3
Amazon

Luigi's Mansion 3

If you love the adventurous tone of the Mario Bros. franchise and haunted houses, then Luigi's Mansion 3 might be for you. Play as Luigi as you explore a haunted mansion to fight and capture ghosts.

$60 $51

Shop Now

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Walmart

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Explore Koholint Island and all its trap-ridden dungeons. In this new version of the game, the classic soundtrack has been reborn with new arrangements, and now you can equip more items at once, review key conversations, and navigate the map in new ways.

$60 $40

Shop Now

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
Walmart

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is a pair of Mario adventures that complement each other. Originally a Wii U gem, 3D World offers 2D and 3D platforming and added features, while Bowser’s Fury is a compact open-world Mario experience.

$60 $49

Shop Now

Super Mario: Odyssey

Super Mario: Odyssey
Walmart

Super Mario: Odyssey

Join Mario on a massive, globe-trotting 3D adventure and use his new abilities to collect Moons so you can power up your airship and rescue Princess Peach from Bowser's wedding plans.

$60 $48

Shop Now

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Walmart

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The latest Animal Crossing entry lets players befriend animal neighbors on an island while collecting furniture, clothing, bugs and other goodies. It's the perfect social simulator, chock-full of things to do, see and work toward.

$60 $53

Shop Now

Mario Party Superstars

Mario Party Superstars
Walmart

Mario Party Superstars

Play classic boards and mini games when you choose Mario Party Superstars. Will you be a bit rusty or better than ever when playing this fun, nostalgic video game?

$60 $50

Shop Now

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Mario Strikers: Battle League
Amazon

Mario Strikers: Battle League

The perfect Mario game to play with friends. Up to 8 players are able to play Mario Strikers: Battle League together on the same system.

$60 $52

Shop Now

Be sure to also check out our guides to more gaming deals, including Xbox and PS5 bundles.

