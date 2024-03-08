Score the best Nintendo Switch deals just in time for Mario Day, coming up on March 10.
With winter here all of us are spending more time indoors, which is the perfect time to finish that game you never got around to. If you are shopping for the perfect gift for the ultimate gamer or die-hard Mario fan, Walmart and Amazon have Nintendo Switch deals available ahead of National Mario Day on Sunday, March 10.
The selection of Nintendo Switch discounts includes consoles bundled with some of the best games, including beloved Mario titles. Flexible and family-friendly, the Nintendo Switch is the ultimate entertainment system for all ages. The Nintendo gamer in your life will love any of these gifts that deliver fun gameplay.
Rather than you having to look through the thousands of Walmart and Amazon deals we've put together a list of all the best Nintendo Switch deals worth shopping now.
Best Nintendo Switch Console Deals
The main appeal of the Nintendo Switch is its ability to change form. It is a versatile console that lets you play either connected to a TV, or on-the-go with the built-in screen. Plus, the Nintendo Switch is portable, making it an easy device to travel with.
Nintendo Switch - OLED Model: Mario Red Edition
The newest variant of the Nintendo Switch OLED — the Mario Red Edition — has just received a rare discount at Walmart.
Nintendo Switch OLED with Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con
In addition to a new screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch OLED includes a wide adjustable stand for more comfortable viewing angles, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.
Nintendo Switch Lite
The Nintendo Switch Lite system is the perfect portable console for anyone who travels a lot.
Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and MightySkins Voucher
With this bundle's MightySkins voucher, you can choose from thousands of skins to personalize and protect your console.
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Accessories Bundle
Just in time for Mar10 Day, save on a Switch console, dock and Joy-Con controllers along with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,and a Nintendo Switch online 3-month individual membership.
Best Nintendo Switch Game Deals
From The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to the most popular Mario titles, tons of Nintendo Switch games are on sale at Walmart. Shop our favorite game deals below.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch
The first traditional side-scrolling Mario game since New Super Mario Bros.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom expands the massive world of Hyrule, dives deeper into its narrative, and introduces bigger dungeons, weapon crafting and detailed building mechanics. It’s one of the best games the Switch has to offer.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Whether you're zipping around Rainbow Road or dodging infuriating blue shells, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the pinnacle of the series. Dive in with eight local friends, race online, and choose from a vast roster of beloved Nintendo characters.
Luigi's Mansion 3
If you love the adventurous tone of the Mario Bros. franchise and haunted houses, then Luigi's Mansion 3 might be for you. Play as Luigi as you explore a haunted mansion to fight and capture ghosts.
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Explore Koholint Island and all its trap-ridden dungeons. In this new version of the game, the classic soundtrack has been reborn with new arrangements, and now you can equip more items at once, review key conversations, and navigate the map in new ways.
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is a pair of Mario adventures that complement each other. Originally a Wii U gem, 3D World offers 2D and 3D platforming and added features, while Bowser’s Fury is a compact open-world Mario experience.
Super Mario: Odyssey
Join Mario on a massive, globe-trotting 3D adventure and use his new abilities to collect Moons so you can power up your airship and rescue Princess Peach from Bowser's wedding plans.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
The latest Animal Crossing entry lets players befriend animal neighbors on an island while collecting furniture, clothing, bugs and other goodies. It's the perfect social simulator, chock-full of things to do, see and work toward.
Mario Party Superstars
Play classic boards and mini games when you choose Mario Party Superstars. Will you be a bit rusty or better than ever when playing this fun, nostalgic video game?
Mario Strikers: Battle League
The perfect Mario game to play with friends. Up to 8 players are able to play Mario Strikers: Battle League together on the same system.
Be sure to also check out our guides to more gaming deals, including Xbox and PS5 bundles.
RELATED CONTENT: