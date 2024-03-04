Spring's coming and Walmart has great deals for the new season. Save on kitchen, tech, beauty and more.
The start of spring is just around the corner, and with it comes one of the best excuses to breathe new life into your home and style. After all, spring is the season of renewal for a reason. Whether your kitchen, wardrobe, bedding or everyday gadgets could use a refresh, Walmart's spring savings have you covered.
Featuring low prices across every category, the latest Walmart deals include impressive discounts from top brands like Apple, KitchenAid, La Mer, Nintendo and more. If you're planning a spring break getaway, now's the time to save on beach towels, wrap dresses and sunscreen. Getting a head start on your spring cleaning? Walmart's sale on Dyson vacuums and air purifiers is brimming with discounts on household essentials.
From top-tier cookware sets to noise-cancelling headphones and Samsung's Frame TV, shop the best Walmart deals available today. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for Walmart+ here.
Best Walmart Kitchen Deals
Keurig K-Duo Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker
This versatile brewer is the best of both worlds, using both K-Cup pods and ground coffee to brew a cup and carafe of your favorite varieties.
Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer
Perfect for easy meals on busy weeknights, the Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer features TurboCrisp technology for fast, crispy and even cooking. You can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals.
Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, two saucepans and a sauté pan.
Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker
We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the CREAMi can create ice cream with the touch of the button with whatever you have in your kitchen.
AICOOK Juicer Extractor
If you're looking to have a healthier lifestyle, juicing is an easy way to get started.
KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Crafted with 10 speeds for nearly any task or recipe, you can't go wrong with investing in a KitchenAid stand mixer.
Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
With a 8” fry pan, 10” fry pan, 3qt sauté pan, 2qt saucepan, 5qt Dutch oven and 4 cookware protectors, this complete set is perfectly curated to stand out in your kitchen.
KISSAIR Countertop Ice Maker
Be sure your guests have fresh ice in their drinks during your gatherings.
Gotham Steel Pots and Pans Set 20 Piece Cookware Set
Whether you're looking to up your baking game or searching for the perfect gift for the home cook in your life, this 20-piece cookware set will help anyone take their cooking and baking to the next level.
Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer
Ninja's Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer allows you to create an entire meal in just one pot that'll be ready in just 15 minutes.
Best Walmart Home Deals
Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror
This beautiful full length mirror can be leaned to the wall or stand freely with the stand anywhere in your room. It also can be hanged vertically and horizontally to create the illusion of wider space.
Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa
Enhance your living room with this contemporary three-seat sofa sectional in linen fabric. It features a reversible end chaise cushion that can easily be moved around to suit your seating preferences.
Dreo Space Heaters for Inside
This best-selling Dreo portable electric space heater can heat up quickly and runs with low noise.
Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set
Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets. Resistant to pilling and snagging, these sheets are pet-friendly and made to last.
Segmart 5 Piece Dining Table Set
Upgrade your kitchen with this 4 seater dining set.
Linenspa Dreamer 8" Hybrid Mattress, King
This extra plush hybrid mattress is made up of springs, comfort foam, and gel infused memory foam to create the perfect blend of comfort and support that regulates temperature while relieving pressure point aches.
Purple Mattress, Queen
The Purple Mattress features two inches of breathable GelFlex Grid to cradle pressure points like hips and shoulders while keeping the rest of your body fully aligned.
Sharper Image 3-Piece White Down Alternative Comforter Set, Full
This set includes a plush quilted down alternative comforter and two matching shams crafted from premium 100% Polyester material. The quilted design not only adds a touch of sophistication to your bedroom but also ensures a cozy sleep.
Serta Monroe Modern Sofa with Sleeper
Save on Serta's convertible queen-sized sofa, complete with high-density foam cushions for added comfort.
The Best Walmart Spring Cleaning Deals on Vacuums
Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum
Save $80 on Dyson's newest, slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum for in-between cleaning on hard floors. An articulating neck and 360-degree castors make it easy to maneuver around obstacles and into tight spaces.
Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum
The Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum features a lightweight and maneuverable design plus a removable battery for extended cleaning time up to 40 minutes. It cleans hardwood, tile, and carpet floors.
BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too!
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless self-empty base after each cleaning session.
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
Shoppers love how light this Dyson cordless vacuum is, but they're shocked at just how much dirt and dust it picks up.
Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac
You don't need to spend hundreds of dollars on a robot vacuum. Score the Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac for under $100.
Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
Clean floors and carpet with the new Shark Cordless Pet Pro stick vacuum. Powerful suction meets a self-cleaning brushroll to pick up pet hair and debris in hard-to-reach places.
LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum
The LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum boasts a detachable quick-release battery for up to 50 minutes of long-lasting cleaning performance.
The Best Walmart Beauty Deals
La Mer Crème de la Mer, 2 oz
Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich, creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex
This Estée Lauder super serum works overnight to encourage hydrated skin. It can also help reduce visible signs of aging.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra Gel Eye Patches
Hydrate and de-puff the eyes with these cooling Peter Thomas Roth eye gel patches.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
This indulgent face mask contains hyaluronic acid to help lock in hydration for up to 72 hours.
Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume
Save on this vibrant floral perfume from Versace, fragranced with peony, yuzu, raspberry and pomegranate.
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette
Top notes of strawberry, violet leaves and pink grapefruit make this a celebrated modern classic.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix 50ML Moisturizer
The Elemis Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix Moisturizer excels in smoothing, firming and replenishing, making it a great choice suitable for all skin types. It diligently works overnight to help restore balance and encourage a radiant complexion.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus
The Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 PLUS is designed to give all hair types one-step salon quality results…and then some! Get shinier blowouts in up to half the time with 50% less heat exposure.
Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
The Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil not only works to smooth and strengthen the hair but also delivers a radiant shine.
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume
This TikTok-loved perfume from Ariana Grande boasts notes of lavender, pear and bergamot for a truly playful (and fruity) fragrance.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm
Illuminate your skin with this luxurious anti-aging face mask infused with caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a healthy-looking glow.
Coach New York Eau de Parfum
The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and woody notes is simply delightful.
GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing
If your eyelashes need some love, GrandeLash MD Serum is here. The enhancing lash serum helps increase both the thickness and length of your eyelashes while nourishing them with vitamins and amino acids.
Best Walmart Tech Deals
65" Samsung The Frame TV
The latest Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS)
Get $300 off the Apple Watch Series 8 in three different colorways.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
The newest AirPods Pro feature up to two times more Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and now Adaptive Audio, which automatically tailors the noise control for you to provide the best listening experience.
55" Samsung Class The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The Terrace is also designed with Wide Viewing Angle and Anti-Glare technology so you'll have a great view from any seat.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy Beats' Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real time.
Apple iPad (9th Generation)
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV
This model uses tons of tiny, precise LEDs to give you bright whites, the deepest dark colors, and a myriad of tweaks to help you get the best picture possible. Plus, its AI-powered Quantum HDR+ shades bring true-to-life colors, perfect for live sports.
70" LG Class 4K UHD WebOS Smart TV
LG's Smart UHD TV features FilmMaker Mode and HDR to bring you an immersive viewing experience at home.
Xbox Series X
Save $51 on the Xbox Series X and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.
