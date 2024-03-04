Sales & Deals

50 Best Walmart Deals Happening Right Now: Shop Spring Savings on Dyson, Apple, Ninja, Samsung and More

Best Walmart Deals
Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:50 AM PST, March 4, 2024

Spring's coming and Walmart has great deals for the new season. Save on kitchen, tech, beauty and more.

The start of spring is just around the corner, and with it comes one of the best excuses to breathe new life into your home and style. After all, spring is the season of renewal for a reason. Whether your kitchen, wardrobe, bedding or everyday gadgets could use a refresh, Walmart's spring savings have you covered.

Shop Walmart's Spring Deals

Featuring low prices across every category, the latest Walmart deals include impressive discounts from top brands like Apple, KitchenAid, La Mer, Nintendo and more. If you're planning a spring break getaway, now's the time to save on beach towels, wrap dresses and sunscreen. Getting a head start on your spring cleaning? Walmart's sale on Dyson vacuums and air purifiers is brimming with discounts on household essentials.

From top-tier cookware sets to noise-cancelling headphones and Samsung's Frame TV, shop the best Walmart deals available today. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for Walmart+ here.

Best Walmart Kitchen Deals

Keurig K-Duo Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Duo Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker
Walmart

Keurig K-Duo Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker

This versatile brewer is the best of both worlds, using both K-Cup pods and ground coffee to brew a cup and carafe of your favorite varieties.

$100 $79

Shop Now

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer
Walmart

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer

Perfect for easy meals on busy weeknights, the Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer features TurboCrisp technology for fast, crispy and even cooking. You can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals.

$90 $69

Shop Now

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Walmart

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, two saucepans and a sauté pan. 

$240 $65

Shop Now

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker
Walmart

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker

We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the CREAMi can create ice cream with the touch of the button with whatever you have in your kitchen.

$199 $169

Shop Now

AICOOK Juicer Extractor

AICOOK Juicer Extractor
Walmart

AICOOK Juicer Extractor

If you're looking to have a healthier lifestyle, juicing is an easy way to get started.

$90 $40

Shop Now

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Walmart

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Crafted with 10 speeds for nearly any task or recipe, you can't go wrong with investing in a KitchenAid stand mixer.

$400 $300

Shop Now

Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Walmart

Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

With a 8” fry pan, 10” fry pan, 3qt sauté pan, 2qt saucepan, 5qt Dutch oven and 4 cookware protectors, this complete set is perfectly curated to stand out in your kitchen.

$149 $109

Shop Now

KISSAIR Countertop Ice Maker

KISSAIR Countertop Ice Maker
Walmart

KISSAIR Countertop Ice Maker

Be sure your guests have fresh ice in their drinks during your gatherings.

$130 $70

Shop Now

Gotham Steel Pots and Pans Set 20 Piece Cookware Set

Gotham Steel Pots and Pans Set 20 Piece Cookware Set
Walmart

Gotham Steel Pots and Pans Set 20 Piece Cookware Set

Whether you're looking to up your baking game or searching for the perfect gift for the home cook in your life, this 20-piece cookware set will help anyone take their cooking and baking to the next level.

$140 $100

Shop Now

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer
Walmart

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

Ninja's Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer allows you to create an entire meal in just one pot that'll be ready in just 15 minutes.

$180 $100

Shop Now

Best Walmart Home Deals

Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror

Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror
Walmart

Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror

This beautiful full length mirror can be leaned to the wall or stand freely with the stand anywhere in your room. It also can be hanged vertically and horizontally to create the illusion of wider space.

$199 $60

Shop Now

Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa

Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa
Walmart

Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa

Enhance your living room with this contemporary three-seat sofa sectional in linen fabric. It features a reversible end chaise cushion that can easily be moved around to suit your seating preferences.

$480 $240

Shop Now

Dreo Space Heaters for Inside

Dreo Space Heaters for Inside
Walmart

Dreo Space Heaters for Inside

This best-selling Dreo portable electric space heater can heat up quickly and runs with low noise.

$90 $30

Shop Now

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set
Walmart

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set

Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets. Resistant to pilling and snagging, these sheets are pet-friendly and made to last. 

$61 $25

Shop Now

Segmart 5 Piece Dining Table Set

Segmart 5 Piece Dining Table Set
Walmart

Segmart 5 Piece Dining Table Set

Upgrade your kitchen with this 4 seater dining set.

$400 $186

Shop Now

Linenspa Dreamer 8" Hybrid Mattress, King

Linenspa Dreamer 8" Hybrid Mattress, King
Walmart

Linenspa Dreamer 8" Hybrid Mattress, King

This extra plush hybrid mattress is made up of springs, comfort foam, and gel infused memory foam to create the perfect blend of comfort and support that regulates temperature while relieving pressure point aches.

$333 $198

Shop Now

Purple Mattress, Queen

Purple Mattress, Queen
Walmart

Purple Mattress, Queen

The Purple Mattress features two inches of breathable GelFlex Grid to cradle pressure points like hips and shoulders while keeping the rest of your body fully aligned. 

$1,399 $999

Shop Now

Sharper Image 3-Piece White Down Alternative Comforter Set, Full

Sharper Image 3-Piece White Down Alternative Comforter Set, Full
Walmart

Sharper Image 3-Piece White Down Alternative Comforter Set, Full

This set includes a plush quilted down alternative comforter and two matching shams crafted from premium 100% Polyester material. The quilted design not only adds a touch of sophistication to your bedroom but also ensures a cozy sleep.

$79 $29

Shop Now

Serta Monroe Modern Sofa with Sleeper

Serta Monroe Modern Sofa with Sleeper
Walmart

Serta Monroe Modern Sofa with Sleeper

Save on Serta's convertible queen-sized sofa, complete with high-density foam cushions for added comfort.

$999 $700

Shop Now

The Best Walmart Spring Cleaning Deals on Vacuums

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum
Walmart

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum

Save $80 on Dyson's newest, slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum for in-between cleaning on hard floors. An articulating neck and 360-degree castors make it easy to maneuver around obstacles and into tight spaces.

$350 $270

Shop Now

Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum

Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum
Walmart

Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum

The Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum features a lightweight and maneuverable design plus a removable battery for extended cleaning time up to 40 minutes. It cleans hardwood, tile, and carpet floors.

$299 $149

Shop Now

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
Walmart

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! 

$124 $89

Shop Now

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Walmart

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless self-empty base after each cleaning session. 

$400 $294

Shop Now

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
Walmart

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

Shoppers love how light this Dyson cordless vacuum is, but they're shocked at just how much dirt and dust it picks up. 

$420 $300

Shop Now

Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac

Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac
Walmart

Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac

You don't need to spend hundreds of dollars on a robot vacuum. Score the Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac for under $100. 

$129 $88

Shop Now

Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
Walmart

Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

Clean floors and carpet with the new Shark Cordless Pet Pro stick vacuum. Powerful suction meets a self-cleaning brushroll to pick up pet hair and debris in hard-to-reach places.

$250 $159

Shop Now

LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum

LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum
Walmart

LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum

The LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum boasts a detachable quick-release battery for up to 50 minutes of long-lasting cleaning performance.

$279 $164

Shop Now

The Best Walmart Beauty Deals

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 2 oz

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 2 oz
Walmart

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 2 oz

Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich, creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.

$110 $59

Shop Now

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex
Walmart

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex

This Estée Lauder super serum works overnight to encourage hydrated skin. It can also help reduce visible signs of aging.

$80 $23

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra Gel Eye Patches

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra Gel Eye Patches
Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra Gel Eye Patches

Hydrate and de-puff the eyes with these cooling Peter Thomas Roth eye gel patches. 

$55 $38

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
Amazon

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer

This indulgent face mask contains hyaluronic acid to help lock in hydration for up to 72 hours. 

$54 $26

Shop Now

Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume

Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume
Walmart

Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume

Save on this vibrant floral perfume from Versace, fragranced with peony, yuzu, raspberry and pomegranate.

$105 $45

Shop Now

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette
Walmart

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette

Top notes of strawberry, violet leaves and pink grapefruit make this a celebrated modern classic. 

$66 $55

Shop Now

Elemis Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix 50ML Moisturizer

Elemis Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix 50ML Moisturizer
Walmart

Elemis Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix 50ML Moisturizer

The Elemis Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix Moisturizer excels in smoothing, firming and replenishing, making it a great choice suitable for all skin types. It diligently works overnight to help restore balance and encourage a radiant complexion.

$230 $105

Shop Now

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus
Walmart

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 PLUS is designed to give all hair types one-step salon quality results…and then some! Get shinier blowouts in up to half the time with 50% less heat exposure. 

$69 $36

Shop Now

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
Walmart

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil

The Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil not only works to smooth and strengthen the hair but also delivers a radiant shine.

$55 $40

Shop Now

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume
Walmart

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume

This TikTok-loved perfume from Ariana Grande boasts notes of lavender, pear and bergamot for a truly playful (and fruity) fragrance.

$65 $37

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm
Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm

Illuminate your skin with this luxurious anti-aging face mask infused with caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a healthy-looking glow.

$80 $40

Shop Now

Coach New York Eau de Parfum

Coach New York Eau de Parfum
Walmart

Coach New York Eau de Parfum

The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and woody notes is simply delightful.

$79 $33

Shop Now

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing
Walmart

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing

If your eyelashes need some love, GrandeLash MD Serum is here. The enhancing lash serum helps increase both the thickness and length of your eyelashes while nourishing them with vitamins and amino acids. 

$68 $40

Shop Now

Best Walmart Tech Deals

65" Samsung The Frame TV

65" Samsung The Frame TV
Samsung

65" Samsung The Frame TV

The latest Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.

$1,997 $1,449

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS)

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS)
Walmart

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS)

Get $300 off the Apple Watch Series 8 in three different colorways.

$699 $399

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

The newest AirPods Pro feature up to two times more Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and now Adaptive Audio, which automatically tailors the noise control for you to provide the best listening experience.

$249 $179

Shop Now

55" Samsung Class The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV

55" Samsung Class The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Walmart

55" Samsung Class The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV

Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The Terrace is also designed with Wide Viewing Angle and Anti-Glare technology so you'll have a great view from any seat. 

$3,449 $2,998

Shop Now

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Walmart

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy Beats' Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real time.

$350 $169

Shop Now

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Walmart

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. 

$329 $249

Shop Now

65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV

65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV
Walmart

65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV

This model uses tons of tiny, precise LEDs to give you bright whites, the deepest dark colors, and a myriad of tweaks to help you get the best picture possible. Plus, its AI-powered Quantum HDR+ shades bring true-to-life colors, perfect for live sports.

$1,499 $1,298

Shop Now

70" LG Class 4K UHD WebOS Smart TV

70" LG Class 4K UHD WebOS Smart TV
Walmart

70" LG Class 4K UHD WebOS Smart TV

LG's Smart UHD TV features FilmMaker Mode and HDR to bring you an immersive viewing experience at home. 

$648 $558

Shop Now

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X
Walmart

Xbox Series X

Save $51 on the Xbox Series X and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound. 

$499 $448

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.

$129 $99

Shop Now

