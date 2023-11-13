Sales & Deals

Walmart's Black Friday Sale Has PS5 Bundle Deals: Save on the New PS5 Slim, Games and Controllers

By ETonline Staff
Published: 3:19 PM PST, November 13, 2023

Shop the best PS5 Black Friday deals at Walmart this holiday season.

Walmart's Black Friday deals went live last week, but there are now so many exciting new discounts. If a PlayStation 5 is at the top of your holiday wish list, you can score Black Friday bundles that include some of the best games. Sony recently released the redesigned PS5 Slim and Walmart's sale is a great way to snag one while essentially getting a game to play on it for free.  

PlayStation 5 + Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle

Walmart

You'll essentially get Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for free with this bundle including the original PS5 console and a DualSense wireless controller.

PlayStation 5 + Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle

Walmart

Get powerful gaming technology packed inside a sleek and compact design with the PS5. This bundle includes the direct sequel to the record-breaking Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II so you can fight alongside Task Force 141 like never before.

These PlayStation 5 bundles typically retail for $560, but Walmart has them on sale for $499. That’s the price of the brand-new PS5 Slim itself, so these gaming discounts are pretty incredible bargains.

There is also a bundle deal with the PS5 Digital Edition in Walmart's Black Friday sale. The new PS5 Digital Edition starts at $450, but you can get the PS5 God of War Ragnarök bundle with a DualSense controller in gray camouflage for $510.

PlayStation 5 + God of War Ragnarok Bundle

Walmart

Right now at walmart, the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarök console bundle is on sale with a DualSense Wireless Controller in gray camouflage.

With no disc drive on the PS5 Digital Edition, you just sign into your account for PlayStation Network to buy and download games. Enjoy lightning-fast loading with an ultra-high speed SSD, deep immersion with haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio. The PS5 Digital Edition has a sleeker, more symmetrical design than the disc model and would make one of the best gifts for gamers this holiday season.

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

