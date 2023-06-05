Days of Play 2023 is here. The annual celebration of all things PlayStation has returned and this year, Sony's sale event is heavily discounting some of the best PS5 games. Amazon is joining the celebration by marking down all-time best-selling PlayStation 5 titles. From God of War Ragnarök to The Last of Us Part I, there are big savings to expand your gaming catalog this summer.

Shop the PS5 Game Deals

Now through June 12, Days of Play is giving PlayStation gamers the best opportunity to save on PS5 games, PlayStation Plus memberships, and merch. Ahead of Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, some games are getting the biggest discounts we've ever seen. And if you don't already have a PS5 console, you can grab the God of War: Ragnarok bundle for its lowest price ever right now.

Best Days of Play 2023 PS5 Game Deals

God of War Ragnarök Amazon God of War Ragnarök Venture through all Nine Realms towards the prophesied battle that will end the world. Vanquish Norse gods and monsters alike in fluid, expressive combat. Explore in wonder through stunning mythological landscapes. $70 $49 Shop Now

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition Amazon Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition In the latest adventure in the Marvel's Spider-Man universe, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new spider-man. To save all of New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it. $70 $39 Shop Now

Horizon Forbidden West Amazon Horizon Forbidden West Join Aloy as she braves the Forbidden West - a majestic but dangerous frontier that conceals mysterious new threats. Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon. $70 $40 Shop Now

Returnal Amazon Returnal Brought to life by stunning visual effects, the dark beauty of the decaying world around you is packed with explosive surprises. You'll explore, discover and fight your way through an unforgiving journey, where mystery stalks your every move. $70 $27 Shop Now

