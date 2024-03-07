Improve your productivity while on the go with one of these portable monitors perfect for work or play.
If you're someone who often works on the go, you're probably no stranger to the portable office: a laptop, tablet, and wireless keyboard are likely all part of your arsenal. But sometimes, one screen just isn't enough. Or the screen you're working with isn't large enough to accommodate the work you're doing. Luckily, there's an easy solution: a portable monitor.
Portable monitors can be invaluable additions to any mobile workspace, whether you need more screen real estate or just want a more ergonomic setup than what a laptop or tablet can offer. You can set up a portable monitor as your main display or you can use it as a secondary screen to improve productivity. Plus, if you tend to work from a phone or other mobile device often, you can use the larger screen to help you see everything better.
No matter what you use it for, a portable monitor can be a game-changer for work or play on the go. But as with most tech on the market now, there are tons of different models to choose from. We've rounded up some of our favorite models from brands like Asus, Lenovo, ViewSonic, and more to help you pick the right one for you. Below, see some of our selections for the best portable monitors you can buy right now.
Best Portable Monitors to Shop Now
Asus ZenScreen 15.6-inch Portable Monitor
This ultraslim portable monitor is a more than suitable size and form factor for getting work done on the go. Its flicker-free and low blue light tech makes it a great option for lengthy work sessions, and it can sense its orientation to automatically swap between landscape and portrait modes.
Lenovo ThinkVision 14-inch Portable Touchscreen Monitor
Get this mobile monitor for a great touchscreen option that comes with a pressure-sensitive Active Pen stylus that enables you to use it as if it were a larger tablet as well as an additional display.
ViewSonic VG1655 15.6-inch 1080p Monitor
Grab this compact monitor for when you're tight on space but need great quality and good maneuverability. It comes with a magnetic screen cover and a built-in stand to make setup a breeze.
Asus ROG Strix 15.6-inch Portable Gaming Monitor
Portable monitors aren't just for getting work done. They're also great for gaming with your favorite portable or cloud-based console, and this 1080p option has a fold-out kickstand and a 7800mAh battery with a 144HZ refresh rate.
Ricoh 150BW 15.6-inch Portable OLED Touchscreen Monitor
This bright and vivid OLED monitor has eye-popping color, excellent brightness and contrast, and a response time of 1ms. It includes a 10-point touch display for you to write, draw and write on the monitor with the RICOH Stylus Pen, which you can purchase separately.
NexiGo 17.3-inch Portable Monitor
Choose this portable gaming monitor for its gorgeous 17.3-inch screen. It boasts a 300Hz refresh rate, a 178-degree viewing angle, and dual stereo speakers to help better immerse you in your favorite game. Plus, its magnetic smart cover helps protect the display when not in use.
Asus ProArt 14-inch 1080p Portable Touchscreen Monitor
For creative professionals who create art on the go or anyone who needs a monitor that supports high-accuracy digital pen work, this display is a great choice. It also supports 100% sRGB coloring for better accuracy and a wide range of hues.
Oiiwak 14-inch Triple Portable Monitor
Why get one screen when you can get three? This triple-monitor array is the perfect add-on for anyone who needs extra space for better productivity. Attach it to your Windows or Mac laptop to extend your screen real estate, with each extra screen offering 400 nits of brightness and 1920 x 1200 resolution.
AOC 15.6-inch Portable Monitor
Connect this monitor with a single USB-C cable to your device for a full HD display that's both slim and super lightweight. Its 5ms response time and 200 nits of brightness make it an affordable and viable option for both work and play on the go, wherever you set up for the day.
ViewSonic VX1655 15.6-inch Portable OLED Monitor
Choose this sleek ViewSonic OLED monitor with a 60Hz refresh rate for a clutter-free display experience. Its 4K screen with 3840 x 2160p resolution makes for an excellent additional monitor and it comes with a stand cover and screen protector, as well.
