If you're someone who often works on the go, you're probably no stranger to the portable office: a laptop, tablet, and wireless keyboard are likely all part of your arsenal. But sometimes, one screen just isn't enough. Or the screen you're working with isn't large enough to accommodate the work you're doing. Luckily, there's an easy solution: a portable monitor.

Portable monitors can be invaluable additions to any mobile workspace, whether you need more screen real estate or just want a more ergonomic setup than what a laptop or tablet can offer. You can set up a portable monitor as your main display or you can use it as a secondary screen to improve productivity. Plus, if you tend to work from a phone or other mobile device often, you can use the larger screen to help you see everything better.

No matter what you use it for, a portable monitor can be a game-changer for work or play on the go. But as with most tech on the market now, there are tons of different models to choose from. We've rounded up some of our favorite models from brands like Asus, Lenovo, ViewSonic, and more to help you pick the right one for you. Below, see some of our selections for the best portable monitors you can buy right now.

Best Portable Monitors to Shop Now

Asus ZenScreen 15.6-inch Portable Monitor Amazon Asus ZenScreen 15.6-inch Portable Monitor This ultraslim portable monitor is a more than suitable size and form factor for getting work done on the go. Its flicker-free and low blue light tech makes it a great option for lengthy work sessions, and it can sense its orientation to automatically swap between landscape and portrait modes. 139 102 Shop Now

NexiGo 17.3-inch Portable Monitor Amazon NexiGo 17.3-inch Portable Monitor Choose this portable gaming monitor for its gorgeous 17.3-inch screen. It boasts a 300Hz refresh rate, a 178-degree viewing angle, and dual stereo speakers to help better immerse you in your favorite game. Plus, its magnetic smart cover helps protect the display when not in use. $450 Shop Now

Oiiwak 14-inch Triple Portable Monitor Amazon Oiiwak 14-inch Triple Portable Monitor Why get one screen when you can get three? This triple-monitor array is the perfect add-on for anyone who needs extra space for better productivity. Attach it to your Windows or Mac laptop to extend your screen real estate, with each extra screen offering 400 nits of brightness and 1920 x 1200 resolution. $700 Shop Now

AOC 15.6-inch Portable Monitor Amazon AOC 15.6-inch Portable Monitor Connect this monitor with a single USB-C cable to your device for a full HD display that's both slim and super lightweight. Its 5ms response time and 200 nits of brightness make it an affordable and viable option for both work and play on the go, wherever you set up for the day. $119 Shop Now

ViewSonic VX1655 15.6-inch Portable OLED Monitor Amazon ViewSonic VX1655 15.6-inch Portable OLED Monitor Choose this sleek ViewSonic OLED monitor with a 60Hz refresh rate for a clutter-free display experience. Its 4K screen with 3840 x 2160p resolution makes for an excellent additional monitor and it comes with a stand cover and screen protector, as well. $500 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT