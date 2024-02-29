Shop the best deals on Samsung's most in-demand monitors, from massive curved displays to modest business panels.
Looking for a new monitor? It's your lucky day because Amazon is having a big sale on Samsung monitors. This limited-time sale ranges from large, curved displays for taking in your favorite movies and games to more practical office-appropriate screens perfect for writing up reports or checking your email. You'll find plenty of options to choose from, with discounts of up to 47% off some of Samsung's most popular models.
One of the most important components of any desktop computer setup, aside from a mouse and keyboard, is a monitor. Whether you need one with crisp text and crystal clarity for everyday use or an immersive display with screaming colors and a high refresh rate, there are plenty to choose from. You can even opt for large, in-your-face curved screens that immerse you in your favorite movies, TV shows, and video games.
Despite being an essential component for a home office or entertainment center setup, monitors can be quite pricey. The higher quality screen you're seeking, the more you can expect to spend. Still, if you're looking to upgrade your work-from-home office space or level up your gaming battle station, there's no better way than adding a shiny new monitor – and this selection of Samsung monitors at Amazon means there are plenty to choose from at a great price.
Deciding on the best choice of monitor for you can be hard. We've made it easier for you, though. Below, see some of our favorite Samsung monitor picks – and be sure to grab your favorites before they're gone.
Best Samsung Monitor Deals at Amazon
Samsung 49" Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor
This ultrawide monitor is the perfect display for immersive gaming thanks to its Quantum Dot technology, 240Hz refresh rate, and HDR that facilitates eye-popping color and dark, inky blacks. It's absolutely massive, acting as your window into the biggest games of the year and beyond.
Samsung 27" T35F Monitor
Perfect for casual users and work-from-home employees, this borderless IPS panel serves up vivid colors with its LED lighting and 75Hz refresh rate. It offers a fluid picture for media, including gaming, and settles in seamlessly with additional displays for a multi-monitor setup.
Samsung 34" ViewFinity S65TC Curved Monitor
This curved display offers an ultrawide view with a 21:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 for a clear, flawless set of colors that feel true to life. With a 100Hz refresh rate and stutter-free performance, it's a great option for regular use and gaming, too. Plus, its built-in speakers offer crisp sound as well as help conserve desk space.
Samsung 32" Odyssey Neo G8 Curved Gaming Monitor
Bring this monitor with 1000R curvature into your home and settle in with next-level immersion. With 4K quality and a 240Hz refresh rate along with a 1ms response time, it's the perfect companion for any gamer. It also offers eye-popping colors and Quantum Mini LEDs provide controlled brightness and great contrast.
Samsung 24" S33GC Business Essential Monitor
This budget monitor is the perfect choice for getting occasional work done at home or stationing at the family computer. The IPS display offers smooth performance and a 100Hz refresh rate, along with a feature that minimizes blue light to help protect your eyes and reduce screen flicker as well as image tearing.
Samsung 25" Odyssey G4 Gaming Monitor
Another excellent choice for gaming, this display also boasts a 240Hz refresh rate for lag-free gameplay and a 1ms response time for a major reduction in blur. Its ultrawide view means seeing a little more in your favorite games and being able to multitask more with additional screen real estate.
Samsung 55" Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Curved Gaming Monitor
This premium monitor is an absolute beast, with a 55-inch curved screen and 1000R curvature. It serves up 4K resolution with a whopping 165Hz refresh rate, a control station for multiple inputs, and sound dome technology for a built-in soundscape option. This is truly a splurge-worthy monitor best suited for power users.
Samsung 22" S33A Monitor
This monitor is a vivid and crystal clear essential addition to any PC setup. It offers a 3000:1 contrast ratio for deeper, pure dark colors and shining bright colors. It's meant to lessen eye strain as well as blue light, making it a great choice for workers with long schedules.
Samsung 27" M80C Smart Monitor
Combining the best of monitors and TV screens, this smart option comes with streaming services and on-demand content on board. It also features a bright green stand as well as a slim chassis, while still serving up everything you need in a monitor, including Workmode, which lets you remotely access another PC to get work done while using this display.
Samsung 49" S95UA Ultrawide Monitor
Bring home one of the biggest and brightest monitors Samsung offers, thanks to its dual QHD resolution for realistic images and 32:9 super ultra-wide display. Its 1800R curvature means your eyes suffer less fatigue, and its QLED tech means brighter, truer colors no matter what you use this display for. You're certainly getting what you pay for with this monitor.
Samsung 27" Viewfinity Monitor
This monitor is simple in scope yet perfect for just about any use case. It's slim and minimalistic but still offers 4K UHD high resolution and HDR for brilliant colors. Plus, it offers Eye Saver mode to help those peepers stay as healthy as possible – whether you're sitting all day working or browsing ETonline.com for more deals.
