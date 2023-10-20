Gamers, it's time to level up your equipment and, in doing so, your play-throughs. Best Buy just kicked off a massive three-day sale on gaming consoles, laptops, headsets, accessories and games across every platform. Now through Sunday, October 22, you can save on everything to upgrade your gaming experience.

If you are a My Best Buy member of the Plus and Total rewards programs, you can also get access to extra deals, including Xbox controllers and Xbox consoles.

Shop Best Buy's 3-Day Gaming Sale

Better gaming equipment can mean better gameplay, and if it doesn't show on the scoreboard, at least you're winning by shopping these incredible flash savings. Find deals on a state-of-the-art gaming laptop, snag a curved Samsung monitor and save up to $30 on some of this year's hottest games.

This weekend only, Best Buy's gaming sale is shelling out amazing offers to level up your gameplay without breaking the bank. As a cheat sheet of sorts, below we've rounded up the best deals Best Buy is offering. Don't wait too long, before these discounts say Game Over.

Acer Nitro 5 15.6" Gaming Laptop Best Buy Acer Nitro 5 15.6" Gaming Laptop Fire it up then go full throttle faster and more effectively than ever with Acer's next evolution of its Nitro 5 gaming laptop. Features includes a 12th Gen Intel Core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. $950 $700 Shop Now

ASUS 14" ROG Zephyrus G14 Laptop Best Buy ASUS 14" ROG Zephyrus G14 Laptop Game like a pro on Windows 11 with this ROG Zephyrus G14. Double up on AMD firepower with Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU and RTX 4060 GPU featuring exclusive AMD SmartShift and Smart Access Memory technology that dynamically boosts performance for any task. $1,600 $1,200 Shop Now

