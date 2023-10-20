Shop the Best Buy gaming sale this weekend to level up your gameplay without breaking the bank.
Gamers, it's time to level up your equipment and, in doing so, your play-throughs. Best Buy just kicked off a massive three-day sale on gaming consoles, laptops, headsets, accessories and games across every platform. Now through Sunday, October 22, you can save on everything to upgrade your gaming experience.
If you are a My Best Buy member of the Plus and Total rewards programs, you can also get access to extra deals, including Xbox controllers and Xbox consoles.
Shop Best Buy's 3-Day Gaming Sale
Better gaming equipment can mean better gameplay, and if it doesn't show on the scoreboard, at least you're winning by shopping these incredible flash savings. Find deals on a state-of-the-art gaming laptop, snag a curved Samsung monitor and save up to $30 on some of this year's hottest games.
This weekend only, Best Buy's gaming sale is shelling out amazing offers to level up your gameplay without breaking the bank. As a cheat sheet of sorts, below we've rounded up the best deals Best Buy is offering. Don't wait too long, before these discounts say Game Over.
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - PlayStation 5
Miles morales discovers explosive powers that set him apart from his mentor, Peter Parker. Master his unique, bio-electric venom Blast attacks and covert camouflage power alongside spectacular web-slinging acrobatics, gadgets and skills.
Samsung 49" Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor
Save $400 on the world's first 49" OLED monitor, the Odyssey OLED G95SC with Neo Quantum Processor. With a 0.03msGTG response time, the curved screen wraps around your field of view for truly engrossing gameplay in up to 32:9 aspect ratio.
Acer Nitro 5 15.6" Gaming Laptop
Fire it up then go full throttle faster and more effectively than ever with Acer's next evolution of its Nitro 5 gaming laptop. Features includes a 12th Gen Intel Core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics.
PowerA - Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Joy
The PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch looks amazing and plays even better. Each controller features gorgeous designs and is engineered to ensure optimal in-game performance and reliability.
ASUS 14" ROG Zephyrus G14 Laptop
Game like a pro on Windows 11 with this ROG Zephyrus G14. Double up on AMD firepower with Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU and RTX 4060 GPU featuring exclusive AMD SmartShift and Smart Access Memory technology that dynamically boosts performance for any task.
