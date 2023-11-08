Sales & Deals

Walmart's Black Friday Deals Start Now — Shop the 30 Best Sales on Tech, Home, Gifts and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Walmart Black Friday Deals 2023
Walmart
By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:59 AM PST, November 8, 2023

Walmart's Black Friday sale for 2023 is live with epic deals on the latest tech, holiday gifts and more.

Today, Walmart kicked off the holiday season with the first of two Black Friday sales events. The highly-anticipated Black Friday Deals event is finally here with can't-miss sales on big names like Apple, Samsung and Dyson starting at 3 p.m. ET.

Shop Walmart's Black Friday Deals

If you are a Walmart + member, you can get a three-hour head start on Walmart's Black Friday right now before the sale is open for the taking. Black Friday may still be over two weeks away, but there's no need to wait until Thanksgiving weekend to score some major savings. You'll find deep discounts on products like AirPods, TVs, robot vacuums, coffee makers and tons more.

Walmart said the Black Friday Deals event has the season’s best deals on gifts — and they're not wrong. Whether you're tackling your holiday shopping or finding a gift for yourself, you'll want to snag the best Walmart Black Friday deals fast. With savings this good across all categories, the most popular products could sell out before the second Black Friday event on November 22.

From toys and games to kitchen appliances, shop all the best Walmart Black Friday 2023 deals below.

Best Walmart Black Friday Tech Deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.

$129 $69

Shop Now

75" Samsung The Frame TV

75" Samsung The Frame TV
Samsung

75" Samsung The Frame TV

Get $1,050 off the 75-inch Frame TV at Walmart.

$2,999 $1,949

Shop Now

Sony 65” Class BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV

Sony 65” Class BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV
Best Buy

Sony 65” Class BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV

This 4K smart Google TV offers Sony's best-ever OLED for a vibrant, clear picture. 

$2,198 $1,398

Shop Now

Roku Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player Wi-Fi

Roku Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player Wi-Fi
Walmart

Roku Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player Wi-Fi

Streaming just got simpler with Roku Premiere. Watch your favorite shows and movies in HD, 4K and HDR.

$29 $19

Shop Now

Samsung B-Series 4.1.CH Soundbar & Rear Speakers

Samsung B-Series 4.1.CH Soundbar & Rear Speakers
Walmart

Samsung B-Series 4.1.CH Soundbar & Rear Speakers

It's immersive sound on a new level. The C47M Samsung soundbar integrates seamlessly with your TV, pumping deep bass thanks to its incorporated subwoofer and intricate acoustics assisted by its rear speaker kit.


$239 $139

Shop Now

Skullcandy Barrel Party Speaker Xt

Skullcandy Barrel Party Speaker Xt
Walmart

Skullcandy Barrel Party Speaker Xt

Bring the tunes with you wherever life leads you. The Skullcandy Barrel Party Speaker Xt doesn't sacrifice sound for mobility. You'll hear it all, even at low volumes.

$169 $79

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS)

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS)
Walmart

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS)

The Apple Watch Series 9 is more than just a watch — track your health vitals and performance metrics right on your wrist. Plus, it comes with a three-month Apple Fitness+ subscription to help you put those apps to use. 

$429 $379

Shop Now

RCA 1080P LCD Home Theater Projector

RCA 1080P LCD Home Theater Projector
Walmart

RCA 1080P LCD Home Theater Projector

Upgrade your home theater with this RCA 1080p projector. With cinematic brightness and contrast, you'll feel immersed in your entertainment.

Best Walmart Black Friday Home Deals

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Walmart

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V12 Detect Slim is Dyson's lightest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination. A laser on the powerful cleaner head reveals invisible dust on hard floors for an even deeper clean.

$650 $400

Shop Now

eufy Clean L50 SES

eufy Clean L50 SES
Walmart

eufy Clean L50 SES

Save more than $300 on eufy's robot vacuum with self-empty station. Ideal for hardwood floors and carpets, enjoy up to 60 days of hands-free cleaning as the robot vacuum's collects dirt and crumbs for clean floors with minimal maintenance.

$499 $198

Shop Now

Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Clean Sense IQ

Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Clean Sense IQ
Walmart

Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Clean Sense IQ

This is the future of cleaning. The new Shark Cordless Pro IZ540H, Stick vacuum can detect dirt even if you miss it. It can increase its pick-up power by up to 50% for a truly deep clean.

$299 $198

Shop Now

Ninja Professional Blender

Ninja Professional Blender
Walmart

Ninja Professional Blender

The Ninja Professional Blender is so sleek you won't mind leaving it out on your kitchen counter. Plus, it does it all — crush, blend, puree and more with one handy appliance.

$100 $50

Shop Now

Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker
Walmart

Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker

Coffee at the touch of a button is yours thanks to this Keurig coffee maker. 

$59 $38

Shop Now

KitchenAid Classic Japanese Steel 12-Piece Knife Block Set

KitchenAid Classic Japanese Steel 12-Piece Knife Block Set
Walmart

KitchenAid Classic Japanese Steel 12-Piece Knife Block Set

Chop it up! This KitchenAid Classic 12-piece knife block set has all the knives you'll need for your culinary adventures.

$79 $39

Shop Now

Costway Refrigerator Small Freezer Cooler Fridge

Costway Refrigerator Small Freezer Cooler Fridge
Walmart

Costway Refrigerator Small Freezer Cooler Fridge

If you have a smaller kitchen space or want a fridge for an office or dorm room, this 3.2 Cu. Ft. White Compact Refrigerator w/ Internal Freezer is ideal for keeping drinks and snacks nearby. 

$379 $190

Shop Now

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set
Walmart

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set

For home chefs and novice cooks alike, an organized pantry helps a ton when crafting delicious meals at home. Find everything you need at a glance thanks to these bins. 

$70 $36

Shop Now

Best Walmart Black Friday Toy Deals

Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu, The Child Animatronic Toy

Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu, The Child Animatronic Toy
Walmart

Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu, The Child Animatronic Toy

Bring home the most sought-after bounty in the galaxy with the Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu interactive figure and hover pram. Kids can unlock more than 25 sound and movement combinations with this animatronic toy.

$63 $20

Shop Now

LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler 4x4

LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler 4x4
Walmart

LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler 4x4

Get 50% off a gift any car-loving kid would be proud to own. There’s a button to operate the front steering, and its powerful axle-articulation suspension means kids will love testing out their model on obstacles around the home.

$50 $25

Shop Now

LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR 42123

LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR 42123
Walmart

LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR 42123

The LEGO sports car is packed with authentic features inspired by the original track-focused supercar icon. Realistic details and powerful functions make sure the McLaren Senna GTR and LEGO Technic toy version are equally impressive.

$50 $25

Shop Now

Barbie Malibu Doll and Accessories Travel Set

Barbie Malibu Doll and Accessories Travel Set
Walmart

Barbie Malibu Doll and Accessories Travel Set

Barbie 'Malibu' Roberts doll is ready to set off to her next destination with her puppy and more than 10 travel accessories. Kids can use the sticker sheet to decorate her luggage that opens and closes for realistic play.

$22 $13

Shop Now

Barbie Ice Cream Shop Playset

Barbie Ice Cream Shop Playset
Walmart

Barbie Ice Cream Shop Playset

Kids love all things ice cream, and with this playset they can run an ice cream shop and create yummy ice cream cones. The playset includes a Barbie ice cream shop doll, ice cream station and accessories.

$22 $13

Shop Now

Funcid 12V Kids Powered Ride on Truck Car

Funcid 12V Kids Powered Ride on Truck Car
Walmart

Funcid 12V Kids Powered Ride on Truck Car

With a parental remote control, LED lights, Bluetooth music and a wider seat with an adjustable seat belt, this car is a dream for kids. Save $94 on the incredible gift that provides a safer & smoother driving experience.

$260 $166

Shop Now

Funtok Licensed Chevrolet Silverado 12V Kids Electric Powered Ride on Toy Car

Funtok Licensed Chevrolet Silverado 12V Kids Electric Powered Ride on Toy Car
Walmart

Funtok Licensed Chevrolet Silverado 12V Kids Electric Powered Ride on Toy Car

If your child desires a stylish and funny personal truck ride on, this is the one to go for. This car features a parental remote control, a storage space in the back, a horn, car mirrors, LED lights, and an MP3 player.

$370 $220

Shop Now

Best Walmart Black Friday Fashion Deals

Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Crossbody Bag

Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Crossbody Bag
Walmart

Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Crossbody Bag

This bag is available in 21 colors and has a crossbody chain for fashionable versatility.  

$390 $75

Shop Now

Cate & Chloe Giselle 18k White Gold Hoop Earrings

Cate & Chloe Giselle 18k White Gold Hoop Earrings
Walmart

Cate & Chloe Giselle 18k White Gold Hoop Earrings

These refined hoop earrings feature 18k white gold-plated brass and Swarovski crystals and a comfortable latch-back closure. 

$125 $16

Shop Now

Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals

Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals
Walmart

Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals

Clogs have gone from trendy to classic in no time flat. This fun, lightweight style is cushioned for heightened comfort so you can wear them all day without missing a step. 

$50 $25

Shop Now

Big Chill Women's Chevron Quilted Down Blend Puffer Vest

Big Chill Women's Chevron Quilted Down Blend Puffer Vest
Walmart

Big Chill Women's Chevron Quilted Down Blend Puffer Vest

The weather outside may be frightful, but this puffer vest is, well, delightful! Keep warm on frosty mornings thanks to this vest that's a comfortable weight. 

$60 $18

Shop Now

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Women's Mid Rise Skinny Jeans

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Women's Mid Rise Skinny Jeans
Walmart

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Women's Mid Rise Skinny Jeans

Looking for a pair of jeans that loves your curves? These soft Levi's will be your new go-to's. 

$25 $15

Shop Now

FITOP Flare Yoga Pants for Women

FITOP Flare Yoga Pants for Women
Walmart

FITOP Flare Yoga Pants for Women

Ready for a more comfortable workout? The flexible, breathable fabric of these lightweight leggings is just right for going from the gym and right into your day. 

$24 $15

Shop Now

AlpineSwiss Niko Packable Light Men's Down Alternative Puffer Jacket

AlpineSwiss Niko Packable Light Men's Down Alternative Puffer Jacket
Walmart

AlpineSwiss Niko Packable Light Men's Down Alternative Puffer Jacket

This men's jacket is warm yet lightweight. It makes for a great layering piece and comes in a range of colors.

$40 $30

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cozy Earth Black Friday Sale: Get Up to 35% Off Bedding and Loungewear

Sales & Deals

Cozy Earth Black Friday Sale: Get Up to 35% Off Bedding and Loungewear

The Best Early Black Friday Apple Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Black Friday Apple Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from 'Selena + Chef' Are on Sale Now

Sales & Deals

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from 'Selena + Chef' Are on Sale Now

Bose's Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are $100 Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

Bose's Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are $100 Off Right Now

14 Best Early Black Friday TV Deals You Can Shop at Best Buy Now

Sales & Deals

14 Best Early Black Friday TV Deals You Can Shop at Best Buy Now

The Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on Nespresso Coffee Makers

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on Nespresso Coffee Makers

Save Up to 52% on UGG Boots and Slippers at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 52% on UGG Boots and Slippers at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Save Up to 70% On Activewear During Alo Yoga's Early Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 70% On Activewear During Alo Yoga's Early Black Friday Sale

Monos Early Black Friday Sale: Save up to 30% on Top-Rated Suitcases

Sales & Deals

Monos Early Black Friday Sale: Save up to 30% on Top-Rated Suitcases

Shop the Best Black Friday Deals on Casper Mattresses and Bedding

Sales & Deals

Shop the Best Black Friday Deals on Casper Mattresses and Bedding

Tags: