Walmart's Black Friday sale for 2023 is live with epic deals on the latest tech, holiday gifts and more.
Walmart has officially kicked off the holiday shopping season with thousands of Black Friday deals. There's no need to wait until after Thanksgiving to take advantage of this year's best discounts on top-rated tech. From Samsung smart TVs to smartwatches and everything in between, a long list of tech from the biggest brands is majorly on sale now.
Shop Walmart's Black Friday Deals
We've found the best tech deals from the first of Walmart's two Black Friday Deals events and gathered them here so you can start checking holiday gifts off your list — or grab something for yourself too, of course. Highlights include the first big discount on the Apple Watch Series 9, savings on an MSI gaming laptop, Samsung Frame TVs and Apple AirPods at their lowest price ever and much more.
The early bird will get the worm in this case, because there are so many great Black Friday tech deals to choose from at Walmart. Below, shop the best Walmart Black Friday 2023 tech deals and get a head start on your holiday shopping.
Best Walmart Black Friday Tech Deals
Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS)
The newly-discounted Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest of the Apple Watch lineup. Keep track of your fitness journey and health metrics right from your wrist and stay productive with your favorite apps while on the go. Plus, get a free three-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ with your purchase.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
AirPods are great for on-the-go listening or chatting on the phone, with an excellent charging case to keep them powered up with. They deliver a seamless listening experience that doubles as a way to go hands-free with your mobile device.
Samsung 75" The Frame TV
This QLED TV doubles as both a fantastic-looking display that can show up to a billion colors, but it can turn into a personal art exhibit once you turn it off and switch to Art Mode, hence its "The Frame" moniker.
Samsung 65" Class TU690T UHD 4K TV
This affordable smart TV offers a crystal clear picture with deep hues and unbelievable clarity for the price, plus Tizen-powered smart TV options.
onn. 50" Class 4K UHD TV
This massive 50-inch display is available for a super-affordable $148. Its crisp LED screen offers a great picture, and built-in Roku support means you can watch your favorite shows and movies anytime.
MSI GF63 15" Gaming Laptop
This affordable budget gaming laptop is a portable powerhouse with an NVIDIA RTA 3050 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD to handle all the latest PC titles and more. You won't find a model less than $500 anywhere else right now.
Sony 65" Class Bravia XR A90J 4K OLED TV
This 4K HDR display boasts an extremely bright OLED picture that's powered by the all-new Cognitive Processor XR. It also comes with built-in Google TV and other streaming options.
Xbox Series S 512GB SSD Console w/ Two Wireless Controllers
Get an Xbox Series S console to enjoy all the hottest Xbox titles this season, complete with two additional controllers for you and a friend to play with. Pair it with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to play over 100 games for free.
Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle + Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black
Save $60 on the Xbox Series X bundle with two wireless controllers and a free copy of Diablo IV. Released this year, the game is the latest online-only installment in the long-running action RPG series.
Roku Premiere 4K Streaming Media Player
This budget-priced streaming stick lets you access a wide variety of different channels and content with the push of a button. Explore streaming apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and more in crisp, eye-popping 4K from the TV of your choice.
Skullcandy Barrel Party Speaker XT
Bring the party wherever you go with this wireless speaker that boasts tremendous bass and triumphant volume. It even doubles as a portable battery that can charge your devices if need be.
Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6" Laptop
This laptop comes rocking an AMD Ryzen 3 7230U processor, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 256GB M2 SSD. For the price, its impressive specs make it a viable portable PC for work or play.
Skullcandy Hesh ANC Noise Canceling On-Ear Wireless Headphones
These stylish on-ear headphones offer excellent noise canceling as well as thumping beats thanks to their 40mm drivers. They offer 22 hours of listening per full charge and three additional hours of juice after 10 minutes of charging.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
This sleek smartwatch is a no-brainer for Android phone owners. It offers a wide variety of fitness and health tracking features and comes with a swath of phone and productivity features as well. Plus, it looks closer to an analog watch if you don't dig the Apple Watch look.
Sony WF-C500 Wireless Earbuds
These pocket-friendly wireless earbuds are discounted to such an affordable price that you can stock up. They offer uncompromising sound, IPX4 water resistance, and a 10-hour battery life.
RCA LCD Home Theatre Projector
Add some oomph to your home theater setup with this RCA 1080p projector. Thanks to its high contrast and dynamic brightness, movies and TV will feel more cinematic than ever.
Samsung B-Series 4.1.CH Soundbar & Rear Speakers
It's immersive sound on a new level. The C47M Samsung soundbar integrates seamlessly with your TV, pumping deep bass thanks to its incorporated subwoofer and intricate acoustics assisted by its rear speaker kit.
