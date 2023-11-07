Sales & Deals

The Best Early Black Friday TV Deals to Shop at Best Buy Now: Save Up to $1,000 On Samsung, LG and Sony

Samsung QN90C TV
Samsung
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 11:54 AM PST, November 7, 2023

Black Friday deals have arrived early at Best Buy. Save on top-rated TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony.

The countdown to the holidays is here and Best Buy's Black Friday Deals is making spending time with family even better. From Christmas movies already being released to the NBA and 2023 NFL season, now's the time to make sure your living room setup is equipped for entertainment with a quality TV. Luckily, it’s not too early to start shopping for Black Friday deals.

For Best Buy's monthlong holiday sneak peek event, the retailer is offering steep discounts on TVs. Right now, you can save up to $1,000 on TVs during the Best Buy Black Friday sale. TVs of all sizes from top brands like LG, Samsung and Sony are on sale with prices starting at just $220 for 4K models. 

Shop the Best Buy TV Deals

Whether you've been eyeing the latest and greatest Samsung TVs, or want a Fire TV for access to Thursday Night Football and more Prime Video content right on your home screen, we've combed through Best Buy's sale to find the best early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on top-rated TVs. There are a ton of deals available, so if you've been looking for a great bargain on your next TV, be sure to check out these deals so you don’t miss a play come your favorite NFL team's game day. 

Ahead, check out early Best Buy Black Friday TV deals available today.

Best LG TV Deals at Best Buy's Black Friday Sale

LG 86" UR7800 LED 4K TV

LG 86" UR7800 LED 4K TV
Best Buy

LG 86" UR7800 LED 4K TV

This gorgeous, larger-than-life display is perfect for enjoying your favorite movies and TV shows as if you were in the theater. Get eye-popping color, crisp visuals, and fantastic audio, all for a low price during Best Buy's Early Black Friday  Sale. 

$1,250 $900

Shop Now

LG 65" Class C3 Series OLED 4K TV

LG 65" Class C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Best Buy

LG 65" Class C3 Series OLED 4K TV

Save $800 on LG's newest OLED TV. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display art, photos and other content to blend the LG C3 into your space.

$2,500 $1,600

Shop Now

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV
Best Buy

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV

Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to LG's advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching. It also features built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more.

$1,300 $550

Shop Now

LG 65" Class B3 Series OLED 4K TV

LG 65" Class B3 Series OLED 4K TV
Best Buy

LG 65" Class B3 Series OLED 4K TV

The unmatched beauty of self-lit OLED pixels in the LG OLED B3 is more than meets the eye. Entertainment extras like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Filmmaker Mode give you the big-picture experience straight from your couch.

$2,400 $1,300

Shop Now

LG 55" UQ70 Series 4K TV

LG 55" UQ70 Series 4K TV
Best Buy

LG 55" UQ70 Series 4K TV

Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that is engineered to amaze by transforming your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail.

$500 $300

Shop Now

Best Samsung TV Deals at Best Buy's Black Friday Sale

Samsung 75" TU690T 4K TV

Samsung 75" TU690T 4K TV
Best Buy

Samsung 75" TU690T 4K TV

Catch your favorite movies, TV shows and sporting events in crisp, ultra HD resolution on this massive screen. Thanks to its Crystal Processor 4K tech and Tizen platform, it'll be your new go-to streaming station. 

$750 $580

Shop Now

Samsung 77" Class OLED S95C

Samsung 77" Class OLED S95C
Samsung

Samsung 77" Class OLED S95C

Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action. 

$4,300 $3,600

Shop Now

Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED TV

Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED TV
Best Buy

Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED TV

Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast-rich picture, boosted by Quantum Dots.

$2,600 $1,600

Shop Now

Samsung 65” Class CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV

Samsung 65” Class CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV
Best Buy

Samsung 65” Class CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV

The Samsung 65" Class Crystal UHD 4K showcases over a billion shades of color that pop into view when you turn on this TV. When paired with its ultra-slim design and Q-symphony 3.0 speakers, it's tough to find a better TV viewing experience

$500 $480

Shop Now

Samsung 50" Class QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV

Samsung 50" Class QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV
Best Buy

Samsung 50" Class QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV

Appreciate every freckle on your favorite actor’s face, in both the darkest and brightest scenes, thanks to the huge grid of Samsung’s ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs that provide next-level color and contrast. 

$1,300 $1,100

Shop Now

Best Sony TV Deals at Best Buy's Black Friday Sale

Sony 65" Class BRAVIA XR A80L OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

Sony 65" Class BRAVIA XR A80L OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Best Buy

Sony 65" Class BRAVIA XR A80L OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

The BRAVIA XR OLED TV, powered by the all-new Cognitive Processor XR, features next-generation technologies that redefine the viewing experience. Enjoy breathtaking contrast on our best ever OLED with picture quality that feels deep, natural, and real. 

$2,300 $1,600

Shop Now

Sony 65" BRAVIA XR 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series

Sony 65" BRAVIA XR 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series
Best Buy

Sony 65" BRAVIA XR 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series

Surrounded by pure black, this TV's vibrant colors and real-world hues of XR Triluminos Pro makes movies and gaming pop off the screen. You don't want to miss out on this incredible Black Friday deal.

$1,600 $1,100

Shop Now

Sony 32" W830K Series LED HDR TV (2022)

Sony 32" W830K Series LED HDR TV (2022)
Best Buy

Sony 32" W830K Series LED HDR TV (2022)

Experience blur-free picture quality full of rich, real-world detail and texture with reduced noise, powered by X-Reality PRO. Google TV with Google Assistant organizes your favorite content all in one place. 

$350 $290

Shop Now

Sony 50" Class X85K 4K HDR LED Google TV

Sony 50" Class X85K 4K HDR LED Google TV
Best Buy

Sony 50" Class X85K 4K HDR LED Google TV

Sony’s 4K Processor X1 works behind the scenes to enhance color, contrast, and details in everything you watch. Google TV with Google Assistant makes it easy to browse content from your favorite streaming apps and control your smart home.

$750 $600

Shop Now

Tags: