Black Friday deals have arrived early at Best Buy. Save on top-rated TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony.
The countdown to the holidays is here and Best Buy's Black Friday Deals is making spending time with family even better. From Christmas movies already being released to the NBA and 2023 NFL season, now's the time to make sure your living room setup is equipped for entertainment with a quality TV. Luckily, it’s not too early to start shopping for Black Friday deals.
For Best Buy's monthlong holiday sneak peek event, the retailer is offering steep discounts on TVs. Right now, you can save up to $1,000 on TVs during the Best Buy Black Friday sale. TVs of all sizes from top brands like LG, Samsung and Sony are on sale with prices starting at just $220 for 4K models.
Whether you've been eyeing the latest and greatest Samsung TVs, or want a Fire TV for access to Thursday Night Football and more Prime Video content right on your home screen, we've combed through Best Buy's sale to find the best early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on top-rated TVs. There are a ton of deals available, so if you've been looking for a great bargain on your next TV, be sure to check out these deals so you don’t miss a play come your favorite NFL team's game day.
Ahead, check out early Best Buy Black Friday TV deals available today.
Best LG TV Deals at Best Buy's Black Friday Sale
LG 86" UR7800 LED 4K TV
This gorgeous, larger-than-life display is perfect for enjoying your favorite movies and TV shows as if you were in the theater. Get eye-popping color, crisp visuals, and fantastic audio, all for a low price during Best Buy's Early Black Friday Sale.
LG 65" Class C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Save $800 on LG's newest OLED TV. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display art, photos and other content to blend the LG C3 into your space.
LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV
Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to LG's advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching. It also features built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more.
LG 65" Class B3 Series OLED 4K TV
The unmatched beauty of self-lit OLED pixels in the LG OLED B3 is more than meets the eye. Entertainment extras like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Filmmaker Mode give you the big-picture experience straight from your couch.
LG 55" UQ70 Series 4K TV
Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that is engineered to amaze by transforming your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail.
Best Samsung TV Deals at Best Buy's Black Friday Sale
Samsung 75" TU690T 4K TV
Catch your favorite movies, TV shows and sporting events in crisp, ultra HD resolution on this massive screen. Thanks to its Crystal Processor 4K tech and Tizen platform, it'll be your new go-to streaming station.
Samsung 77" Class OLED S95C
Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action.
Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED TV
Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast-rich picture, boosted by Quantum Dots.
Samsung 65” Class CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV
The Samsung 65" Class Crystal UHD 4K showcases over a billion shades of color that pop into view when you turn on this TV. When paired with its ultra-slim design and Q-symphony 3.0 speakers, it's tough to find a better TV viewing experience
Samsung 50" Class QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV
Appreciate every freckle on your favorite actor’s face, in both the darkest and brightest scenes, thanks to the huge grid of Samsung’s ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs that provide next-level color and contrast.
Best Sony TV Deals at Best Buy's Black Friday Sale
Sony 65" Class BRAVIA XR A80L OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
The BRAVIA XR OLED TV, powered by the all-new Cognitive Processor XR, features next-generation technologies that redefine the viewing experience. Enjoy breathtaking contrast on our best ever OLED with picture quality that feels deep, natural, and real.
Sony 65" BRAVIA XR 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series
Surrounded by pure black, this TV's vibrant colors and real-world hues of XR Triluminos Pro makes movies and gaming pop off the screen. You don't want to miss out on this incredible Black Friday deal.
Sony 32" W830K Series LED HDR TV (2022)
Experience blur-free picture quality full of rich, real-world detail and texture with reduced noise, powered by X-Reality PRO. Google TV with Google Assistant organizes your favorite content all in one place.
Sony 50" Class X85K 4K HDR LED Google TV
Sony’s 4K Processor X1 works behind the scenes to enhance color, contrast, and details in everything you watch. Google TV with Google Assistant makes it easy to browse content from your favorite streaming apps and control your smart home.
