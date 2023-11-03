Tonight, the NBA will kick off its inaugural In-Season Tournament during the 2023-24 regular season. All 30 NBA teams are participating in the tournament, competing for not just the NBA Cup, but also $500,000 in prize money awaiting each member of the winning team.

The NBA teams are divided into six pools of five teams each. These pools consist of teams within the same conference, but not necessarily the same division. Each team plays four group games, facing every team in their pool once, with the winners progressing to the knockout rounds. Results of the In-Season Tournament will count toward teams' regular-season standings.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the NBA In-Season Tournament, including the full schedule and live streaming options.

When is the NBA In-Season Tournament?

The inaugural In-Season Tournament tips off Friday, November 3 and culminates with the Championship on Saturday, December 9.

How to watch the NBA In-Season Tournament

Games in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament will air nationally on ESPN and TNT. If you don't have cable, the best way to watch NBA games this year is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT and ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NBA games.

Sling TV has a new offering for the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament called NBA League Pass. Starting at $270 for six months when you pre-pay, it gets you access to all out-of-market NBA games, plus game replays and highlights.

How to watch the NBA In-Season Tournament for free

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2023-24 NBA regular season. Every game broadcast nationally, with the exception of those on TNT, will also be available to stream on Fubo, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

You can pay an extra $11 per month for the Sports Plus add-on to get the NBA TV channel. FuboTV also offers NBA League Pass for $14.99 a month as an add-on.

2023 NBA In-Season Tournament Schedule: Group Play

Below is the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament schedule. The quarterfinals will be played December 4 and 5, with the higher-seeded team earning home-court advantage. The semifinals and championship game will be played on December 7 and 9 in Las Vegas.

All times in Eastern.

Friday, November 3

New York vs. Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. ( ESPN )

ESPN Dallas vs. Denver, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Cleveland vs. Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington vs. Miami, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn vs. Chicago , 8 p.m.

Golden State vs. Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Memphis vs. Portland, 10 p.m.

Friday, November 10

Brooklyn vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

L.A. Lakers vs. Phoenix , 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Philadelphia vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.

Charlotte vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

New Orleans vs. Houston, 8 p.m.

Utah vs. Memphis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota vs. San Antonio, 8 p.m.

LA Clippers vs. Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, November 14

San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

LA Clippers vs. Denver, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Miami vs. Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.

Indiana vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Orlando vs. Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas vs. New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Portland vs. Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Golden State, 10 p.m.

Memphis vs. L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, November 17

Philadelphia vs. Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sacramento vs. San Antonio, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Phoenix vs. Utah, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Milwaukee vs. Charlotte, 7 p.m.

New York vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit vs. Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Boston vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando vs. Chicago, 8 p.m.

Denver vs. New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 10 p.m.

Houston vs. LA Clippers,10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 21

Cleveland vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Utah vs. L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Toronto vs. Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indiana vs. Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Portland vs. Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Friday, November 24

Boston vs. Orlando, 2:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Phoenix vs. Memphis, 5 p.m. (NBA TV)

Miami vs. New York, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

San Antonio vs. Golden State, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Chicago vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit vs. Indiana, 8 p.m.

Denver vs. Houston, 8 p.m.

Washington vs. Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Sacramento vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Orleans vs. LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 28

Milwaukee vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Golden State vs. Sacramento, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Chicago vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte vs. New York, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Houston vs. Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

