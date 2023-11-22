Sales & Deals

Walmart's Final Black Friday Sale Is Live — Shop the 40 Best Deals on Tech, Home, Gifts and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Walmart Black Friday Deals 2023
Walmart
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:59 AM PST, November 22, 2023

Walmart's official Black Friday sale for 2023 is here with new deals on the latest tech, holiday gifts and more.

Walmart's second of two Black Friday Deals events is here with massive savings on holiday gifts, hosting essentials, top-rated tech and so much more. The retailer is launching a whole new batch of Black Friday deals today, November 22 at 3:00 p.m. ET for all shoppers with three hours of early access for Walmart+ members starting at noon.

If you missed Walmart's early Black Friday sales event, don't fret. You now have one more chance to get a head start on your holiday shopping and score this year's best discounts on big brand names like Apple, Samsung, Dyson and Nintendo.

Shop Walmart's Black Friday Deals

Whether you’re looking to check some names off your gift list, or want to stock up on everyday essentials, you'll find deep Black Friday discounts on products like AirPods, TVs, robot vacuums, coffee makers and tons more.

Walmart said the Black Friday Deals event has the season’s best deals on gifts — and they're not wrong. With savings this good across all categories, you'll want to snag the best Walmart Black Friday deals fast. From toys and games to kitchen appliances and clothing, shop all the best Walmart Black Friday 2023 deals below.

Best Walmart Black Friday Tech Deals

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Now $80 off, the 2023 refresh of the classic AirPods Pro earbuds brings better battery life and high-quality sound that audiophiles will love.

$249 $169

Shop Now

75" Samsung The Frame TV

75" Samsung The Frame TV
Samsung

75" Samsung The Frame TV

Get $1,100 off the 75-inch Frame TV at Walmart.

$2,999 $1,899

Shop Now

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Walmart

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy Beats' Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real time.

$350 $99

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS)

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS)
Walmart

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS)

The newly-discounted Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest of the Apple Watch lineup. Keep track of your fitness journey and health metrics right from your wrist and stay productive with your favorite apps while on the go. Plus, get a free three-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ with your purchase.

$429 $359

45mm

Shop Now

$399 $329

41mm

Shop Now

Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Walmart

Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Bundle and save with this Nintendo Switch console that also comes with the newest Mario Kart video game.

$410 $360

Shop Now

TCL 55" 4-Series 4K Roku TV

TCL 55" 4-Series 4K Roku TV
Walmart

TCL 55" 4-Series 4K Roku TV

This affordable TCL TV offers 4K resolution and HDR, as well as 4K upscaling, which means you'll get a great picture for a great price.

$248 $188

Shop Now

JBL Charge 4 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Charge 4 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Walmart

JBL Charge 4 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Take the waterproof Charge 4 anywhere and enjoy up to 20 hours of your music. At $89, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the JBL speaker. 

$129 $89

Shop Now

HP 14" FHD Pavilion x360 Laptop

HP 14" FHD Pavilion x360 Laptop
Walmart

HP 14" FHD Pavilion x360 Laptop

HP's most compact x360 2-in-1 laptop is built for streaming and getting more done wherever you go. The 360-degree hinge makes the screen fully rotatable so you can binge your favorite entertainment in any position.

$599 $449

Shop Now

PlayStation 5 + Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle

PlayStation 5 + Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle
Walmart

PlayStation 5 + Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle

Get powerful gaming technology packed inside a sleek and compact design with the PS5. This bundle includes the direct sequel to the record-breaking Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II so you can fight alongside Task Force 141 like never before.

$560 $499

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.

$129 $90

Shop Now

Sony 65” Class BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV

Sony 65” Class BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV
Best Buy

Sony 65” Class BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV

This 4K smart Google TV offers Sony's best-ever OLED for a vibrant, clear picture. 

$4,000 $2,297

Shop Now

Roku Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player Wi-Fi

Roku Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player Wi-Fi
Walmart

Roku Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player Wi-Fi

Streaming just got simpler with Roku Premiere. Watch your favorite shows and movies in HD, 4K and HDR.

$35 $31

Shop Now

RCA 1080P LCD Home Theater Projector

RCA 1080P LCD Home Theater Projector
Walmart

RCA 1080P LCD Home Theater Projector

Upgrade your home theater with this RCA 1080p projector. With cinematic brightness and contrast, you'll feel immersed in your entertainment.

$69 $49

Shop Now

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle + Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle + Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black
Walmart

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle + Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black

Save $60 on the Xbox Series X bundle with two wireless controllers and a free copy of Diablo IV. Released this year, the game is the latest online-only installment in the long-running action RPG series.

$560 $500

Shop Now

Best Walmart Black Friday Home Deals

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner
Walmart

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner

The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is a must if you have carpet or cloth surfaces in your home that are in need of a touch-up or deep cleaning. Get it on sale for the lowest price ever.

$124 $78

Shop Now

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base
Walmart

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base

Shark's robot vacuum combines the convenience of a self-empty base and total home mapping with powerful suction and a self-cleaning brushroll for complete, efficient cleaning. Plus, it automatically empties into the bagless base for one less chore you have to do.

$600 $249

Shop Now

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Smokeless Fire Pit

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Smokeless Fire Pit
Walmart

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Smokeless Fire Pit

Compact and travel-friendly, Solo Stove's smokeless, portable fire pit features a Removable Base Plate and Ash Pan making it even easier to clean.

$240 $185

Shop Now

Gourmia All-in-One 14 QT Air Fryer, Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator

Gourmia All-in-One 14 QT Air Fryer, Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator
Walmart

Gourmia All-in-One 14 QT Air Fryer, Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator

With 12 one-touch cooking functions and guided cooking, you can transform every food imaginable into healthy, delicious crispiness—without relying on added oils.

$99 $50

Shop Now

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer
Walmart

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer

Perfect for easy meals on busy weeknights, the Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer features TurboCrisp technology for fast, crispy and even cooking. You can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals.

$90 $69

Shop Now

Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Walmart

Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Clean floors and carpet with the new Shark Cordless Pet Pro stick vacuum cleaner. Powerful suction meets a self-cleaning brushroll to pick up pet hair and debris in hard-to-reach places.

$329 $144

Shop Now

Ninja CREAMi 5-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

Ninja CREAMi 5-in-1 Ice Cream Maker
Walmart

Ninja CREAMi 5-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the CREAMi can create ice cream with the touch of the button with whatever you have in your kitchen.

$199 $169

Shop Now

Zimtown 3-Piece Nested Spinner Luggage Set

Zimtown 3-Piece Nested Spinner Luggage Set
Walmart

Zimtown 3-Piece Nested Spinner Luggage Set

Get ready for your next getaways with this durable, lightweight, and water-resistant hard-shell luggage set featuring an adjustable TSA-approved lock. All three suitcases nest together for convenient storage.

$300 $85

Shop Now

Carote 8-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set

Carote 8-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set
Walmart

Carote 8-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set

Enjoy nonstick cooking, even-heat delivery, and fuss-free cleaning with this gorgeous Carote cookware set.

$220 $60

Shop Now

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Walmart

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V12 Detect Slim is Dyson's lightest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination. A laser on the powerful cleaner head reveals invisible dust on hard floors for an even deeper clean.

$650 $400

Shop Now

eufy Clean L50 SES

eufy Clean L50 SES
Walmart

eufy Clean L50 SES

Save more than $300 on eufy's robot vacuum with self-empty station. Ideal for hardwood floors and carpets, enjoy up to 60 days of hands-free cleaning as the robot vacuum's collects dirt and crumbs for clean floors with minimal maintenance.

$499 $198

Shop Now

Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Clean Sense IQ

Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Clean Sense IQ
Walmart

Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Clean Sense IQ

This is the future of cleaning. The new Shark Cordless Pro IZ540H, Stick vacuum can detect dirt even if you miss it. It can increase its pick-up power by up to 50% for a truly deep clean.

$299 $198

Shop Now

Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker

Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker
Walmart

Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker

When life gets busy, this slow cooker is a great time saver. They can prep up to six quarts of food well ahead of dinnertime. 

$69 $50

Shop Now

KitchenAid Classic Japanese Steel 12-Piece Knife Block Set

KitchenAid Classic Japanese Steel 12-Piece Knife Block Set
Walmart

KitchenAid Classic Japanese Steel 12-Piece Knife Block Set

Chop it up! This KitchenAid Classic 12-piece knife block set has all the knives needed to go on a culinary adventure.

$79 $39

Shop Now

Costway Refrigerator Small Freezer Cooler Fridge

Costway Refrigerator Small Freezer Cooler Fridge
Walmart

Costway Refrigerator Small Freezer Cooler Fridge

If you have a smaller kitchen space or want a fridge for an office or dorm room, this 3.2 Cu. Ft. White Compact Refrigerator w/ Internal Freezer is ideal for keeping drinks and snacks nearby. 

$379 $250

Shop Now

Best Walmart Black Friday Toy Deals

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child
Walmart

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child

This 1,073-piece Lego kit is a perfect gift for any Star Wars fan. Baby Yoda has a posable head, mouth and ears for different expressions.

$90 $45

Shop Now

LEGO Disney Belle and the Beast’s Castle

LEGO Disney Belle and the Beast’s Castle
Walmart

LEGO Disney Belle and the Beast’s Castle

Magic and mystery await Disney’s Beauty and the Beast fans with this detailed LEGO building set.

$90 $45

Shop Now

Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll

Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll
Walmart

Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll

This Barbie movie doll embodies Margot Robbie. It's been selling out throughout the season, so be sure to get yours today.

$65 $25

Shop Now

Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu, The Child Animatronic Toy

Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu, The Child Animatronic Toy
Walmart

Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu, The Child Animatronic Toy

Bring home the most sought-after bounty in the galaxy with the Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu interactive figure and hover pram. Kids can unlock more than 25 sound and movement combinations with this animatronic toy.

$63 $45

Shop Now

Funcid 12V Kids Powered Ride on Truck Car

Funcid 12V Kids Powered Ride on Truck Car
Walmart

Funcid 12V Kids Powered Ride on Truck Car

With a parental remote control, LED lights, Bluetooth music and a wider seat with an adjustable seat belt, this car is a dream for kids. Save $94 on the incredible gift that provides a safer & smoother driving experience.

$260 $150

Shop Now

Funtok Licensed Chevrolet Silverado 12V Kids Electric Powered Ride on Toy Car

Funtok Licensed Chevrolet Silverado 12V Kids Electric Powered Ride on Toy Car
Walmart

Funtok Licensed Chevrolet Silverado 12V Kids Electric Powered Ride on Toy Car

If your child desires a stylish and funny personal truck ride on, this is the one to go for. This car features a parental remote control, a storage space in the back, a horn, car mirrors, LED lights, and an MP3 player.

$370 $190

Shop Now

Lamborghini 12 V Powered Ride on Car

Lamborghini 12 V Powered Ride on Car
Walmart

Lamborghini 12 V Powered Ride on Car

An ideal Christmas present, this mini Lamborghini has a comfortable seat with a seat belt and double lockable doors designed to ensure your kid's safety.

$370 $166

Shop Now

Best Walmart Black Friday Fashion Deals

Citizen Men's Eco Drive Blue Angels World Chronograph AT Watch

Citizen Men's Eco Drive Blue Angels World Chronograph AT Watch
Walmart

Citizen Men's Eco Drive Blue Angels World Chronograph AT Watch

Save more than $300 on a timeless gift for the special man in your life. Featuring Citizens' Eco-Drive technology, this watch is powered by any light and never needs a battery.

$725 $389

Shop Now

Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Crossbody Bag

Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Crossbody Bag
Walmart

Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Crossbody Bag

This bag is available in 10 colors and has a crossbody chain for fashionable versatility.  

$390 $79

Shop Now

Cate & Chloe Giselle 18k White Gold Hoop Earrings

Cate & Chloe Giselle 18k White Gold Hoop Earrings
Walmart

Cate & Chloe Giselle 18k White Gold Hoop Earrings

These refined hoop earrings feature 18k white gold-plated brass and Swarovski crystals and a comfortable latch-back closure. 

$125 $18

Shop Now

Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals

Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals
Walmart

Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals

Clogs have gone from trendy to classic in no time flat. This fun, lightweight style is cushioned for heightened comfort so you can wear them all day without missing a step. 

$50 $35

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

Tags: