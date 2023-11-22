Walmart's second of two Black Friday Deals events is here with massive savings on holiday gifts, hosting essentials, top-rated tech and so much more. The retailer is launching a whole new batch of Black Friday deals today, November 22 at 3:00 p.m. ET for all shoppers with three hours of early access for Walmart+ members starting at noon.

If you missed Walmart's early Black Friday sales event, don't fret. You now have one more chance to get a head start on your holiday shopping and score this year's best discounts on big brand names like Apple, Samsung, Dyson and Nintendo.

Whether you’re looking to check some names off your gift list, or want to stock up on everyday essentials, you'll find deep Black Friday discounts on products like AirPods, TVs, robot vacuums, coffee makers and tons more.

Walmart said the Black Friday Deals event has the season’s best deals on gifts — and they're not wrong. With savings this good across all categories, you'll want to snag the best Walmart Black Friday deals fast. From toys and games to kitchen appliances and clothing, shop all the best Walmart Black Friday 2023 deals below.

Best Walmart Black Friday Tech Deals

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) Walmart Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) The newly-discounted Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest of the Apple Watch lineup. Keep track of your fitness journey and health metrics right from your wrist and stay productive with your favorite apps while on the go. Plus, get a free three-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ with your purchase. $429 $359 45mm Shop Now $399 $329 41mm Shop Now

Best Walmart Black Friday Home Deals

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer Perfect for easy meals on busy weeknights, the Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer features TurboCrisp technology for fast, crispy and even cooking. You can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals. $90 $69 Shop Now

eufy Clean L50 SES Walmart eufy Clean L50 SES Save more than $300 on eufy's robot vacuum with self-empty station. Ideal for hardwood floors and carpets, enjoy up to 60 days of hands-free cleaning as the robot vacuum's collects dirt and crumbs for clean floors with minimal maintenance. $499 $198 Shop Now

Best Walmart Black Friday Toy Deals

Best Walmart Black Friday Fashion Deals

Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals Walmart Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals Clogs have gone from trendy to classic in no time flat. This fun, lightweight style is cushioned for heightened comfort so you can wear them all day without missing a step. $50 $35 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

