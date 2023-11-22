Walmart's official Black Friday sale for 2023 is here with new deals on the latest tech, holiday gifts and more.
Walmart's second of two Black Friday Deals events is here with massive savings on holiday gifts, hosting essentials, top-rated tech and so much more. The retailer is launching a whole new batch of Black Friday deals today, November 22 at 3:00 p.m. ET for all shoppers with three hours of early access for Walmart+ members starting at noon.
If you missed Walmart's early Black Friday sales event, don't fret. You now have one more chance to get a head start on your holiday shopping and score this year's best discounts on big brand names like Apple, Samsung, Dyson and Nintendo.
Whether you’re looking to check some names off your gift list, or want to stock up on everyday essentials, you'll find deep Black Friday discounts on products like AirPods, TVs, robot vacuums, coffee makers and tons more.
Walmart said the Black Friday Deals event has the season’s best deals on gifts — and they're not wrong. With savings this good across all categories, you'll want to snag the best Walmart Black Friday deals fast. From toys and games to kitchen appliances and clothing, shop all the best Walmart Black Friday 2023 deals below.
Best Walmart Black Friday Tech Deals
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Now $80 off, the 2023 refresh of the classic AirPods Pro earbuds brings better battery life and high-quality sound that audiophiles will love.
75" Samsung The Frame TV
Get $1,100 off the 75-inch Frame TV at Walmart.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy Beats' Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real time.
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS)
The newly-discounted Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest of the Apple Watch lineup. Keep track of your fitness journey and health metrics right from your wrist and stay productive with your favorite apps while on the go. Plus, get a free three-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ with your purchase.
Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Bundle and save with this Nintendo Switch console that also comes with the newest Mario Kart video game.
TCL 55" 4-Series 4K Roku TV
This affordable TCL TV offers 4K resolution and HDR, as well as 4K upscaling, which means you'll get a great picture for a great price.
JBL Charge 4 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Take the waterproof Charge 4 anywhere and enjoy up to 20 hours of your music. At $89, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the JBL speaker.
HP 14" FHD Pavilion x360 Laptop
HP's most compact x360 2-in-1 laptop is built for streaming and getting more done wherever you go. The 360-degree hinge makes the screen fully rotatable so you can binge your favorite entertainment in any position.
PlayStation 5 + Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle
Get powerful gaming technology packed inside a sleek and compact design with the PS5. This bundle includes the direct sequel to the record-breaking Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II so you can fight alongside Task Force 141 like never before.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.
Sony 65” Class BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV
This 4K smart Google TV offers Sony's best-ever OLED for a vibrant, clear picture.
Roku Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player Wi-Fi
Streaming just got simpler with Roku Premiere. Watch your favorite shows and movies in HD, 4K and HDR.
RCA 1080P LCD Home Theater Projector
Upgrade your home theater with this RCA 1080p projector. With cinematic brightness and contrast, you'll feel immersed in your entertainment.
Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle + Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black
Save $60 on the Xbox Series X bundle with two wireless controllers and a free copy of Diablo IV. Released this year, the game is the latest online-only installment in the long-running action RPG series.
Best Walmart Black Friday Home Deals
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner
The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is a must if you have carpet or cloth surfaces in your home that are in need of a touch-up or deep cleaning. Get it on sale for the lowest price ever.
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base
Shark's robot vacuum combines the convenience of a self-empty base and total home mapping with powerful suction and a self-cleaning brushroll for complete, efficient cleaning. Plus, it automatically empties into the bagless base for one less chore you have to do.
Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Smokeless Fire Pit
Compact and travel-friendly, Solo Stove's smokeless, portable fire pit features a Removable Base Plate and Ash Pan making it even easier to clean.
Gourmia All-in-One 14 QT Air Fryer, Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator
With 12 one-touch cooking functions and guided cooking, you can transform every food imaginable into healthy, delicious crispiness—without relying on added oils.
Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer
Perfect for easy meals on busy weeknights, the Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer features TurboCrisp technology for fast, crispy and even cooking. You can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals.
Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Clean floors and carpet with the new Shark Cordless Pet Pro stick vacuum cleaner. Powerful suction meets a self-cleaning brushroll to pick up pet hair and debris in hard-to-reach places.
Ninja CREAMi 5-in-1 Ice Cream Maker
We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the CREAMi can create ice cream with the touch of the button with whatever you have in your kitchen.
Zimtown 3-Piece Nested Spinner Luggage Set
Get ready for your next getaways with this durable, lightweight, and water-resistant hard-shell luggage set featuring an adjustable TSA-approved lock. All three suitcases nest together for convenient storage.
Carote 8-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set
Enjoy nonstick cooking, even-heat delivery, and fuss-free cleaning with this gorgeous Carote cookware set.
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V12 Detect Slim is Dyson's lightest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination. A laser on the powerful cleaner head reveals invisible dust on hard floors for an even deeper clean.
eufy Clean L50 SES
Save more than $300 on eufy's robot vacuum with self-empty station. Ideal for hardwood floors and carpets, enjoy up to 60 days of hands-free cleaning as the robot vacuum's collects dirt and crumbs for clean floors with minimal maintenance.
Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Clean Sense IQ
This is the future of cleaning. The new Shark Cordless Pro IZ540H, Stick vacuum can detect dirt even if you miss it. It can increase its pick-up power by up to 50% for a truly deep clean.
Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker
When life gets busy, this slow cooker is a great time saver. They can prep up to six quarts of food well ahead of dinnertime.
KitchenAid Classic Japanese Steel 12-Piece Knife Block Set
Chop it up! This KitchenAid Classic 12-piece knife block set has all the knives needed to go on a culinary adventure.
Costway Refrigerator Small Freezer Cooler Fridge
If you have a smaller kitchen space or want a fridge for an office or dorm room, this 3.2 Cu. Ft. White Compact Refrigerator w/ Internal Freezer is ideal for keeping drinks and snacks nearby.
Best Walmart Black Friday Toy Deals
LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child
This 1,073-piece Lego kit is a perfect gift for any Star Wars fan. Baby Yoda has a posable head, mouth and ears for different expressions.
LEGO Disney Belle and the Beast’s Castle
Magic and mystery await Disney’s Beauty and the Beast fans with this detailed LEGO building set.
Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll
This Barbie movie doll embodies Margot Robbie. It's been selling out throughout the season, so be sure to get yours today.
Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu, The Child Animatronic Toy
Bring home the most sought-after bounty in the galaxy with the Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu interactive figure and hover pram. Kids can unlock more than 25 sound and movement combinations with this animatronic toy.
Funcid 12V Kids Powered Ride on Truck Car
With a parental remote control, LED lights, Bluetooth music and a wider seat with an adjustable seat belt, this car is a dream for kids. Save $94 on the incredible gift that provides a safer & smoother driving experience.
Funtok Licensed Chevrolet Silverado 12V Kids Electric Powered Ride on Toy Car
If your child desires a stylish and funny personal truck ride on, this is the one to go for. This car features a parental remote control, a storage space in the back, a horn, car mirrors, LED lights, and an MP3 player.
Lamborghini 12 V Powered Ride on Car
An ideal Christmas present, this mini Lamborghini has a comfortable seat with a seat belt and double lockable doors designed to ensure your kid's safety.
Best Walmart Black Friday Fashion Deals
Citizen Men's Eco Drive Blue Angels World Chronograph AT Watch
Save more than $300 on a timeless gift for the special man in your life. Featuring Citizens' Eco-Drive technology, this watch is powered by any light and never needs a battery.
Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Crossbody Bag
This bag is available in 10 colors and has a crossbody chain for fashionable versatility.
Cate & Chloe Giselle 18k White Gold Hoop Earrings
These refined hoop earrings feature 18k white gold-plated brass and Swarovski crystals and a comfortable latch-back closure.
Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals
Clogs have gone from trendy to classic in no time flat. This fun, lightweight style is cushioned for heightened comfort so you can wear them all day without missing a step.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
