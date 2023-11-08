Black Friday is a perfect time to save big on gifts for friends and family, and Walmart is releasing deals early this year.
Holiday shopping season is in full swing, and savvy shoppers out there — that's you! — are rightfully on the hunt for the best deals on the top gift ideas of 2023. Luckily, Walmart's Black Friday sale has come early, starting today, November 8, for everyone. The sale includes tons of discounts on great holiday gifts for men, women and kids.
To make holiday shopping easier, Walmart has curated its Gift Finder page, featuring a ton of gift options across a variety of categories such as electronics, kitchenware, home decor, clothes, toys, TVs and so many more. You can even choose your recipient's gender and age to get more tailored gift recommendations. Plus, many of the gifts are part of Walmart's holiday deals, so you can already save while you shop.
Standout gifts include finds from beloved brands like Barbie, Versace, Nintendo, Echelon and more. There's a gift for everyone, from the Apple AirPods 2 to Drew Barrymore's Beautiful slow cooker. Want to avoid the in-store holiday hustle and bustle? With Walmart, you can order online and pick up in-store or curbside to make your shopping trip much simpler.
Ahead, shop the best Walmart Black Friday 2023 deals on holiday gifts for everyone on your list. There are gift ideas for all budgets and a variety of interests that are majorly discounted right now.
Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu, The Child Animatronic Toy
Bring home the most sought-after bounty in the galaxy with the Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu interactive figure and hover pram. Kids can unlock more than 25 sound and movement combinations with this animatronic toy.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.
Nintendo Switch OLED Model with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Game
The time to get the most coveted game console in recent years is now. This limited bundle includes the OLED Nintendo Switch model and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game.
Sony 65” Class BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV
This 4K smart Google TV offers Sony's best-ever OLED for a vibrant, clear picture.
Roku Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player Wi-Fi
Streaming just got simpler with Roku Premiere. Watch your favorite shows and movies in HD, 4K and HDR.
Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll
This Barbie movie doll embodies Margot Robbie. It's been selling out throughout the season, so be sure to get yours today.
Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS)
The Apple Watch Series 9 is more than just a watch — track your health vitals and performance metrics right on your wrist. Plus, it comes with a three-month Apple Fitness+ subscription to help you put those apps to use.
AlpineSwiss Niko Packable Light Men's Down Alternative Puffer Jacket
This men's jacket is warm yet lightweight. It makes for a great layering piece and comes in a range of colors.
Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker
When life gets busy, this slow cooker is a great time saver. They can prep up to six quarts of food well ahead of dinnertime.
Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette Spray
Donatella Versace's favorite floral scents inspired this perfume. It has notes of yuzu, pomegranate, peony, magnolia, lotus flower and more.
Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
We deemed this exercise bike a Peloton dupe for a fraction of the price. The bike features 32 manual resistance levels and Bluetooth technology to monitor your performance and track your progress in tandem with the EchelonFit app.
Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard
The holiday season is the time to buy a hoverboard — this is one of the new deals from Walmart ahead of Black Friday.
Ninja Professional Blender
The Ninja Professional Blender is so sleek you won't mind leaving it out on your kitchen counter. Plus, it does it all — crush, blend, puree and more with one handy appliance.
Funcid 12V Kids Powered Ride on Truck Car
With a parental remote control, LED lights, Bluetooth music and a wider seat with an adjustable seat belt, this car is a dream for kids. Save $94 on the incredible gift that provides a safer & smoother driving experience.
Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Crossbody Bag
This bag is available in 21 colors and has a crossbody chain for fashionable versatility.
LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR 42123
The LEGO sports car is packed with authentic features inspired by the original track-focused supercar icon. Realistic details and powerful functions make sure the McLaren Senna GTR and LEGO Technic toy version are equally impressive.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
