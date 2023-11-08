Gifts

Best Walmart Black Friday Deals on Holiday Gifts: Shop Savings on Tech, Apparel, Home and More

By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 12:05 PM PST, November 8, 2023

Black Friday is a perfect time to save big on gifts for friends and family, and Walmart is releasing deals early this year.

Holiday shopping season is in full swing, and savvy shoppers out there — that's you! — are rightfully on the hunt for the best deals on the top gift ideas of 2023. Luckily, Walmart's Black Friday sale has come early, starting today, November 8, for everyone. The sale includes tons of discounts on great holiday gifts for men, women and kids.

Shop Walmart Black Friday Deals

To make holiday shopping easier, Walmart has curated its Gift Finder page, featuring a ton of gift options across a variety of categories such as electronics, kitchenware, home decor, clothes, toys, TVs and so many more. You can even choose your recipient's gender and age to get more tailored gift recommendations. Plus, many of the gifts are part of Walmart's holiday deals, so you can already save while you shop.

Standout gifts include finds from beloved brands like Barbie, Versace, Nintendo, Echelon and more. There's a gift for everyone, from the Apple AirPods 2 to Drew Barrymore's Beautiful slow cooker. Want to avoid the in-store holiday hustle and bustle? With Walmart, you can order online and pick up in-store or curbside to make your shopping trip much simpler.

Ahead, shop the best Walmart Black Friday 2023 deals on holiday gifts for everyone on your list. There are gift ideas for all budgets and a variety of interests that are majorly discounted right now.

Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu, The Child Animatronic Toy

Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu, The Child Animatronic Toy
Walmart

Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu, The Child Animatronic Toy

Bring home the most sought-after bounty in the galaxy with the Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu interactive figure and hover pram. Kids can unlock more than 25 sound and movement combinations with this animatronic toy.

$63 $20

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.

$129 $69

Shop Now

Nintendo Switch OLED Model with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Game

Nintendo Switch OLED Model with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Game
Walmart

Nintendo Switch OLED Model with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Game

The time to get the most coveted game console in recent years is now. This limited bundle includes the OLED Nintendo Switch model and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game. 

$410 $360

Shop Now

Sony 65” Class BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV

Sony 65” Class BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV
Best Buy

Sony 65” Class BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV

This 4K smart Google TV offers Sony's best-ever OLED for a vibrant, clear picture. 

$2,198 $1,398

Shop Now

Roku Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player Wi-Fi

Roku Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player Wi-Fi
Walmart

Roku Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player Wi-Fi

Streaming just got simpler with Roku Premiere. Watch your favorite shows and movies in HD, 4K and HDR.

$29 $19

Shop Now

Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll

Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll
Walmart

Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll

This Barbie movie doll embodies Margot Robbie. It's been selling out throughout the season, so be sure to get yours today.

$65 $44

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS)

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS)
Walmart

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS)

The Apple Watch Series 9 is more than just a watch — track your health vitals and performance metrics right on your wrist. Plus, it comes with a three-month Apple Fitness+ subscription to help you put those apps to use. 

$429 $379

Shop Now

AlpineSwiss Niko Packable Light Men's Down Alternative Puffer Jacket

AlpineSwiss Niko Packable Light Men's Down Alternative Puffer Jacket
Walmart

AlpineSwiss Niko Packable Light Men's Down Alternative Puffer Jacket

This men's jacket is warm yet lightweight. It makes for a great layering piece and comes in a range of colors.

$40 $30

Shop Now

Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker

Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker
Walmart

Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker

When life gets busy, this slow cooker is a great time saver. They can prep up to six quarts of food well ahead of dinnertime. 

$69 $50

Shop Now

Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette Spray

Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette Spray
Walmart

Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette Spray

Donatella Versace's favorite floral scents inspired this perfume. It has notes of yuzu, pomegranate, peony, magnolia, lotus flower and more.

$105 $38

Shop Now

Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Walmart

Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

We deemed this exercise bike a Peloton dupe for a fraction of the price. The bike features 32 manual resistance levels and Bluetooth technology to monitor your performance and track your progress in tandem with the EchelonFit app. 

$700 $397

Shop Now

Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard

Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard
Walmart

Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard

The holiday season is the time to buy a hoverboard — this is one of the new deals from Walmart ahead of Black Friday. 

$118 $79

Shop Now

Ninja Professional Blender

Ninja Professional Blender
Walmart

Ninja Professional Blender

The Ninja Professional Blender is so sleek you won't mind leaving it out on your kitchen counter. Plus, it does it all — crush, blend, puree and more with one handy appliance.

$100 $50

Shop Now

Funcid 12V Kids Powered Ride on Truck Car

Funcid 12V Kids Powered Ride on Truck Car
Walmart

Funcid 12V Kids Powered Ride on Truck Car

With a parental remote control, LED lights, Bluetooth music and a wider seat with an adjustable seat belt, this car is a dream for kids. Save $94 on the incredible gift that provides a safer & smoother driving experience.

$260 $166

Shop Now

Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Crossbody Bag

Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Crossbody Bag
Walmart

Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Crossbody Bag

This bag is available in 21 colors and has a crossbody chain for fashionable versatility.  

$390 $75

Shop Now

LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR 42123

LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR 42123
Walmart

LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR 42123

The LEGO sports car is packed with authentic features inspired by the original track-focused supercar icon. Realistic details and powerful functions make sure the McLaren Senna GTR and LEGO Technic toy version are equally impressive.

$50 $25

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list. 

Tags: