The Black Friday coffee maker deals are pouring in. Save up to 50% on Keurig models at Amazon.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
For most people, a cup of coffee in the morning is a necessity. Whether you love the ritual of brewing coffee or simply need some caffeine before a full day's work, Keurig single-cup coffee machines are practical and efficient additions to any kitchen, office, or dorm room. It's hard to beat a single-serve brewer, especially when Keurig's best-selling models are up to 50% off.
With the days getting shorter starting November 5, you might find yourself in need of a little extra boost to get through the dwindling daylight hours. Luckily, Amazon is slashing prices on Keurig coffee makers ahead of Black Friday to ensure you're well-prepared when the clocks fall back.
Keurig offers a brewer for almost any place or coffee preference. The most affordable model is the K-Compact coffee maker, which is on sale right now along with the popular Keurig K-Mini and K-Elite. These small but mighty coffee machines deliver consistent results every time.
Whether you're a notorious coffee connoisseur or just need a cup of joe before working from home, we've gathered all the best Keurig deals currently available on Amazon. Plus, be sure to check out the best coffee advent calendars and best gifts for coffee lovers to get a head start on your holiday shopping.
Best Keurig Deals to Shop Now
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
This tiny, simple Keurig brews 6-, 8- and 10-ounce cups of coffee, tea, hot cocoa, iced beverages and more. It's a perfect fit for a smaller kitchen or dorm room.
Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is currently marked down at Amazon. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker can brew sizes ranging from 4 oz to 12 oz. Plus, it has an iced coffee setting, hot water on demand button — perfect for tea, instant oatmeal or ramen — and more.
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker allows you to brew 6 cups of fresh coffee before having to refill the water reservoir.
Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker
With Keurig's K-Duo Coffee Maker. you can use both K-Cups and ground coffee. So if you're having company over, you can brew your coffee in the carafe for up to 12 cups and the heating plate will keep the coffee warm.
K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker
The K-Supreme coffee machine is the first Keurig brew coffee maker to feature MultiStream Technology, which more evenly saturates the coffee grounds in every K-Cup pod. This technique extracts full flavor and aroma from your pods, so you can enjoy an exceptionally flavorful experience.
Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker
Full-flavored hot coffee and refreshing iced coffee are always easy with the new Keurig. Get 30% off the K-Iced Single-Serve Coffee Maker now.
