Home

The Best Keurig Deals: Save Up to 50% on Coffee Makers at Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 12:01 PM PDT, October 28, 2023

The Black Friday coffee maker deals are pouring in. Save up to 50% on Keurig models at Amazon.

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

$100 $60 Amazon

Jump to details
Shop Now
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

$100 $50 Amazon

Jump to details
Shop Now
Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

$130 $80 Amazon

Jump to details
Shop Now
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker

$190 $113 Amazon

Jump to details
Shop Now
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

$150 $110 Amazon

Jump to details
Shop Now

For most people, a cup of coffee in the morning is a necessity. Whether you love the ritual of brewing coffee or simply need some caffeine before a full day's work, Keurig single-cup coffee machines are practical and efficient additions to any kitchen, office, or dorm room. It's hard to beat a single-serve brewer, especially when Keurig's best-selling models are up to 50% off.

With the days getting shorter starting November 5, you might find yourself in need of a little extra boost to get through the dwindling daylight hours. Luckily, Amazon is slashing prices on Keurig coffee makers ahead of Black Friday to ensure you're well-prepared when the clocks fall back.

Keurig offers a brewer for almost any place or coffee preference. The most affordable model is the K-Compact coffee maker, which is on sale right now along with the popular Keurig K-Mini and K-Elite. These small but mighty coffee machines deliver consistent results every time.

Whether you're a notorious coffee connoisseur or just need a cup of joe before working from home, we've gathered all the best Keurig deals currently available on Amazon. Plus, be sure to check out the best coffee advent calendars and best gifts for coffee lovers to get a head start on your holiday shopping. 

Best Keurig Deals to Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.

$100 $60

Shop Now

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

This tiny, simple Keurig brews 6-, 8- and 10-ounce cups of coffee, tea, hot cocoa, iced beverages and more. It's a perfect fit for a smaller kitchen or dorm room. 

$100 $50

Shop Now

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is currently marked down at Amazon. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.

$130 $80

Shop Now

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker can brew sizes ranging from 4 oz to 12 oz. Plus, it has an iced coffee setting, hot water on demand button — perfect for tea, instant oatmeal or ramen — and more.

$190 $113

Shop Now

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker allows you to brew 6 cups of fresh coffee before having to refill the water reservoir. 

$150 $110

Shop Now

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker

With Keurig's K-Duo Coffee Maker. you can use both K-Cups and ground coffee. So if you're having company over, you can brew your coffee in the carafe for up to 12 cups and the heating plate will keep the coffee warm.

$190 $140

Shop Now

K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker

K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker

The K-Supreme coffee machine is the first Keurig brew coffee maker to feature MultiStream Technology, which more evenly saturates the coffee grounds in every K-Cup pod. This technique extracts full flavor and aroma from your pods, so you can enjoy an exceptionally flavorful experience. 

$170 $130

Shop Now

Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker

Full-flavored hot coffee and refreshing iced coffee are always easy with the new Keurig. Get 30% off the K-Iced Single-Serve Coffee Maker now.

$100 $91

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Coffee Advent Calendars of 2023 to Brew Some Holiday Cheer

Gifts

The Best Coffee Advent Calendars of 2023 to Brew Some Holiday Cheer

Upgrade Your Kitchen with the Best Amazon Deals on Ninja Appliances

Sales & Deals

Upgrade Your Kitchen with the Best Amazon Deals on Ninja Appliances

Save Up to 43% on Top-Rated Le Creuset Cookware and Bakeware at Amazon

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 43% on Top-Rated Le Creuset Cookware and Bakeware at Amazon

Amazon's Best Early Holiday Shopping Deals Are Available Now

Sales & Deals

Amazon's Best Early Holiday Shopping Deals Are Available Now

The Best Gifts for All The Coffee Lovers In Your Life

Gifts

The Best Gifts for All The Coffee Lovers In Your Life

Save Up to 56% on Staub's Iconic Dutch Ovens, Baking Dishes and More

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 56% on Staub's Iconic Dutch Ovens, Baking Dishes and More

Selena Gomez & Our Place Just Dropped the Perfect Gifts for Home Cooks

Home

Selena Gomez & Our Place Just Dropped the Perfect Gifts for Home Cooks

The 23 Best TikTok-Approved Kitchen Gadgets for Fall

Home

The 23 Best TikTok-Approved Kitchen Gadgets for Fall

Tags: