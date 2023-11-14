Level up the holidays with the best Nintendo Switch deals from Walmart's Black Friday sale.
It seems Black Friday deals dropped earlier than ever this year. There are so many exciting discounts for gamers, especially at Walmart. If you've been hoping to pick up a new console or video game while holiday shopping, Walmart's Black Friday Deals event has the best Nintendo Switch deals right now.
The selection of Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals at Walmart includes all three console models as well as some of this year's best games. Black Friday is always prime time for gamers to score the biggest savings of the year. Whether you're looking for the standard Nintendo Switch, a shiny Switch OLED, a Switch Lite console, or perhaps a new game to play over winter break, you'll be sure to find it on sale now.
Rather than you having to look through the thousands of Walmart sales, we've put together a list of all the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals actually worth shopping now. Be sure to also check out our guides to more Black Friday gaming deals at Walmart, including Xbox and PS5 bundles.
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Console Deals
The main appeal of the Nintendo Switch is its ability to change form. It is a versatile console that lets you play either connected to a TV, or on-the-go with the built-in screen. Plus, the Nintendo Switch is portable, making it an easy device to travel with over the holidays.
Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Bundle and save with this Nintendo Switch console that also comes with the newest Mario Kart video game.
Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Special Edition
The Nintendo Switch OLED takes on a totally fresh look from the Splatoon 3 game. This Switch features blue and yellow gradient Joy-Con controllers with a white underbelly, a white dock adorned with graffiti, and a splat-tastic design on the back of the system.
Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con
Play your favorite games at home on the TV or on-the-go with the Nintendo Switch OLED's vibrant 7-inch screen.
Nintendo Switch OLED with Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con
In addition to a new screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch OLED includes a wide adjustable stand for more comfortable viewing angles, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.
Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and MightySkins Voucher
With this bundle's MightySkins voucher, you can choose from thousands of skins to personalize and protect your console.
Nintendo Switch Lite, Gray
The Nintendo Switch Lite system is the perfect portable console to bring on your winter travels.
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Game Deals
From The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to the most popular Mario titles, tons of Nintendo Switch games are on sale at Walmart. Shop our seven favorite deals below.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom expands the massive world of Hyrule, dives deeper into its narrative, and introduces bigger dungeons, weapon crafting and detailed building mechanics. It’s one of the best games the Switch has to offer.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Whether you're zipping around Rainbow Road or dodging infuriating blue shells, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the pinnacle of the series. Dive in with eight local friends, race online, and choose from a vast roster of beloved Nintendo characters.
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is a pair of Mario adventures that complement each other. Originally a Wii U gem, 3D World offers 2D and 3D platforming and added features, while Bowser’s Fury is a compact open-world Mario experience.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
The latest Animal Crossing entry lets players befriend animal neighbors on an island while collecting furniture, clothing, bugs and other goodies. It's the perfect social simulator, chock-full of things to do, see and work toward.
Super Mario: Odyssey
Join Mario on a massive, globe-trotting 3D adventure and use his new abilities to collect Moons so you can power up your airship and rescue Princess Peach from Bowser's wedding plans.
Luigi's Mansion 3
If you love the adventurous tone of the Mario Bros. franchise and haunted houses, then "Luigi's Mansion 3" might be for you. Play as Luigi as you explore a haunted mansion, while you fight and capture ghosts.
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Explore Koholint Island and all its trap-ridden dungeons. In this new version of the game, the classic soundtrack has been reborn with new arrangements, and now you can equip more items at once, review key conversations, and navigate the map in new ways.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion and more.
