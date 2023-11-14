It seems Black Friday deals dropped earlier than ever this year. There are so many exciting discounts for gamers, especially at Walmart. If you've been hoping to pick up a new console or video game while holiday shopping, Walmart's Black Friday Deals event has the best Nintendo Switch deals right now.

The selection of Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals at Walmart includes all three console models as well as some of this year's best games. Black Friday is always prime time for gamers to score the biggest savings of the year. Whether you're looking for the standard Nintendo Switch, a shiny Switch OLED, a Switch Lite console, or perhaps a new game to play over winter break, you'll be sure to find it on sale now.

Rather than you having to look through the thousands of Walmart sales, we've put together a list of all the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals actually worth shopping now. Be sure to also check out our guides to more Black Friday gaming deals at Walmart, including Xbox and PS5 bundles.

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Console Deals

The main appeal of the Nintendo Switch is its ability to change form. It is a versatile console that lets you play either connected to a TV, or on-the-go with the built-in screen. Plus, the Nintendo Switch is portable, making it an easy device to travel with over the holidays.

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Game Deals

From The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to the most popular Mario titles, tons of Nintendo Switch games are on sale at Walmart. Shop our seven favorite deals below.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Walmart Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Whether you're zipping around Rainbow Road or dodging infuriating blue shells, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the pinnacle of the series. Dive in with eight local friends, race online, and choose from a vast roster of beloved Nintendo characters. $60 $44 Shop Now

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Walmart Animal Crossing: New Horizons The latest Animal Crossing entry lets players befriend animal neighbors on an island while collecting furniture, clothing, bugs and other goodies. It's the perfect social simulator, chock-full of things to do, see and work toward. $60 $50 Shop Now

Super Mario: Odyssey Walmart Super Mario: Odyssey Join Mario on a massive, globe-trotting 3D adventure and use his new abilities to collect Moons so you can power up your airship and rescue Princess Peach from Bowser's wedding plans. $60 $49 Shop Now

Luigi's Mansion 3 Walmart Luigi's Mansion 3 If you love the adventurous tone of the Mario Bros. franchise and haunted houses, then "Luigi's Mansion 3" might be for you. Play as Luigi as you explore a haunted mansion, while you fight and capture ghosts. $60 $52 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

