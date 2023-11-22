Sales & Deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Drop to Record-Low Price of $169 in Walmart's Black Friday 2023 Sale

AirPods Pro 2 Black Friday Deal
Apple
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:01 AM PST, November 22, 2023

The Black Friday AirPods deal at Walmart is too good to pass up. Grab the second-gen AirPods Pro for $80 off.

Black Friday season is here, which means it's officially the best time of year to score the hottest deals from all the top brands. If you're looking to get the greatest discount possible on AirPods, Walmart's two-part Black Friday Sale is officially back and the savings are even more epic. 

Right now, Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for just $169. This Walmart Black Friday deal marks a new all-time low price for the popular earbuds, slashing $80 off. With this being the best Black Friday AirPods deal on Apple's flagship AirPods Pro 2 we've ever seen, we expect them to sell out quickly. Snag a new pair of AirPods below before it's too late.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Now $80 off, the 2023 refresh of the classic AirPods Pro earbuds brings better battery life and high-quality sound that audiophiles will love.

$249 $169

Shop Now

Whether you are studying, working out, commuting to the office, or running errands, AirPods Pro 2 deliver high-quality sound. These earbuds offer some of the best noise-canceling capabilities out there and have a built-in transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings. Plus, they have an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge.

The second Walmart Black Friday Deals event kicked off at 3:00 p.m. ET today with Walmart Plus members getting early access at noon. Thousands of products across categories like tech, home and kitchen, beauty and more are discounted just in time to save on holiday gifts for everyone on your list. With this Black Friday AirPods deal, you can get one of the best stocking stuffers out there at an unbeatable price.

Shop Walmart's Black Friday Deals

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

