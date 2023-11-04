The holiday season is just around the corner, which means the biggest shopping days of the year are almost here. Walmart's Black Friday deals are actually starting early this year with the retailer launching the first of its two massive sale events on Wednesday, November 8.

According to Walmart, shoppers can expect to find rare deals on items from top brands like Apple, Dyson, LG, Samsung and more during the Black Friday Deals events. Just like in past years, many of these hot ticket items are expected to sell out quickly. Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about this year’s sale, including the best discounts and how to shop the Walmart Black Friday deals early.

When is the Walmart Black Friday Deals event?

For 2023, Walmart’s Black Friday Deals event will be split into two parts. The first event will begin online on Wednesday, November 8 at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT) and continue in-store beginning on Friday, November 10.

The second holiday deals event then begins online on Wednesday, November 22 at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT) and continues in-store on Black Friday, which is November 24.

How to shop the Walmart Black Friday Deals event early

While you do not need a Walmart Plus membership to shop the sale, you can get early access to all the deals online before anyone else. Walmart Plus members will have early access from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET on November 8 and November 22 along with Cyber Monday deals to later follow.

If you are not a Plus member, Walmart is offering a mega deal on memberships ahead of the first Black Friday deals event. Until 2:59 p.m. ET on November 8, an annual Walmart Plus membership is available for 50% off. That means you'll pay just $49 for the first year and get all the benefits of membership, such as unlimited free delivery and fuel discounts from participating gas stations.

What are Walmart's 2023 Black Friday deals?

You can get a sneak peek of the hottest Walmart Black Friday deals to start planning your shopping. From Apple AirPods and Samsung TVs to Barbie playsets, LEGO, Keurig, Ninja and plenty more, thousands of products are discounted across every category.

Ahead, we've gathered Walmart's biggest Black Friday deals in 2023 with savings on tech, home and fashion.

Best Walmart Black Friday Tech Deals

Skullcandy Barrel Party Speaker Xt Walmart Skullcandy Barrel Party Speaker Xt The Skullcandy Barrel Party Speaker Xt's sound performance will thrill and excite your soul. A premium wireless speaker that suits an adventurous lifestyle, it is designed with a powerful sound that delivers a surging bass that you can feel even at a low volume. $169 $79 Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS) Walmart Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS) Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance. $429 $379 Shop Now

RCA 1080P LCD Home Theater Projector Walmart RCA 1080P LCD Home Theater Projector The RCA 1080p Home Theater Projector is the epitome of immersive entertainment. Designed to deliver an awesome cinematic experience, this projector has native resolution of 1080p. Its powerful LED light source and LCD display produce vibrant and lifelike images, while the impressive brightness and contrast ratio make every scene pop with vividness and clarity. $65 Shop Now

Best Walmart Black Friday Home Deals

Ninja Professional Blender Walmart Ninja Professional Blender The Ninja Professional Blender features a sleek design for your countertop and outstanding performance with 1000 watts of professional power. Ninja Total Crushing Blades gives you true ice-to-snow crushing, blending, pureeing, and controlled processing. $100 $50 Shop Now

Gotham Steel Pro Cookware Set Walmart Gotham Steel Pro Cookware Set Non-stick hard anodized aluminum Frying Pan and cookware set about the Product Gotham Steel is the first Product of its class to actually utilize high-grade titanium and ceramic as surface finishing. $229 $100 Shop Now

Best Walmart Black Friday Fashion Deals

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

