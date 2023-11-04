The best Black Friday deals from Walmart are almost here. Shop November 8 to save on thousands of items.
The holiday season is just around the corner, which means the biggest shopping days of the year are almost here. Walmart's Black Friday deals are actually starting early this year with the retailer launching the first of its two massive sale events on Wednesday, November 8.
See the Walmart Black Friday Deals
According to Walmart, shoppers can expect to find rare deals on items from top brands like Apple, Dyson, LG, Samsung and more during the Black Friday Deals events. Just like in past years, many of these hot ticket items are expected to sell out quickly. Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about this year’s sale, including the best discounts and how to shop the Walmart Black Friday deals early.
When is the Walmart Black Friday Deals event?
For 2023, Walmart’s Black Friday Deals event will be split into two parts. The first event will begin online on Wednesday, November 8 at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT) and continue in-store beginning on Friday, November 10.
The second holiday deals event then begins online on Wednesday, November 22 at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT) and continues in-store on Black Friday, which is November 24.
How to shop the Walmart Black Friday Deals event early
While you do not need a Walmart Plus membership to shop the sale, you can get early access to all the deals online before anyone else. Walmart Plus members will have early access from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET on November 8 and November 22 along with Cyber Monday deals to later follow.
If you are not a Plus member, Walmart is offering a mega deal on memberships ahead of the first Black Friday deals event. Until 2:59 p.m. ET on November 8, an annual Walmart Plus membership is available for 50% off. That means you'll pay just $49 for the first year and get all the benefits of membership, such as unlimited free delivery and fuel discounts from participating gas stations.
What are Walmart's 2023 Black Friday deals?
You can get a sneak peek of the hottest Walmart Black Friday deals to start planning your shopping. From Apple AirPods and Samsung TVs to Barbie playsets, LEGO, Keurig, Ninja and plenty more, thousands of products are discounted across every category.
Ahead, we've gathered Walmart's biggest Black Friday deals in 2023 with savings on tech, home and fashion.
Best Walmart Black Friday Tech Deals
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
AirPods are necessary for studying, watching videos for class, or listening to music on campus.
Sony 65” Class BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV
The BRAVIA XR A90J OLED TV, powered by the all-new Cognitive Processor XR, features next-generation technologies that redefine the viewing experience. Enjoy breathtaking contrast on our best ever OLED with picture quality that feels deep, natural, and real.
Roku Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player Wi-Fi
Incredible picture at an exceptional value. Roku Premiere is the simple way to start streaming in HD, 4K, and HDR picture. Easily find and enjoy movies in brilliant 4K picture. Setup is simple—just plug it into your TV and connect to the internet.
SAMSUNG B-Series 4.1.CH Soundbar & Rear Speakers with Subwoofer, Bluetooth
Booming bass and rich acoustics pump through the C47M soundbar designed for seamless integration with your TV—and your life. Enjoy an expansive listening experience thanks to the included subwoofer, included rear speaker kit and next-level features like Game Mode and Bluetooth® TV Connection.
Skullcandy Barrel Party Speaker Xt
The Skullcandy Barrel Party Speaker Xt's sound performance will thrill and excite your soul. A premium wireless speaker that suits an adventurous lifestyle, it is designed with a powerful sound that delivers a surging bass that you can feel even at a low volume.
Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS)
Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.
RCA 1080P LCD Home Theater Projector
The RCA 1080p Home Theater Projector is the epitome of immersive entertainment. Designed to deliver an awesome cinematic experience, this projector has native resolution of 1080p. Its powerful LED light source and LCD display produce vibrant and lifelike images, while the impressive brightness and contrast ratio make every scene pop with vividness and clarity.
Best Walmart Black Friday Home Deals
Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Clean Sense IQ
The new Shark® Cordless Pro IZ540H, Stick vacuum has the power and intelligence to change the way you clean. Clean Sense IQ detects the dirt you can’t see and automatically boosts power for up to 50% better dirt pickup.
Ninja Professional Blender
The Ninja Professional Blender features a sleek design for your countertop and outstanding performance with 1000 watts of professional power. Ninja Total Crushing Blades gives you true ice-to-snow crushing, blending, pureeing, and controlled processing.
Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker
Make a single cup of coffee in a snap with the Keurig coffee maker. All you have to do is select a pod and the size drink to have a fresh brew in a matter of minutes.
KitchenAid Classic Japanese Steel 12-Piece Knife Block Set
This KitchenAid Classic 12-piece knife block set includes all the essential knives needed to perform everyday food prep tasks such as slicing, cutting, chopping, mincing, trimming, and more.
Costway Refrigerator Small Freezer Cooler Fridge
This 3.2 Cu. Ft. White Compact Refrigerator w/ Internal Freezer is ideal for smaller spaces like a dorm room, teen's bedroom or office. It is sized perfectly to keep drinks and small amounts of food cold and in a convenient location.
Gotham Steel Pro Cookware Set
Non-stick hard anodized aluminum Frying Pan and cookware set about the Product Gotham Steel is the first Product of its class to actually utilize high-grade titanium and ceramic as surface finishing.
Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set
It's not easy keeping your pantry tidy, especially if you're constantly stocking up on food items for a large family. Believe it or not, a well-organized pantry can change how quickly you're able to operate in your kitchen.
Best Walmart Black Friday Fashion Deals
Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Crossbody Bag
This Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Crossbody Bag is available in 21 colors, and features a crossbody chain so you can wear this stylish bag in more than just one way.
Cate & Chloe Giselle 18k White Gold Hoop Earrings
These refined hoop earrings have been meticulously fashioned, using premium 18k white gold-plated brass and Swarovski Crystals, and feature a latch-back design for optimal comfort.
Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals
Lightweight, cushioned and featuring Crocs’ signature ventilation, these clogs are a treat for your feet. Like walking on air, you can wear Crocs anywhere and everywhere.
Big Chill Women's Chevron Quilted Down Blend Puffer Vest
This Quilted Puffer Vest from Big Chill keeps you covered and warm from chilly mornings to crisp, cool nights. Slip this vest on for in-between days when you need a just-right layer that’s not too light or too heavy.
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Women's Mid Rise Skinny Jeans
Made with supersoft premium fabric, they flatter your curves while giving you plenty of room to move. Dress them up with heels or down with boots or sneakers.
FITOP Flare Yoga Pants for Women
Flexible, breathable and light, this ultra-soft fabric is designed to perfectly shape your body and give you a streamlined look, while slim cuts will make you feel stronger and more confident to tackle anything in the day.
AlpineSwiss Niko Packable Light Mens Down Alternative Puffer Jacket
The Niko Down Alternative Puffer Jacket is warm, sleek, and stylish, while the Down Alternative polyester fill makes this jacket incredibly warm and lightweight. It's perfect to wear as an outer layer, and thin enough to wear under other jackets and coats without feeling bulky.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
RELATED CONTENT: