Shop all the best early deals on Apple products before the Black Friday rush sets in this November.
It's that time of year again, Apple fans!
Early Black Friday sales are emerging, and some of the hottest Apple deals are already up for grabs. The biggest shopping event of the year may still be a month away, but you don't have to wait until then to snap up some of the steep discounts available on your favorite Apple products right this minute.
Whether you're ready to upgrade your old MacBook or buy a new iPad, several of the most popular products in Apple's device lineup are available with slashed prices, some at the lowest prices we've seen in recent weeks. You don't have to wait until the night after you've guzzled down Thanksgiving dinner or get up early the next morning to snag these deals. You can have a new Apple Watch on your wrist or AirPods in your ears in just days.
If you want to get ahead of the holiday rush and fill your cart with some particularly awesome Apple deals, keep reading. We've gathered up Apple discounts you won't want to miss that'll undoubtedly be around for a limited time only. Get your hands on them while you can, and happy shopping!
Best Early Black Friday Apple MacBook Deals
2022 Apple MacBook Pro
Handle all the business you need to take care of at home or on the go with a powerful 2022 MacBook Pro. With its 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory, it's perfect for just about any editing task.
13" Apple MacBook Air
This laptop's thin, lightweight frame makes it perfect for your daily commute and its gorgeous Retina display makes even spreadsheets look good. Plus, its Apple M1 Chip means you can tackle a much larger workload.
Best Early Black Friday Apple AirTag Deal
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker.
Best Early Black Friday Apple iPad Deals
Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)
This is one fun iPad, and it comes in pink, blue, yellow and silver. It makes multitasking with various apps, note-taking, gaming and getting work done on the go a breeze with its compact size and powerful processor.
2022 Apple iPad Air 5 (WiFi)
This iPad is thin, light, and perfectly portable and it comes in a gorgeous shade of purple. It's powered by the M1 chip for advanced gaming, media editing, video calls and much more.
2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen + WiFi)
This iPad may be an earlier model, but it's no slouch. Its retina touchscreen display is perfect for binge-watching, and its ultra-wide front camera enhances all your work calls. Plus, with the option to connect an Apple smart keyboard, typing becomes a breeze.
Apple iPad Pro (6th Generation + WiFi)
Fueled by the M2 chip, this iPad offers an improved Apple Pencil experience and a large screen. Turn this pro-grade tablet into a workstation for on-the-go productivity, or use it as a makeshift computer at home.
Best Early Black Friday Apple Watch Deals
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS)
The Apple Watch Series 8 is still going strong, thanks to its advanced S8 chip and extensive battery life. Its always-on screen and wide array of watch face choices make it a step ahead for wearable tech.
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) with Graphite Milanese Loop
This model of the Apple Watch Series 8 includes all the same goodies the normal version does, but this one comes with an attractive Graphite Milanese Loop for some extra flash on your wrist.
Apple Watch SE, 44mm (GPS)
This no-frills Apple Watch is the perfect starting point for new smartwatch owners. It boasts the same Apple Watch style with a fitness and sleep tracker, heart rate monitor and much more.
Best Early Black Friday Apple AirPods Deals
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Immerse yourself in the songs you love, your favorite podcasts, films, or TV shows, no matter where you are with these great-sounding earbuds. Their extended battery and advanced noise-canceling make sure there's nothing to interrupt each listening session.
Apple AirPods Max
Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and booming bass with high treble.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
These earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge, and are the perfect companion to your new iPhone 15. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price.
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
These AirPods have been revamped so they can better fit in more listeners' ears without falling out. But they sound better, too. They're a major overhaul from their predecessors but still offer some of the best audio you'll get out of an Apple product.
Best Early Black Friday Apple Studio Display Deal
Apple Studio Display
Apple's cutting-edge monitor combines a 5K screen with an excellent webcam, microphone and speakers that allow it to serve as an all-in-one home office powerhouse.
