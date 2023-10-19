It's that time of year again, Apple fans!

Early Black Friday sales are emerging, and some of the hottest Apple deals are already up for grabs. The biggest shopping event of the year may still be a month away, but you don't have to wait until then to snap up some of the steep discounts available on your favorite Apple products right this minute.

Whether you're ready to upgrade your old MacBook or buy a new iPad, several of the most popular products in Apple's device lineup are available with slashed prices, some at the lowest prices we've seen in recent weeks. You don't have to wait until the night after you've guzzled down Thanksgiving dinner or get up early the next morning to snag these deals. You can have a new Apple Watch on your wrist or AirPods in your ears in just days.

If you want to get ahead of the holiday rush and fill your cart with some particularly awesome Apple deals, keep reading. We've gathered up Apple discounts you won't want to miss that'll undoubtedly be around for a limited time only. Get your hands on them while you can, and happy shopping!

Best Early Black Friday Apple MacBook Deals

2022 Apple MacBook Pro Amazon 2022 Apple MacBook Pro Handle all the business you need to take care of at home or on the go with a powerful 2022 MacBook Pro. With its 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory, it's perfect for just about any editing task. $1,499 $1,049 Shop Now

13" Apple MacBook Air Amazon 13" Apple MacBook Air This laptop's thin, lightweight frame makes it perfect for your daily commute and its gorgeous Retina display makes even spreadsheets look good. Plus, its Apple M1 Chip means you can tackle a much larger workload. $999 $800 Shop Now

Best Early Black Friday Apple AirTag Deal

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $89 Shop Now

Best Early Black Friday Apple iPad Deals

Best Early Black Friday Apple Watch Deals

Best Early Black Friday Apple AirPods Deals

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and booming bass with high treble. $549 $480 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) These earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge, and are the perfect companion to your new iPhone 15. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price. $129 $99 Shop Now

Best Early Black Friday Apple Studio Display Deal

Apple Studio Display Amazon Apple Studio Display Apple's cutting-edge monitor combines a 5K screen with an excellent webcam, microphone and speakers that allow it to serve as an all-in-one home office powerhouse. $1,599 $1,391 Shop Now

