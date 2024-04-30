Convenient with quality sound, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are among the best noise-canceling wireless earbuds on the market. However, they are also some of the most expensive priced at $249. If you've been eyeing Apple's best-selling earbuds, you're in luck.

Today, the new USB-C AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $179 at Amazon. That's 28% off the regular cost of Apple's most popular earbuds, which is the lowest price yet. Considering how we've only seen record-low price once before, we recommend adding the AirPods to your cart sooner rather than later because there's no telling when this Amazon deal will vanish.

The 2023 AirPods Pro (2nd generation) deliver up to double the Active Noise Cancellation of their predecessor, an advanced Transparency mode, a more immersive Spatial Audio experience, and an expanded range of ear tip sizes for an even better fit. They are now outfitted with Adaptive Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings.

Aside from the new USB-C charging and Apple-designed H2 chip, they also feature improved dust-resistance and AirPods Pro 2 can also automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects you’re talking to someone. You can even charge the AirPods directly with the newest iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which also come with a USB‐C connector.

In the event that you lose your earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2 work with the Find My app, so you can easily track them down. Now with four pairs of silicone tips, the AirPods fit a wider range of ears and provide all-day comfort. The tips also create an acoustic seal to help keep out noise and secure your AirPods in place.

