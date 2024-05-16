Shop
Sales & Deals

The Best AirPods Deals Ahead of Memorial Day: Get Up to $99 Off Apple Earbuds and Headphones at Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 2:11 PM PDT, May 16, 2024

Amazon is offering incredible Apple deals on the latest AirPods models, including the best-selling AirPods Pro 2.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

$249 $190 Amazon

Jump to details
Shop Now
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

$129 $80 Amazon

Jump to details
Shop Now
Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max

$549 $450 Amazon

Jump to details
Shop Now

Apple AirPods are some of the most popular wireless earbuds around — and for good reason. The impressive noise cancellation, spatial audio, waterproofing and portable design of AirPods makes it hard to leave the house without them. While Apple rarely has sales on its own, you can almost always find AirPods on sale, as long as you know where to look.

If you're in the market for a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, Amazon has the best AirPods deals weeks before Memorial Day 2024 arrives. Amongst the retailer's biggest discounts on Apple devices, multiple AirPods models are on sale for as low as $80. AirPods can run pretty expensive, so when you find a great deal on them, it's best to snag the savings.

Ahead, find all the best AirPods deals available at Amazon today.

Best AirPods Deals in May 2024

Apple’s newest AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for an unbeatable price of $190. Regularly $249, Apple's most advanced pair of earbuds to date feature personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive sound. We're not expecting this deal to last for too long, so don't hesitate to add these earbuds to your cart. 

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

This 2023 refresh of the classic AirPods Pro earbuds brings better battery life and high-quality sound that audiophiles will love. Give them their new favorite pair of earbuds and they'll be bopping along to the music in no time. 

$249 $190

Shop Now

Equipped with Apple's brand-new H2 processor, the AirPods Pro 2 feature improved noise-canceling capabilities for dramatically less noise on your commute, or when you want to focus. AirPods Pro 2 have a battery life of up to 6 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation enabled, which is 30% more than the first-generation earbuds.

You can also get a new pair of second-gen AirPods for just $80. They're lightweight and easy to use, making the earbuds a popular choice for morning commutes and working from home. If you're looking for gym earbuds, we recommend the sweat and water-resistant 3rd generation AirPods, which are also on sale at Amazon.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.

$129 $80

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and have a booming bass with high treble. 

$549 $450

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

Apple's M1 iPad Air Is on Sale Right Now for the Lowest Price Ever

Sales & Deals

Apple's M1 iPad Air Is on Sale Right Now for the Lowest Price Ever

Apple's AirPods 2 Are on Sale for Their Best Price of the Year

Sales & Deals

Apple's AirPods 2 Are on Sale for Their Best Price of the Year

Apple's AirPods Max Are Almost $100 Off With This Rare Amazon Discount

Sales & Deals

Apple's AirPods Max Are Almost $100 Off With This Rare Amazon Discount

The Best Apple iPad Deals in May 2024: Save on Best-Selling Models Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Apple iPad Deals in May 2024: Save on Best-Selling Models Now

Get 20% Off a 4-Pack of Apple AirTags Ahead of Your Summer Travels

Sales & Deals

Get 20% Off a 4-Pack of Apple AirTags Ahead of Your Summer Travels

The Best Apple Watch Deals to Shop Ahead of Memorial Day

Sales & Deals

The Best Apple Watch Deals to Shop Ahead of Memorial Day

Tags:

Latest News