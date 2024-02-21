If you want the premium Apple Watch experience, there is currently a deal on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 you won't want to miss. Apple's biggest and best smartwatch boasts a large and bright display along with powerful performance. Perfect for anyone who loves to be outdoors and regularly goes on long hikes, adventures, or dives, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a heavy-duty smartwatch.

Right now, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at Amazon for $61 off its usual price. This Apple Watch deal brings the Apple Watch Ultra 2 down to $738.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers a powerful new S9 SiP and on-device Siri. Features in watchOS 10 offer new cycling experiences and help users explore the outdoors. With a new double tap gesture, a brighter display, expanded altitude range, Precision Finding for iPhone, and advanced capabilities for water adventures, it's perfect for your next adventure.

Most critically, it packs an 86dB siren audible from 600 feet away, which could potentially come in handy during emergencies on remote hikes or outdoor adventures.

This is the most rugged Apple Watch, but you still get access to all the usual features including fitness and activity tracking, heart rate monitoring and more. If you prefer another model, check out our guide to all the best Apple Watch deals available right now.

