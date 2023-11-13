Sales & Deals

Allbirds Is Having a Massive Black Friday Day Sale Right Now: Shop the Best Deals Starting at $25

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Allbirds Black Friday Sale 2023
Allbirds
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 6:31 PM PST, November 13, 2023

From Tree Dashers to Wool Runners, Allbirds is taking up to 50% off best-selling shoes for Black Friday.

Allbirds makes some of the most supportive, comfortable and sustainable shoes around. Whether you're working, running errands, or traveling, Allbirds are as lightweight and breathable as they are supportive. If you've been looking to gift yourself a new pair of sneakers or have been wanting to try the brand for the first time, the Allbirds Black Friday Sale is here with major savings for the holiday season. 

Right now, best-selling Allbirds shoes for men and women are up to 50% off. From everyday sneakers to running shoes and cozy slippers, there are dozens of Black Friday deals on cult-favorite, sustainably-minded styles.

Shop Men's Shoes at Allbirds

Shop Women's Shoes at Allbirds

Allbirds launched in 2016 and encourages shoppers to consider their carbon footprint when buying footwear and apparel. Thanks to the Allbirds sale, you can save while shopping for super comfortable, best-selling sneakers made with sustainable materials. Allbirds shoes also have a unique construction that makes them so comfy that the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes." 

If you’re looking for a lightweight running shoe, Allbirds' best-selling Tree Dasher 2 sneakers are on sale for their lowest price yet. At just $59, the upgraded Tree Dasher is made with eucalyptus fiber, so it breathes and flexes with your every step. Ahead, step up your shoe lineup with the best Black Friday Allbirds deals before your favorite style sells out. 

Best Allbirds Black Friday Deals on Women's Shoes

Women's Wool Runner Mizzles

Women's Wool Runner Mizzles
Allbirds

Women's Wool Runner Mizzles

Combining cozy ZQ Merino wool and a bio-based water repellent shield, these rain-ready sneakers keep your feet predictably dry in unpredictable weather.

$125 $100

Shop Now

Women's Tree Dasher 2

Women's Tree Dasher 2
Allbirds

Women's Tree Dasher 2

Enjoy an upgraded version of the everyday running shoe with more responsive foam, extra grip, and a new heel collar to give the ankle more support. 

$135 $59

Shop Now

Women's Trail Runners SWT

Women's Trail Runners SWT
Allbirds

Women's Trail Runners SWT

If you're planning to go hiking soon, you'll need a good pair of shoes that are made for the terrain. Try these trail running shoes from Allbirds.

$140 $84

Shop Now

Women's Wool Pipers

Women's Wool Pipers
Allbirds

Women's Wool Pipers

This classic low top is a wear-with-everything style. The warm and cozy premium ZQ Merino wool provides next-level comfort.

$115 $46

Shop Now

Wool Dwellers

Wool Dwellers
Allbirds

Wool Dwellers

Allbirds' dreamy slipper — available in five colors — is both super comfortable and super warm. Even better, they are easy to wash, so you can wear them year after year. 

$65 $25

Shop Now

Best Allbirds Black Friday Deals on Men's Shoes

Men's Wool Runners

Men's Wool Runners
Allbirds

Men's Wool Runners

Shop the one that started it all: Allbirds' Wool Runners. The superfine ZQ Merino wool material is incredibly soft and cozy, naturally thermoregulating, and ready for anything.

$98 $89

Shop Now

Men's Tree Runners

Men's Tree Runners
Allbirds

Men's Tree Runners

The Tree Runners are some of the lightest sneakers around. These shoes are rated as one of the best walking shoes on the market because of their high level of comfort.

$98 $59

Shop Now

Men's Tree Dasher 2

Men's Tree Dasher 2
Allbirds

Men's Tree Dasher 2

The Tree Dasher 2 is an everyday running shoe with more responsive foam, extra grip, and an improved fit to keep you moving. We love the electric yellow for energizing your every move.

$135 $79

Shop Now

Men's Trail Runners SWT

Men's Trail Runners SWT
Allbirds

Men's Trail Runners SWT

Tackle off-road terrain with Allbirds' first-ever hiking & trail running shoe. Top-tested for durability, stability, and traction, it’s the sneaker, comfort, and sustainability you love with new ripstop fabric, grippy treads, and stabilizing support.

$140 $84

Shop Now

Men's Canvas Pacers

Men's Canvas Pacers
Allbirds

Men's Canvas Pacers

Add a staple color to your wardrobe with these everyday sneakers made from lightweight canvas. 

$110 $33

Shop Now

Men's Tree Pipers

Men's Tree Pipers
Allbirds

Men's Tree Pipers

Score these walking shoes with breathable, lightweight fiber, available in eight different colors.

$105 $64

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

Tags: