From Tree Dashers to Wool Runners, Allbirds is taking up to 50% off best-selling shoes for Black Friday.
Allbirds makes some of the most supportive, comfortable and sustainable shoes around. Whether you're working, running errands, or traveling, Allbirds are as lightweight and breathable as they are supportive. If you've been looking to gift yourself a new pair of sneakers or have been wanting to try the brand for the first time, the Allbirds Black Friday Sale is here with major savings for the holiday season.
Right now, best-selling Allbirds shoes for men and women are up to 50% off. From everyday sneakers to running shoes and cozy slippers, there are dozens of Black Friday deals on cult-favorite, sustainably-minded styles.
Shop Women's Shoes at Allbirds
Allbirds launched in 2016 and encourages shoppers to consider their carbon footprint when buying footwear and apparel. Thanks to the Allbirds sale, you can save while shopping for super comfortable, best-selling sneakers made with sustainable materials. Allbirds shoes also have a unique construction that makes them so comfy that the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes."
If you’re looking for a lightweight running shoe, Allbirds' best-selling Tree Dasher 2 sneakers are on sale for their lowest price yet. At just $59, the upgraded Tree Dasher is made with eucalyptus fiber, so it breathes and flexes with your every step. Ahead, step up your shoe lineup with the best Black Friday Allbirds deals before your favorite style sells out.
Best Allbirds Black Friday Deals on Women's Shoes
Women's Wool Runner Mizzles
Combining cozy ZQ Merino wool and a bio-based water repellent shield, these rain-ready sneakers keep your feet predictably dry in unpredictable weather.
Women's Tree Dasher 2
Enjoy an upgraded version of the everyday running shoe with more responsive foam, extra grip, and a new heel collar to give the ankle more support.
Women's Trail Runners SWT
If you're planning to go hiking soon, you'll need a good pair of shoes that are made for the terrain. Try these trail running shoes from Allbirds.
Women's Wool Pipers
This classic low top is a wear-with-everything style. The warm and cozy premium ZQ Merino wool provides next-level comfort.
Wool Dwellers
Allbirds' dreamy slipper — available in five colors — is both super comfortable and super warm. Even better, they are easy to wash, so you can wear them year after year.
Best Allbirds Black Friday Deals on Men's Shoes
Men's Wool Runners
Shop the one that started it all: Allbirds' Wool Runners. The superfine ZQ Merino wool material is incredibly soft and cozy, naturally thermoregulating, and ready for anything.
Men's Tree Runners
The Tree Runners are some of the lightest sneakers around. These shoes are rated as one of the best walking shoes on the market because of their high level of comfort.
Men's Tree Dasher 2
The Tree Dasher 2 is an everyday running shoe with more responsive foam, extra grip, and an improved fit to keep you moving. We love the electric yellow for energizing your every move.
Men's Trail Runners SWT
Tackle off-road terrain with Allbirds' first-ever hiking & trail running shoe. Top-tested for durability, stability, and traction, it’s the sneaker, comfort, and sustainability you love with new ripstop fabric, grippy treads, and stabilizing support.
Men's Canvas Pacers
Add a staple color to your wardrobe with these everyday sneakers made from lightweight canvas.
Men's Tree Pipers
Score these walking shoes with breathable, lightweight fiber, available in eight different colors.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
RELATED CONTENT: