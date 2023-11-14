Sales & Deals

Kate Spade’s Black Friday Preview Sale Is Here: Save Big on Handbags, Wallets and More Gift Ideas

By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 3:06 PM PST, November 14, 2023

There's no need to wait until Black Friday to get great deals at Kate Spade.

It's not Black Friday quite yet, but the sales are already rolling in.

Never late to the party, Kate Spade just launched a Black Friday Preview Sale to help you get started on your holiday shopping early. The Kate Spade Black Friday Preview Sale is doling out discounts on loads of Kate Spade favorites, including bifold wallets, chain card cases, tote bags, backpacks, vanity cases and more. Right now, the quality accessory brand is offering up to a whopping 50% discount on select handbags and wallets with the code BFPREVIEW.

Shop the Kate Spade Black Friday Preview

This sale is on par with last year's Kate Spade Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which also offered 50% off select items. As these are Kate Spade's best deals of the season so far, we took it upon ourselves to shop the sale and select our top picks. The sale ends on Nov. 21, so be sure to shop now before the best styles sell out.

Below, shop some of the best items available during the Kate Spade Black Friday Preview Sale.

Kate Spade Morgan Painterly Houndstooth Small Slim Bifold Wallet

Kate Spade Morgan Painterly Houndstooth Small Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Morgan Painterly Houndstooth Small Slim Bifold Wallet

This adorable houndstooth wallet is winter-ready. This small wallet has six card slots and a snap closure.

$118 $59

Shop Now

Kate Spade Morgan Embellished Chain Card Case

Kate Spade Morgan Embellished Chain Card Case
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Morgan Embellished Chain Card Case

Hop on the micro-mini bag trend with this chain card case. The card case has a snap closure and it can be worn crossbody or carried by its handle.

$148 $74

Shop Now

Kate Spade Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Market Medium Tote

Kate Spade Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Market Medium Tote
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Market Medium Tote

This medium tote bag that can hold a laptop comes in a classy floral print with three colorway options.

$298 $149

Shop Now

Kate Spade Sam Icon KSNYL Nylon Mini Pochette

Kate Spade Sam Icon KSNYL Nylon Mini Pochette
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Sam Icon KSNYL Nylon Mini Pochette

Embrace the '90s shoulder bag trend with this petite nylon pochette.

$158 $79

Shop Now

Kate Spade Morgan Crystal Inlay Flap Chain Wallet

Kate Spade Morgan Crystal Inlay Flap Chain Wallet
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Morgan Crystal Inlay Flap Chain Wallet

Check out this wallet with a chain in a winter white. It has a magnetic snap closure and six card slots.

$258 $129

Shop Now

Kate Spade Roulette Medium Messenger Bag

Kate Spade Roulette Medium Messenger Bag
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Roulette Medium Messenger Bag

This subtle messenger bag can be worn crossbody. It's made of pebbled leather and comes in four colors.

$258 $129

Shop Now

Kate Spade Veronica Slim Bifold Wallet

Kate Spade Veronica Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Veronica Slim Bifold Wallet

You can't go wrong with this classic pebbled leather wallet. It's spacious with 14 card slots and four slip pockets.

$138 $69

Shop Now

Sam Icon KSNYL Medium Tote

Sam Icon KSNYL Medium Tote
Kate Spade

Sam Icon KSNYL Medium Tote

This simple tote is super handy as it fits an iPad, laptop and more. It comes in two neutral colors.

$298 $149

Shop Now

Kate Spade Veronica Cardholder

Kate Spade Veronica Cardholder
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Veronica Cardholder

This cardholder is ideal for small bags. It has five card slots and comes in three colors.

$68 $34

Shop Now

Kate Spade Morgan Bow Embellished Zip-around Continental Wallet

Kate Spade Morgan Bow Embellished Zip-around Continental Wallet
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Morgan Bow Embellished Zip-around Continental Wallet

This zip-around wallet has an adorable bow detail. It has 12 card slots and four slip pockets.

$210 $105

Shop Now

Kate Spade Spade Flower Jacquard Zip Slim Wallet

Kate Spade Spade Flower Jacquard Zip Slim Wallet
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Spade Flower Jacquard Zip Slim Wallet

This stunning wallet with 14 card slots has flower jacquard and leather details. Find it in two colorways.

$168 $84

Shop Now

Kate Spade Sam KSNYL Nylon Laptop Backpack

Kate Spade Sam KSNYL Nylon Laptop Backpack
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Sam KSNYL Nylon Laptop Backpack

This chic backpack has three pockets. Get it for their upcoming semester. It features a laptop compartment and interior pen slips. 

$298 $149

Shop Now

Kate Spade Locket Large Flap Shoulder Bag

Kate Spade Locket Large Flap Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Locket Large Flap Shoulder Bag

This shoulder bag has the most adorable lock. Hold it by its chain strap or handle.

$378 $189

Shop Now

Kate Spade Evelyn Quilted Zip-around Continental Wallet

Kate Spade Evelyn Quilted Zip-around Continental Wallet
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Evelyn Quilted Zip-around Continental Wallet

This quilted leather wallet is winter-ready. It can even fit an iPhone.

$228 $114

Shop Now

Kate Spade Sam Icon KSNYL Vanity Case

Kate Spade Sam Icon KSNYL Vanity Case
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Sam Icon KSNYL Vanity Case

This vanity case is très chic to take on holiday travels.

