It's not Black Friday quite yet, but the sales are already rolling in.

Never late to the party, Kate Spade just launched a Black Friday Preview Sale to help you get started on your holiday shopping early. The Kate Spade Black Friday Preview Sale is doling out discounts on loads of Kate Spade favorites, including bifold wallets, chain card cases, tote bags, backpacks, vanity cases and more. Right now, the quality accessory brand is offering up to a whopping 50% discount on select handbags and wallets with the code BFPREVIEW.

Shop the Kate Spade Black Friday Preview

This sale is on par with last year's Kate Spade Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which also offered 50% off select items. As these are Kate Spade's best deals of the season so far, we took it upon ourselves to shop the sale and select our top picks. The sale ends on Nov. 21, so be sure to shop now before the best styles sell out.

Below, shop some of the best items available during the Kate Spade Black Friday Preview Sale.

