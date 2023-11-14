There's no need to wait until Black Friday to get great deals at Kate Spade.
It's not Black Friday quite yet, but the sales are already rolling in.
Never late to the party, Kate Spade just launched a Black Friday Preview Sale to help you get started on your holiday shopping early. The Kate Spade Black Friday Preview Sale is doling out discounts on loads of Kate Spade favorites, including bifold wallets, chain card cases, tote bags, backpacks, vanity cases and more. Right now, the quality accessory brand is offering up to a whopping 50% discount on select handbags and wallets with the code BFPREVIEW.
Shop the Kate Spade Black Friday Preview
This sale is on par with last year's Kate Spade Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which also offered 50% off select items. As these are Kate Spade's best deals of the season so far, we took it upon ourselves to shop the sale and select our top picks. The sale ends on Nov. 21, so be sure to shop now before the best styles sell out.
Below, shop some of the best items available during the Kate Spade Black Friday Preview Sale.
Kate Spade Morgan Painterly Houndstooth Small Slim Bifold Wallet
This adorable houndstooth wallet is winter-ready. This small wallet has six card slots and a snap closure.
Kate Spade Morgan Embellished Chain Card Case
Hop on the micro-mini bag trend with this chain card case. The card case has a snap closure and it can be worn crossbody or carried by its handle.
Kate Spade Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Market Medium Tote
This medium tote bag that can hold a laptop comes in a classy floral print with three colorway options.
Kate Spade Sam Icon KSNYL Nylon Mini Pochette
Embrace the '90s shoulder bag trend with this petite nylon pochette.
Kate Spade Morgan Crystal Inlay Flap Chain Wallet
Check out this wallet with a chain in a winter white. It has a magnetic snap closure and six card slots.
Kate Spade Roulette Medium Messenger Bag
This subtle messenger bag can be worn crossbody. It's made of pebbled leather and comes in four colors.
Kate Spade Veronica Slim Bifold Wallet
You can't go wrong with this classic pebbled leather wallet. It's spacious with 14 card slots and four slip pockets.
Sam Icon KSNYL Medium Tote
This simple tote is super handy as it fits an iPad, laptop and more. It comes in two neutral colors.
Kate Spade Veronica Cardholder
This cardholder is ideal for small bags. It has five card slots and comes in three colors.
Kate Spade Morgan Bow Embellished Zip-around Continental Wallet
This zip-around wallet has an adorable bow detail. It has 12 card slots and four slip pockets.
Kate Spade Spade Flower Jacquard Zip Slim Wallet
This stunning wallet with 14 card slots has flower jacquard and leather details. Find it in two colorways.
Kate Spade Sam KSNYL Nylon Laptop Backpack
This chic backpack has three pockets. Get it for their upcoming semester. It features a laptop compartment and interior pen slips.
Kate Spade Locket Large Flap Shoulder Bag
This shoulder bag has the most adorable lock. Hold it by its chain strap or handle.
Kate Spade Evelyn Quilted Zip-around Continental Wallet
This quilted leather wallet is winter-ready. It can even fit an iPhone.
Kate Spade Sam Icon KSNYL Vanity Case
This vanity case is très chic to take on holiday travels.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.