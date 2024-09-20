Shop
Kate Spade Outlet Extra 25% Off Sale: Score Double Discounts on Fall-Ready Handbags and More

By Sydney Sweetwood
Updated: 11:49 AM PDT, September 20, 2024

Kate Spade Outlet is doubling the discounts on handbags and wallets. Get an extra 25% off already marked down fall styles.

It's the Kate Spade sale that keeps on giving! Whether you're shopping for a new work tote, a wear-everywhere belt bag, or a stylish backpack, Kate Spade Outlet is dishing out double discounts on the brand's iconic designs. And with fall on the horizon, there’s no better time than now to refresh your wardrobe for the new season.

Now through Monday, September 23, this Kate Spade Outlet sale is taking an extra 25% off already discounted select styles with the code EXTRA25. With thousands of handbags, shoes and accessories already up to 70% off, these additional discounts on select styles make it even easier to step up your style for Fall 2024. 

Shop Kate Spade Outlet's Sale

It's time to ditch the summer wardrobe and step into a new season of style. Kate Spade Outlet has everything you need to get ready for the crisp days ahead. From spacious totes with multiple compartments to chic shoulder bags that hold all your essentials, you're bound to find a Kate Spade bag that pairs perfectly with any outfit — whether that be a fall wedding guest dress or an office-ready ensemble.

Ahead, shop our top picks from the Kate Spade Outlet sale to save on your new favorite purse and wallet you'll be wearing all fall long.

Reegan Bucket Bag

Reegan Bucket Bag
Kate Spade Outlet

Reegan Bucket Bag

Elevate your style with the latest handbag craze: bucket bags. This sophisticated bucket bag, crafted from smooth black leather, is right on trend.

$459 $107

With Code EXTRA25

Shop Now

Ellie Spotted Leopard Canvas Small Tote

Ellie Spotted Leopard Canvas Small Tote
Kate Spade Outlet

Ellie Spotted Leopard Canvas Small Tote

Leopard print has been all over the fall fashion runways. Embrace the trend with the adorable Ellie Spotted Leopard Canvas Small Tote.

$359 $112

With Code EXTRA25

Shop Now

Harlow Tote

Harlow Tote
Kate Spade Outlet

Harlow Tote

Indulge in everlasting style with this timeless tote bag, crafted from luxurious pebbled leather. The Harlow Tote is designed with Kate Spade's metal pinmount logo and two-way spade jacquard lining for an extra touch of elegance.

$399 $150

With Code EXTRA25

Shop Now

Reegan Colorblock Saddle Bag

Reegan Colorblock Saddle Bag
Kate Spade Outlet

Reegan Colorblock Saddle Bag

Carry the Reegan Colorblock Saddle Bag in one hand and a pumpkin spice latte in the other for the ultimate fall look.

$399 $127

With Code EXTRA25

Shop Now

Staci Dome Backpack

Staci Dome Backpack
Kate Spade Outlet

Staci Dome Backpack

Backpacks are meant for more than just class and the gym. Take on the day with Kate Spade's durable and stylish leather backpack.

$359 $82

With Code EXTRA25

Shop Now

Madison Shoulder Bag

Madison Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Outlet

Madison Shoulder Bag

The chic and functional shoulder bag comes in five different colors to perfectly match your fall looks. 

$349 $119

Shop Now

Staci Pvc Tote Set

Staci Pvc Tote Set
Kate Spade

Staci Pvc Tote Set

This bundle includes a deep laptop tote and two versatile, removable zip pouches.

$499 $112

With Code EXTRA25

Shop Now

Signature Spade Flower Medium Compact Bifold Wallet

Signature Spade Flower Medium Compact Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade Outlet

Signature Spade Flower Medium Compact Bifold Wallet

Kate Spade's Signature Spade Flower Medium Compact Bifold Wallet features two interior slip pockets, a bill slot and nine interior credit card slots.

$199 $52

With Code EXTRA25

Shop Now

Rosie Large Tote

Rosie Large Tote
Kate Spade Outlet

Rosie Large Tote

If you're looking to upgrade your tote as you head to class or the office, you can't beat Kate Spade's large Rosie Tote for its quality and craftsmanship.

$499 $155

With Code EXTRA25

Shop Now

Dumpling Small Satchel

Dumpling Small Satchel
Kate Spade Outlet

Dumpling Small Satchel

Designed with front and back slip pockets, The Dumpling Small Satchel offers ample space for all of your daily essentials.

$379 $112

With Code EXTRA25

Shop Now

Chelsea Colorblock Baby Bag

Chelsea Colorblock Baby Bag
Kate Spade Outlet

Chelsea Colorblock Baby Bag

A diaper bag that doesn't sacrifice style. This Kate Spade baby bag looks just like a purse and has the functionality of diaper bags. 

$399 $119

With Code EXTRA25

Shop Now

