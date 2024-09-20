It's the Kate Spade sale that keeps on giving! Whether you're shopping for a new work tote, a wear-everywhere belt bag, or a stylish backpack, Kate Spade Outlet is dishing out double discounts on the brand's iconic designs. And with fall on the horizon, there’s no better time than now to refresh your wardrobe for the new season.

Now through Monday, September 23, this Kate Spade Outlet sale is taking an extra 25% off already discounted select styles with the code EXTRA25. With thousands of handbags, shoes and accessories already up to 70% off, these additional discounts on select styles make it even easier to step up your style for Fall 2024.

It's time to ditch the summer wardrobe and step into a new season of style. Kate Spade Outlet has everything you need to get ready for the crisp days ahead. From spacious totes with multiple compartments to chic shoulder bags that hold all your essentials, you're bound to find a Kate Spade bag that pairs perfectly with any outfit — whether that be a fall wedding guest dress or an office-ready ensemble.

Ahead, shop our top picks from the Kate Spade Outlet sale to save on your new favorite purse and wallet you'll be wearing all fall long.

Harlow Tote Kate Spade Outlet Harlow Tote Indulge in everlasting style with this timeless tote bag, crafted from luxurious pebbled leather. The Harlow Tote is designed with Kate Spade's metal pinmount logo and two-way spade jacquard lining for an extra touch of elegance. $399 $150 With Code EXTRA25 Shop Now

Reegan Colorblock Saddle Bag Kate Spade Outlet Reegan Colorblock Saddle Bag Carry the Reegan Colorblock Saddle Bag in one hand and a pumpkin spice latte in the other for the ultimate fall look. $399 $127 With Code EXTRA25 Shop Now

Staci Dome Backpack Kate Spade Outlet Staci Dome Backpack Backpacks are meant for more than just class and the gym. Take on the day with Kate Spade's durable and stylish leather backpack. $359 $82 With Code EXTRA25 Shop Now

Madison Shoulder Bag Kate Spade Outlet Madison Shoulder Bag The chic and functional shoulder bag comes in five different colors to perfectly match your fall looks. $349 $119 Shop Now

Rosie Large Tote Kate Spade Outlet Rosie Large Tote If you're looking to upgrade your tote as you head to class or the office, you can't beat Kate Spade's large Rosie Tote for its quality and craftsmanship. $499 $155 With Code EXTRA25 Shop Now

Dumpling Small Satchel Kate Spade Outlet Dumpling Small Satchel Designed with front and back slip pockets, The Dumpling Small Satchel offers ample space for all of your daily essentials. $379 $112 With Code EXTRA25 Shop Now

Chelsea Colorblock Baby Bag Kate Spade Outlet Chelsea Colorblock Baby Bag A diaper bag that doesn't sacrifice style. This Kate Spade baby bag looks just like a purse and has the functionality of diaper bags. $399 $119 With Code EXTRA25 Shop Now

