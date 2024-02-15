Now that spring is just a month away, it’s time to upgrade your closet accordingly. Luckily, Kate Spade has nearly 640 styles majorly marked down to help you transition your wardrobe for the warmer days ahead. The Kate Spade Presidents' Day Sale is doling out discounts on loads of bestsellers, including bifold wallets, card cases, tote bags, backpacks, shoes and more.

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

Now through Tuesday, February 20, you save 30% on spring-ready styles when you enter coupon code BLOOM30 at checkout. This Kate Spade sale features some of our favorite handbags and shoes for the lowest prices ever.

As these are some of Kate Spade's best deals ahead of the spring season, we took it upon ourselves to shop the sale and select our top picks. Whether you need a new laptop bag for work, a wear-everywhere crossbody, or new heels for sunny days, shop the best finds from the Kate Spade Presidents' Day Sale below.

Bleecker Medium Crossbody Tote Kate Spade Bleecker Medium Crossbody Tote The versatile Bleecker Crossbody Tote comes with an optional crossbody strap and is available in five vibrant colors, making it a must-have for spring. $248 $139 With Code BLOOM30 Shop Now

Valerie Slingback Pumps Kate Spade Valerie Slingback Pumps Embroidered with a flock of flowers, the Valerie Slingback Pumps make the perfect heels for brunch. $248 $174 With Code BLOOM30 Shop Now

Flourish Mules Kate Spade Flourish Mules Step into spring in style with Kate Spade's Flourish Mules, topped with statement-making rosettes. $268 $188 With Code BLOOM30 Shop Now

