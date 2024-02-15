Sales & Deals

Save 30% on Spring-Ready Handbags, Clothing and Shoes at Kate Spade's Presidents' Day Sale

Kate Spade Presidents' Day Sale
Kate Spade
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 12:39 PM PST, February 15, 2024

Take 30% off spring styles at Kate Spade's Presidents' Day Sale now through February 20.

Now that spring is just a month away, it’s time to upgrade your closet accordingly. Luckily, Kate Spade has nearly 640 styles majorly marked down to help you transition your wardrobe for the warmer days ahead. The Kate Spade Presidents' Day Sale is doling out discounts on loads of bestsellers, including bifold wallets, card cases, tote bags, backpacks, shoes and more.

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

Now through Tuesday, February 20, you save 30% on spring-ready styles when you enter coupon code BLOOM30 at checkout. This Kate Spade sale features some of our favorite handbags and shoes for the lowest prices ever.

As these are some of Kate Spade's best deals ahead of the spring season, we took it upon ourselves to shop the sale and select our top picks. Whether you need a new laptop bag for work, a wear-everywhere crossbody, or new heels for sunny days, shop the best finds from the Kate Spade Presidents' Day Sale below. 

Spade Flower Monogram Manhattan Chenille Small Tote

Spade Flower Monogram Manhattan Chenille Small Tote
Kate Spade

Spade Flower Monogram Manhattan Chenille Small Tote

Looking for a handbag with an intricate pattern to change up your closet full of single-tone totes and purses? Then this floral jacquard-print tote makes the perfect addition to your wardrobe.

$398 $195

With Code BLOOM30

Shop Now

Bleecker Medium Crossbody Tote

Bleecker Medium Crossbody Tote
Kate Spade

Bleecker Medium Crossbody Tote

The versatile Bleecker Crossbody Tote comes with an optional crossbody strap and is available in five vibrant colors, making it a must-have for spring.

$248 $139

With Code BLOOM30

Shop Now

Kate Spade Veronica Cardholder

Kate Spade Veronica Cardholder
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Veronica Cardholder

This cardholder is ideal for small bags. It has five card slots and comes in three colors.

$68 $38

With code BLOOM30

Shop Now

Valerie Slingback Pumps

Valerie Slingback Pumps
Kate Spade

Valerie Slingback Pumps

Embroidered with a flock of flowers, the Valerie Slingback Pumps make the perfect heels for brunch.

$248 $174

With Code BLOOM30

Shop Now

Sam Icon Small Convertible Crossbody

Sam Icon Small Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade

Sam Icon Small Convertible Crossbody

Embrace the '90s shoulder bag trend with this sleek leather handbag in Pistachio Cream.

$298 $138

With Code BLOOM30

Shop Now

Sam Icon KSNYL Medium Tote

Sam Icon KSNYL Medium Tote
Kate Spade

Sam Icon KSNYL Medium Tote

This simple tote is super handy as it fits an iPad, laptop and more. It comes in two neutral colors.

$298 $146

With code BLOOM30

Shop Now

Knott Top-handle Crossbody

Knott Top-handle Crossbody
Kate Spade

Knott Top-handle Crossbody

Pantone's Color of the Year is peach fuzz, making this crossbody the ultimate spring accessory.

$298 $209

With Code BLOOM30

Shop Now

Kate Spade Locket Large Flap Shoulder Bag

Kate Spade Locket Large Flap Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Locket Large Flap Shoulder Bag

This shoulder bag has the most adorable lock. Hold it by its chain strap or handle.

$378 $186

With code BLOOM30

Shop Now

Knott Dotty Floral Embossed Medium Crossbody Tote

Knott Dotty Floral Embossed Medium Crossbody Tote
Kate Spade

Knott Dotty Floral Embossed Medium Crossbody Tote

Crossbody or tote? We say both! This Knott bag gives you major versatility thanks to an optional and adjustable shoulder strap, so you can carry it or sling it over your shoulder when your hands are full.

$348 $264

with code BLOOM30

Shop Now

Flourish Mules

Flourish Mules
Kate Spade

Flourish Mules

Step into spring in style with Kate Spade's Flourish Mules, topped with statement-making rosettes.

$268 $188

With Code BLOOM30

Shop Now

Kate Spade Veronica Slim Bifold Wallet

Kate Spade Veronica Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Veronica Slim Bifold Wallet

You can't go wrong with this classic pebbled leather wallet. It's spacious with 14 card slots and four slip pockets.

$138 $77

With code BLOOM30

Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

Tags: