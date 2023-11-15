Sales & Deals

Kate Spade Outlet's Early Black Friday Deals Are Too Good To Miss — Shop the Best Finds Up to 90% Off

Kate Spade Outlet Black Friday Deals
Kate Spade Outlet
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:43 PM PST, November 15, 2023

Kate Spade's best Black Friday deals are here. Shop double discounts on best-selling styles and gifts.

Kate Spade is wasting no time getting the 2023 holiday shopping season started. With more than a week to go before Black Friday officially arrives, Kate Spade Outlet's Black Friday deals are here and they are not to be missed. The luxury fashion outlet is currently offering 70% off products, plus an extra 20% off select styles so you can start crossing holiday gifts off your shopping list. 

Shop Kate Spade Outlet's Black Friday Sale

Right now, Kate Spade Outlet has hundreds of handbags, wallets, shoes and jewelry pieces at their most affordable price yet. We even found holiday pajama sets and adorable presents like passport holders and beanies. Pay close attention though as some deals require you to use the code SAVE20 to unlock the double discounts and reap the full savings. With deals this good, consider all the special women on your gift list taken care of this year.

There's no time like the present to shop Kate Spade Outlet's best Black Friday deals. Ahead, we've gathered our favorite picks from the sale to snag before they sell out.

Perry Leather Laptop Tote

Perry Leather Laptop Tote
Kate Spade Outlet

Perry Leather Laptop Tote

If you're looking to upgrade your tote as you head to class or the office, you can't beat Kate Spade's Perry Leather Laptop Tote for its quality.

$459 $110

With code SAVE20

Shop Now

Prima Pearl Flats

Prima Pearl Flats
Kate Spade Outlet

Prima Pearl Flats

For the days when you need a break from your heels, these leather loafers come highly recommended. 

$249 $119

Shop Now

Chelsea Belt Bag

Chelsea Belt Bag
Kate Spade Outlet

Chelsea Belt Bag

Designed to hold the important things close and go with you anywhere, Kate Spade's belt bag is the perfect gift for jet-setters.

$249 $80

With code SAVE20

Shop Now

Bourgeois Bow Studs

Bourgeois Bow Studs
Kate Spade Outlet

Bourgeois Bow Studs

When your holiday outfit needs the perfect finishing touch, these bow studs will do just the trick to pull it all together.

$49 $16

With code SAVE20

Shop Now

Jett Faux Shearling Tote

Jett Faux Shearling Tote
Kate Spade Outlet

Jett Faux Shearling Tote

Add a cozy touch to your tote this winter with a faux shearling trim. This bag comes in white and black and can hold a 16-inch laptop.

$459 $138

Shop Now

Carey Metallic Small Flap Shoulder Bag

Carey Metallic Small Flap Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Outlet

Carey Metallic Small Flap Shoulder Bag

Get $300 off a chic and functional shoulder bag that holds all of your essentials.

$429 $129

Shop Now

Glimmer Satchel

Glimmer Satchel
Kate Spade Outlet

Glimmer Satchel

Choosing from the five sparkly color options is going to be the hardest part about this classic satchel to your collection.

$329 $79

With code SAVE20

Shop Now

Leila Dome Backpack

Leila Dome Backpack
Kate Spade Outlet

Leila Dome Backpack

Backpacks are meant for more than just algebra class and the gym. Take on the day with Kate Spade's durable backpack with a front zip pocket and side slip pockets.

$399 $100

Shop Now

Emmie Flap Crossbody

Emmie Flap Crossbody
Kate Spade Outlet

Emmie Flap Crossbody

Take over $200 off this genuine leather crossbody from Kate Spade.

$299 $90

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

