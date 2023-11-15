Sales & Deals

Zappos Early-Early Black Friday Sale: Save Up to 50% on Footwear, Clothing, Handbags and More

Zappos Early-Early Black Friday Sale
By Sydney Sweetwood
Published: 9:50 AM PST, November 15, 2023

Whether you're looking for the perfect winter boots, a cozy sweater or a sleek new handbag, Zappos has you covered.

It's a holiday miracle: Zappos is serving up early Black Friday deals with up to 50% off some of the hottest items of the season.

From cozy cardigans and trendy handbags to stylish accessories and best-selling footwear, the Zappos Early, Early Black Friday Sale is overflowing with savings on over 4,000 styles — making it the ultimate destination to conquer your holiday shopping.

Shop Zappos Early Black Friday Sale

While the huge shopping extravaganza that is Black Friday is still a week away, you'll discover discounts on pieces you'll covet for your closet and that friends and family will eagerly unwrap during your holiday celebrations right now at Zappos. The sale sets the stage for a stylish holiday season, presenting a prime opportunity to score up to half off on styles from top brands like Kate Spade, Free People, UGG, Tory Burch and Madewell. 

To help you navigate the array of choices, we've rounded up our top picks, featuring Meghan Markle-worn Veja sneakers and Oprah's chosen leggings from sustainable activewear brand Girlfriend Collective. Whether you're on the lookout for the perfect outfit to don at a holiday party or seeking a thoughtful gift for a loved one, shop the best deals from the Zappos Early, Early Black Friday Sale.

Free People Chamomile Cardi

Free People Chamomile Cardi
Zappos

Free People Chamomile Cardi

Free People's Chamomile Cardi Sweater features a drop-shoulder design, long sleeves and a lower back hem for a laid-back and comfortable fit.

$168 $118

Shop Now

Veja V-10 Sneaker

Veja V-10 Sneaker
Zappos

Veja V-10 Sneaker

Meghan Markle's favorite sneakers from the best-selling brand Veja offer the perfect amount of comfort while adding a vibrant touch of color to any outfit. 

$175 $123

Shop Now

Levi's Asymmetrical Leather Sherpa Lined Moto

Levi's Asymmetrical Leather Sherpa Lined Moto
Zappos

Levi's Asymmetrical Leather Sherpa Lined Moto

Keep cozy as temperatures dip with this leather moto jacket that boasts a water-resistant exterior shell and a snug interior with sherpa lining.

$180 $79

Shop Now

Kate Spade New York Veronica Pebbled Leather Large Tote

Kate Spade New York Veronica Pebbled Leather Large Tote
Zappos

Kate Spade New York Veronica Pebbled Leather Large Tote

With a top zipper closure, a back exterior slip pocket and interior pockets, this pebbled leather Kate Spade New York tote is designed to keep your essentials neatly organized.

$328 $131

Shop Now

LifeStride Bridgett Boots

LifeStride Bridgett Boots
Zappos

LifeStride Bridgett Boots

Pair these sleek chocolate brown boots with a sweater dress on chilly nights for a chic look.

$130 $64

Shop Now

Madewell '90s Straight Jeans in Belmere Wash

Madewell '90s Straight Jeans in Belmere Wash
Zappos

Madewell '90s Straight Jeans in Belmere Wash

Black jeans still stand as a timeless wardrobe essential, and Madewell's '90s Straight Jeans boast a mid-rise and a classic five-pocket design.

$128 $90

Shop Now

Tory Burch 35 mm Double T Chelsea Boot

Tory Burch 35 mm Double T Chelsea Boot
Zappos

Tory Burch 35 mm Double T Chelsea Boot

Chelsea boots are among the most popular footwear trends this season. If you're willing to splurge, consider these Tory Burch 35 mm Double T Chelsea Boots, featuring a convenient hook-and-loop strap closure.

$428 $300

Shop Now

Girlfriend Collective 7/8 Length High-Rise Compressive Leggings

Girlfriend Collective 7/8 Length High-Rise Compressive Leggings
Zappos

Girlfriend Collective 7/8 Length High-Rise Compressive Leggings

Designed with sweat-wicking and squat-proof material, these leggings will provide support through your high-impact workouts.

$78 $51

Shop Now

CeCe Floral Long Sleeve Ruffle Dress

CeCe Floral Long Sleeve Ruffle Dress
Zappos

CeCe Floral Long Sleeve Ruffle Dress

Achieve an elegant look this holiday season in this floral ruffled dress, perfect for both holiday brunches and parties.

$110 $83

Shop Now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Cocoon Long Cardi

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Cocoon Long Cardi
Zappos

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Cocoon Long Cardi

Celebs like Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian love Barefoot Dreams for its cozy appeal. This feather-soft cardigan effortlessly combines style and comfort with an easy, open-front design and two inset pockets.

$178 $125

Shop Now

SOREL Hi-Line Hiker

SOREL Hi-Line Hiker
Zappos

SOREL Hi-Line Hiker

Embark on winter adventures in the SOREL Hi-Line Hiker, crafted with a leather upper and a synthetic lug outsole for enhanced traction.

$185 $109

Shop Now

Tory Burch Ever-Ready Tote

Tory Burch Ever-Ready Tote
Zappos

Tory Burch Ever-Ready Tote

Whether you're heading to the office or running errands, this Tory Burch tote with an intricate all-over print seamlessly blends style and functionality, making it perfect to bring with you wherever you go.

$298 $209

Shop Now

Adidas Running Racer TR23

Adidas Running Racer TR23
Zappos

Adidas Running Racer TR23

Time to upgrade your running sneakers? The Adidas Racer TR23 Shoes are designed with a Cloudfoam midsole, flexible textile upper and a sleek rubber outsole for extra support.

$80 $62

Shop Now

Girlfriend Collective Luxe Leggings

Girlfriend Collective Luxe Leggings
Zappos

Girlfriend Collective Luxe Leggings

Elevate your activewear collection with these high-waist leggings designed with four-way stretch for optimal performance.

$92 $22

Shop Now

UGG Sherpa Oversized Scarf

UGG Sherpa Oversized Scarf
Zappos

UGG Sherpa Oversized Scarf

This super soft sherpa scarf complements jeans, jackets, puffer jackets and more perfectly.

$68 $48

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

