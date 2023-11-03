Style

Allbirds Just Launched the Comfiest Everyday Shoe: Shop the New Wool Runner 2 Sneakers

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Allbirds Wool Runner 2 Sneakers
Allbirds
By Sydney Sweetwood
Updated: 7:35 AM PDT, November 3, 2023

Inspired by the iconic Wool Runner sneaker, Allbirds reintroduces the classic style with a roomier, sleeker design.

From stylish everyday sneakers to lightweight running shoes, AllBirds is renowned for crafting some of the most supportive and comfortable footwear. The sustainable shoe brand first took the Internet by storm with its beloved classic, the Wool Runner sneakers, back in 2016. Now they're returning to the spotlight as Allbirds unveils its new everyday sneaker — the Wool Runner 2. Drawing inspiration from the iconic shoes, the upgraded style offers enhanced comfort, improved durability, and a modern design.

Men's Wool Runner 2

Men's Wool Runner 2
Allbirds

Men's Wool Runner 2

With their temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking capabilities, along with a plush comfort whether worn with or without socks, these sneakers are a versatile choice for every season.

Women's Wool Runner 2

Women's Wool Runner 2
Allbirds

Women's Wool Runner 2

A fresh midsole design with line detailing, puffed eyelets adorned with single embroidery stitching and a modified bite line, delivers a stylish and sleek aesthetic.

The latest addition to AllBirds' footwear collection takes comfort to a new level with a snug ZQ Merino Wool upper and a more spacious toe-box for an improved fit. The Wool Runner 2 sneakers are also thoughtfully crafted for sustained performance, featuring an upper that is expertly engineered to prevent toe poke-through and help maintain the shoe’s shape over time. 

Whether you're traveling or simply enjoying a refreshing outdoor walk, the next-generation Wool Runner 2 provides a versatile and stylish option for any adventure. Refreshed with a contemporary aesthetic, showcasing a sleek upper, ribbed midsole and elevated collar line shape, these sneakers are on track to become a timeless essential in your wardrobe. 

The Wool Runner 2 is now available for $108 in both men's and women's sizes. The everyday shoes come in three colors including classic white, dark grey and black.

Shop Men's

Shop Women's

RELATED CONTENT:

Allbirds' Best-Selling Sneakers Are 50% Off at this Secret Sale

Sales & Deals

Allbirds' Best-Selling Sneakers Are 50% Off at this Secret Sale

Skechers Running and Walking Sneakers Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

Skechers Running and Walking Sneakers Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

The Best Running Shoes for Men to Wear This Fall: Hoka, Nike and More

Style

The Best Running Shoes for Men to Wear This Fall: Hoka, Nike and More

Reformation and Veja Team Up for Sustainable Sneaker Collaboration

Style

Reformation and Veja Team Up for Sustainable Sneaker Collaboration

Shop the Exact Sneakers Taylor Swift Wore to Cheer on Travis Kelce

Style

Shop the Exact Sneakers Taylor Swift Wore to Cheer on Travis Kelce

Shop the Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Fall Long

Best Lists

Shop the Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Fall Long

The Best Slippers for Men to Stay Cozy and Stylish This Fall Season

Style

The Best Slippers for Men to Stay Cozy and Stylish This Fall Season

Shop the 15 Best Amazon Sneaker Deals for Women

Sales & Deals

Shop the 15 Best Amazon Sneaker Deals for Women

The Best Amazon Deals on Adidas Golf Shoes and Apparel for Men

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Adidas Golf Shoes and Apparel for Men

Shop the Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear All 2023

Best Lists

Shop the Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear All 2023

Tags: