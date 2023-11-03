From stylish everyday sneakers to lightweight running shoes, AllBirds is renowned for crafting some of the most supportive and comfortable footwear. The sustainable shoe brand first took the Internet by storm with its beloved classic, the Wool Runner sneakers, back in 2016. Now they're returning to the spotlight as Allbirds unveils its new everyday sneaker — the Wool Runner 2. Drawing inspiration from the iconic shoes, the upgraded style offers enhanced comfort, improved durability, and a modern design.

The latest addition to AllBirds' footwear collection takes comfort to a new level with a snug ZQ Merino Wool upper and a more spacious toe-box for an improved fit. The Wool Runner 2 sneakers are also thoughtfully crafted for sustained performance, featuring an upper that is expertly engineered to prevent toe poke-through and help maintain the shoe’s shape over time.

Whether you're traveling or simply enjoying a refreshing outdoor walk, the next-generation Wool Runner 2 provides a versatile and stylish option for any adventure. Refreshed with a contemporary aesthetic, showcasing a sleek upper, ribbed midsole and elevated collar line shape, these sneakers are on track to become a timeless essential in your wardrobe.

The Wool Runner 2 is now available for $108 in both men's and women's sizes. The everyday shoes come in three colors including classic white, dark grey and black.

