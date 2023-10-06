Style

Reformation and Veja Team Up on the Sustainable Sneakers You Need in Your Collection for Fall

Veja x Reformation
Reformation
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 8:46 AM PDT, October 6, 2023

These sustainable sneakers are designed to take on everything from long walks in the park to your weekend brunch plans.

If you're on the hunt for a new pair of sneakers this season, you won't want to miss this exciting collab. Reformation just teamed up with iconic celeb-loved footwear brand Veja on two new colorways of the beloved Venturi sneaker, and they're a match made in heaven for all your fall outfits.

The VEJA x Ref Venturi sneaker comes in two exclusive color variations: Juta, a neutral cream with gum soles and Walnut, a rich brown with purple accents and black soles. These vintage-inspired kicks are equal parts pretty and practical with durable (and leg-lengthening) thick soles as well as luxe suede panels. Meghan MarkleEmily RatajkowskiKatie Holmes and Reese Witherspoon are just a few famous fans of Veja sneakers, so you'll be wearing them in good company.

Veja X Reformation Venturi Sneakers in Juta

Veja X Reformation Venturi Sneakers in Juta
Reformation

Veja X Reformation Venturi Sneakers in Juta

These versatile cream-colored sneakers will go with almost everything in your fall wardrobe.

Veja X Reformation Venturi Sneakers in Walnut

Veja X Reformation Venturi Sneakers in Walnut
Reformation

Veja X Reformation Venturi Sneakers in Walnut

Earthy brown with subtle pops of purple add warmth and richness to any outfit.

Designed to take on everything from long walks in the park to your weekend brunch plans, the Veja x Reformation collab features an ultra-cushioned insole for maximum comfort. Each pair comes with two sets of laces and an understated embossed logo at the back.

Sustainability is at the forefront of both Reformation and Veja's ethos, and the brands' very first collab is no different. These sneakers are made with low-impact materials including renewable Amazonian rubber, sugar cane, organic cotton and recycled polyester. Shop the Veja x Reformation sneakers for $215 on Reformation's site before they sell out. 

