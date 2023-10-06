If you're on the hunt for a new pair of sneakers this season, you won't want to miss this exciting collab. Reformation just teamed up with iconic celeb-loved footwear brand Veja on two new colorways of the beloved Venturi sneaker, and they're a match made in heaven for all your fall outfits.

The VEJA x Ref Venturi sneaker comes in two exclusive color variations: Juta, a neutral cream with gum soles and Walnut, a rich brown with purple accents and black soles. These vintage-inspired kicks are equal parts pretty and practical with durable (and leg-lengthening) thick soles as well as luxe suede panels. Meghan Markle, Emily Ratajkowski, Katie Holmes and Reese Witherspoon are just a few famous fans of Veja sneakers, so you'll be wearing them in good company.

Designed to take on everything from long walks in the park to your weekend brunch plans, the Veja x Reformation collab features an ultra-cushioned insole for maximum comfort. Each pair comes with two sets of laces and an understated embossed logo at the back.

Sustainability is at the forefront of both Reformation and Veja's ethos, and the brands' very first collab is no different. These sneakers are made with low-impact materials including renewable Amazonian rubber, sugar cane, organic cotton and recycled polyester. Shop the Veja x Reformation sneakers for $215 on Reformation's site before they sell out.

