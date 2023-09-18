Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Amazon Sneaker Deals for Women: Shop Adidas, New Balance, Brooks, Reebok and More

Sneaker
Getty
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 11:11 AM PDT, September 18, 2023

Hit the ground running this season with the best Amazon deals on women's sneakers for fall.

With fall on the horizon, there's no better time to refresh your sneaker collection for the upcoming season — especially when you consider how much fall fashion is on sale at Amazon. Right now, the retailer is offering major deals on top brands such as New Balance, Adidas, Reebok, Skechers and more. 

Whether your beat-up running sneakers could use a serious upgrade or you're on the hunt for a trendy pair of kicks to transition your wardrobe from summer to fall clothing, there's something for everyone on sale at Amazon.

If you're a serious runner, a supportive and shock-absorbing pair of Asics or Saucony sneakers are your best bet. For a TikTok-approved option, the internet is obsessed with the chunky, vintage-inspired silhouette of New Balance kicks. And if you're after a goes-with-everything pair of white sneakers, you can never go wrong with some classic Adidas.

Below, shop the best Amazon deals on women's sneakers, starting at just $19.

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Not only are these Adidas sneakers cute enough to wear in and out of the gym, but Cloudfoam technology makes them incredibly comfortable.

$75 $51

Shop Now

New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer

New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer
Amazon

New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer

These chunky New Balance sneakers are the perfect complement to your favorite athleisure pieces.

$75 $65

Shop Now

Adidas Women's Grand Court 2.0 Tennis Shoe

Adidas Women's Grand Court 2.0 Tennis Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Women's Grand Court 2.0 Tennis Shoe

Chic sneakers are a must for any season, and we love how these Adidas have a platform for an extra boost.

$70 $62

Shop Now

ASICS Women's Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes

ASICS Women's Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes
Amazon

ASICS Women's Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes

Reviewers praise Asics sneakers for their superior shock absorption and comfort.

$80 $49

Shop Now

Keds Women's Champion Slip on Sneaker

Keds Women's Champion Slip on Sneaker
Amazon

Keds Women's Champion Slip on Sneaker

Looking for a classic white slip-on sneaker? This canvas Keds pair is a staple.

$55 $32

Shop Now

Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe

Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
Amazon

Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe

The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost comfort. These affordable cross trainers include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality.

$100 $60

Shop Now

Saucony Women's Ride 15 Running Shoe

Saucony Women's Ride 15 Running Shoe
Amazon

Saucony Women's Ride 15 Running Shoe

"I wear Sauconys almost exclusively because of the high quality, good fit and fantastic design," wrote one happy reviewer. "Plus they look good! History shows these last for hundreds of miles without losing their cushioning or fit. Extremely functional shoe!"

$140 $65

Shop Now

Adidas Originals Women's Nizza Platform Sneaker

Adidas Originals Women's Nizza Platform Sneaker
Amazon

Adidas Originals Women's Nizza Platform Sneaker

All-white sneakers will go with virtually everything.

$75 $56

Shop Now

ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker

ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker
Amazon

ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker

These light and comfy sneakers with anti-slip soles are made using a washable canvas material, so you can always keep them looking like new.

$40 $19

Shop Now

Brooks Ghost 14 Women's Neutral Running Shoe

Brooks Ghost 14 Women's Neutral Running Shoe
Amazon

Brooks Ghost 14 Women's Neutral Running Shoe

Not only are Brooks Ghost 14 comfortable road running shoes, they are also good for the environment. The running shoes are Brooks' first carbon-neutral shoe.

$140 $85

Shop Now

PUMA Women's Carina Sneaker

PUMA Women’s Carina Sneaker
Amazon

PUMA Women’s Carina Sneaker

Save big on these classic white sneakers that you can throw on with any summer-to-fall look. 

$70 $52

Shop Now

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker

A stylish upgrade to the Go Walk Joy sneaker. These sneakers are comfortable and perfect for going on daily walks or working a long shift.

$60 $55

Shop Now

Reebok Women's Club MEMT Sneaker

Reebok Women's Club MEMT Sneaker
Amazon

Reebok Women's Club MEMT Sneaker

These retro-style athletic sneakers are made with durable leather, so they can hold up to any activity you might spring their way.

$65 $58

Shop Now

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam 680 V7 Running Shoe

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam 680 V7 Running Shoe
Amazon

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam 680 V7 Running Shoe

Fashionable with an amazing fit, the women's New Balance FreshFoam 680v7 is ideal for anyone looking to break into running. With features including a dual-density Fresh Foam midsole for comfort, molded insert for support, smooth engineered air mesh for breathability, these shoes make running more comfy. 

$80 $66

Shop Now

adidas Women's Runfalcon 3.0 Sneaker

adidas Women's Runfalcon 3.0 Sneaker
Amazon

adidas Women's Runfalcon 3.0 Sneaker

Find your running stride in style with the classically cool Adidas Runfalcon 3.0 Sneaker.

$65 $57

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

Tags: