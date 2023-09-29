It goes without saying that Doja Cat isn't afraid to take some fashion risks. From her cobweb dress at the 2023 VMAs to her literal catsuit for the Met Gala, the rapper's red carpet looks never fail to turn heads — and now you can infuse your own wardrobe with Doja's daring style thanks to her new collab with Skechers.

Shop the Skechers x Doja Cat Collection

The rapper and Skechers' first artist-in-residence worked closely with the brand to design a series of eccentric yet wearable sneakers. Each style from the five-piece collection is priced at $125 and come in women's sizes 5-11, aside from the Doja'Lite Premium which ranges from 6.5-11.

“It feels really cool to be able to create my own shoe with Skechers,” Doja said in a press release. “To design something inspired by the iconic sneaker my peers wore back in the day – Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera – I feel like I am a part of history."

True to Doja Cat's affinity for bold silhouettes, her new Skechers collection stands out from the crowd with chunky two-inch platform lug soles in unique finishes like marble and pearl. Genuine leather and suede details give these sneakers a luxurious, premium feel.

Below, shop each style from Doja Cat's Skechers collab before they sell out.

