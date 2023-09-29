Style

Doja Cat Launches a Bold New Sneaker Collab With Skechers — Shop the Collection Before It Sells Out

Doja Cat
Skechers
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 11:48 AM PDT, September 29, 2023

Paint the town red (or black or purple) in Doja Cat's 2000s-inspired Skechers collab.

It goes without saying that Doja Cat isn't afraid to take some fashion risks. From her cobweb dress at the 2023 VMAs to her literal catsuit for the Met Gala, the rapper's red carpet looks never fail to turn heads — and now you can infuse your own wardrobe with Doja's daring style thanks to her new collab with Skechers. 

Shop the Skechers x Doja Cat Collection

The rapper and Skechers' first artist-in-residence worked closely with the brand to design a series of eccentric yet wearable sneakers. Each style from the five-piece collection is priced at $125 and come in women's sizes 5-11, aside from the Doja'Lite Premium which ranges from 6.5-11.

“It feels really cool to be able to create my own shoe with Skechers,” Doja said in a press release. “To design something inspired by the iconic sneaker my peers wore back in the day – Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera – I feel like I am a part of history."

True to Doja Cat's affinity for bold silhouettes, her new Skechers collection stands out from the crowd with chunky two-inch platform lug soles in unique finishes like marble and pearl. Genuine leather and suede details give these sneakers a luxurious, premium feel.

Below, shop each style from Doja Cat's Skechers collab before they sell out.

Made of premium patent leather, these lace-up sneakers have a chunky marble lug sole to add some subtle height.

This shiny all-black pair will go with virtually everything in your wardrobe.

A pearlised lug bottom gives these rugged sneakers an otherworldly look.

Skechers' signature Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole keeps your feet at a comfortable temperature all day long.

Add a vibrant pop of color to any outfit with these playful purple sneaks.

