Doja Cat is making sure her first Met Gala is a memorable one! On Monday, the 27-year-old rapper-singer made her debut at fashion's biggest night, turning heads at the Metropolitan Museum of Art benefit in New York City.

Doja went full feline for the event, dressed as a bedazzled cat on the red carpet. Her hooded Oscar de la Renta look featured a cat-ear silhouette and feathered train that was punctuated by cat eye, mouth and nose makeup. She wore a custom Messika diamond headpiece with a 17-carat pear shaped diamond and a custom-made arm piece with two pear shaped diamonds of 2.5 and 4.5 carats.

Doja told ET's Rachel Smith the transformation took her and her team two hours to complete.

Ahead of the soiree, Doja teased her appearance by posting a mannequin with just her name on it.

The "Say So" emcee is among a star-studded group at the 2023 Met Gala. The theme of this year's event is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer. The exhibition -- which opens to the public on May 5 and closes July 16 -- features 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe as well as his own personal line and are accompanied by his sketches. The Chanel creative director died on on Feb. 19, 2019. He was 85.

After the theme was announced in September, it sparked backlash due to Lagerfeld's alleged past problematic comments, including in 2009 that "no one wants to see round women." In 2018, he also said he was "fed up" with the #MeToo movement.

Still, the dress code remains "in honor of Karl," and the co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.



Doja Cat Covers Body in 30,000 Red Swarovski Crystals at Paris Fashion Week



