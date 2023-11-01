Sales & Deals

Allbirds Is Having a Secret Sale Right Now — Save 50% on Best-Selling Sneakers and Apparel

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 4:29 PM PDT, November 1, 2023

From Wool Runners to Tree Skippers, the Secret Sale at Allbirds is taking 50% off top-rated sneakers.

Allbirds makes some of the most supportive, comfortable and sustainable walking shoes around. Whether you're working, running errands, or traveling, Allbirds are as lightweight and breathable as they are supportive. If you've been eyeing a new pair of Allbirds sneakers or you want to try the brand for the first time, the cult-favorite, sustainably-minded brand is secretly offering steep discounts on its cool weather-ready shoes.

Now through Friday, November 10, select Allbirds shoes for men and women are 50% off when you use the code AFF-OCT50 at checkout. For styles that are already on sale, use code AFF-OCT30 for an extra 30% off. You can access the Secret Sale at Allbirds by clicking the button below and shop major markdowns on sneakers that are ready for fitness, holiday travel, or just keeping it casual at the office.

If you’re looking for a winter-ready running shoe, Allbirds' best-selling Wool Flyer Mizzles sneakers are on sale for $77. Perfect for cold and wet-weather runs, jogs, workouts or even just ambitious walks, the sneakers' high-performance midsole makes them more fun and easier on your body. There are also fleece pullovers, sweatshirts and sweatpants included in the sale to upgrade your wardrobe for cozy season.

Ahead, step up your shoe lineup with the best deals from Allbirds' Secret Sale before your favorite style sells out.

Best Men's Allbirds Shoe Deals

Men's Wool Flyer Mizzles

Men's Wool Flyer Mizzles
Allbirds

Men's Wool Flyer Mizzles

Chilly runs are the best runs in Allbirds' springy, water-resistant, Wool Flyer Mizzles. The shoes' water repellent technology keeps the elements out so you can get more miles in.

$170 $91

With code AFF-OCT30

Men's Trail Runners SWT

Men's Trail Runners SWT
Allbirds

Men's Trail Runners SWT

Tackle off-road terrain with Allbirds' first-ever hiking & trail running shoe. Top-tested for durability, stability, and traction, it’s the sneaker, comfort, and sustainability you love with new ripstop fabric, grippy treads, and stabilizing support.

$140 $70

With code AFF-OCT50

Men's Trail Runner SWT Mizzles

Men's Trail Runner SWT Mizzles
Allbirds

Men's Trail Runner SWT Mizzles

Go off road in all the elements with this grippy, wet-weather shoe made to handle everything the trail throws at you.

$155 $78

With code AFF-OCT50

Best Women's Allbirds Shoe Deals

Women's Wool Runner Mizzles

Women's Wool Runner Mizzles
Allbirds

Women's Wool Runner Mizzles

Combining cozy ZQ Merino wool and a bio-based water repellent shield, these rain-ready sneakers keep your feet predictably dry in unpredictable weather.

$125 $63

With code AFF-OCT50

Women's Trail Runners SWT

Women's Trail Runners SWT
Allbirds

Women's Trail Runners SWT

If you're planning to go hiking soon, you'll need a good pair of shoes that are made for the terrain. Try these trail running shoes from Allbirds.

$140 $70

With code AFF-OCT50

Women's Trail Runner SWT Mizzles

Women's Trail Runner SWT Mizzles
Allbirds

Women's Trail Runner SWT Mizzles

For wet-weather hiking, walking, and light trail runs, the Trail Runner SWT Mizzles have all-condition traction for maximum stability.

$155 $78

With code AFF-OCT50

Women's Wool Loungers

Women's Wool Loungers
Allbirds

Women's Wool Loungers

Kick back in these extra cozy slip-on sneakers made with superfine ZQ Merino wool that gives you maximum comfort in a minimalist design.

$105 $53

With code AFF-OCT50

