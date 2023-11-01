From Wool Runners to Tree Skippers, the Secret Sale at Allbirds is taking 50% off top-rated sneakers.
Allbirds makes some of the most supportive, comfortable and sustainable walking shoes around. Whether you're working, running errands, or traveling, Allbirds are as lightweight and breathable as they are supportive. If you've been eyeing a new pair of Allbirds sneakers or you want to try the brand for the first time, the cult-favorite, sustainably-minded brand is secretly offering steep discounts on its cool weather-ready shoes.
Now through Friday, November 10, select Allbirds shoes for men and women are 50% off when you use the code AFF-OCT50 at checkout. For styles that are already on sale, use code AFF-OCT30 for an extra 30% off. You can access the Secret Sale at Allbirds by clicking the button below and shop major markdowns on sneakers that are ready for fitness, holiday travel, or just keeping it casual at the office.
If you’re looking for a winter-ready running shoe, Allbirds' best-selling Wool Flyer Mizzles sneakers are on sale for $77. Perfect for cold and wet-weather runs, jogs, workouts or even just ambitious walks, the sneakers' high-performance midsole makes them more fun and easier on your body. There are also fleece pullovers, sweatshirts and sweatpants included in the sale to upgrade your wardrobe for cozy season.
Ahead, step up your shoe lineup with the best deals from Allbirds' Secret Sale before your favorite style sells out.
Best Men's Allbirds Shoe Deals
Men's Wool Flyer Mizzles
Chilly runs are the best runs in Allbirds' springy, water-resistant, Wool Flyer Mizzles. The shoes' water repellent technology keeps the elements out so you can get more miles in.
Men's Trail Runners SWT
Tackle off-road terrain with Allbirds' first-ever hiking & trail running shoe. Top-tested for durability, stability, and traction, it’s the sneaker, comfort, and sustainability you love with new ripstop fabric, grippy treads, and stabilizing support.
Men's Trail Runner SWT Mizzles
Go off road in all the elements with this grippy, wet-weather shoe made to handle everything the trail throws at you.
Best Women's Allbirds Shoe Deals
Women's Wool Runner Mizzles
Combining cozy ZQ Merino wool and a bio-based water repellent shield, these rain-ready sneakers keep your feet predictably dry in unpredictable weather.
Women's Trail Runners SWT
If you're planning to go hiking soon, you'll need a good pair of shoes that are made for the terrain. Try these trail running shoes from Allbirds.
Women's Trail Runner SWT Mizzles
For wet-weather hiking, walking, and light trail runs, the Trail Runner SWT Mizzles have all-condition traction for maximum stability.
Women's Wool Loungers
Kick back in these extra cozy slip-on sneakers made with superfine ZQ Merino wool that gives you maximum comfort in a minimalist design.
