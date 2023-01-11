Shopping

The 16 Best Walking Shoes for Men in 2023 — Nike, Asics, Hoka, and More

By ETonline Staff
Finding a comfortable, stylish, and form-fitting pair of walking shoes is no easy task. There are so many sneaker styles, materials, and designs to choose from, that finding the perfect pair may seem more like a chore than an indulgence. In case you're in need of a new sneaker set, we've got you covered. ET has found the best walking shoes for men that don't cause aches or blisters after a full day on your feet. 

Hundreds of top-rated walking shoes are available to shop now, including classic Nike sneakers and Allbirds' wool runners, Adidas trainers, Sketcher slip-ons, and Amazon's budget-friendly hiking shoes. Don't worry — we've narrowed down the list of the best sneakers for you.

You can never go wrong with a comfy and effortlessly cool sneaker set, whether you're looking to treat yourself to a new shoe style, wish to elevate your exercise attire with some new footwear, or just looking for the perfect gift for someone special in your life. Ahead, shop the best walking shoes for men in 2023 and beyond. Plus, check out ET's picks for the best walking shoes for women and shop the Oprah-approved shoe that's available on Amazon.

The Best Walking Shoes for Men

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38
Nike
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus has evolved into a beloved walking shoe over the years.  Because many shoe designs are narrow, many walkers love how wide these are and how they can absorb every impact. 

$130$75
Hoka One One Kawana Walking Shoe
Hoka One One Kawana Walking Shoe
Hoka One One
Hoka One One Kawana Walking Shoe

Casual sneakers and comfortable walking shoes become one in this effortlessly cool style from Hoka One One.

$140
Saucony Omni Walker 3
Saucony Omni Walker 3
Saucony
Saucony Omni Walker 3

The Saucony Omni Walker 3 is built for all day comfort and stability using a springy and light insole and a durable upper and outsole. 

$110
Flysocks Athletic Walking Shoes
Flysocks Athletic Walking Shoes for Men
Amazon
Flysocks Athletic Walking Shoes

Slip on these Athletic Walking Shoes from Flysocks and take off on your next adventure in style. Best of all, they're super budget-friendly.

$39
On Cloudflow Walking Shoes
On Cloudflow Walking Shoes
Zappos
On Cloudflow Walking Shoes

This lightweight shoe is hailed for its airy nature — with comfort so good it's like walking on a cloud.

$140
Men's Tree Dashers 2
Allbirds Men's Tree Dashers 2
Allbirds
Men's Tree Dashers 2

Dive into something a little more dashing with this beloved sneaker style from Allbirds. They're made for stability and sustainability with its SweetFoam midsole which is made with the world’s first carbon negative green EVA.

$135
Thousand Fell Men's Lace Up Walking Shoes
Thousand Fell Men's Lace Up Walking Shoes
Thousand Fell
Thousand Fell Men's Lace Up Walking Shoes

This supportive shoe is designed with a durable and breathable recycled upper, plus it has a cushioned recycled rubber insole and comfortable outsole.

$145
Asics Dynablast 2 Running Shoe
Asics Dynablast 2 Running Shoe
Amazon
Asics Dynablast 2 Running Shoe

Keep it cool with these blue-hued, fall running shoes from Asics.

$100$70
Skechers Men's Gowalk 5 Sneaker
Skechers Men's Gowalk 5 Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Men's Gowalk 5 Sneaker

Experience enhanced comfort and stability when wearing these Skechers Gowalk 5 sneakers. 

$60$49
Brooks Addiction Walker Suede
Brooks Addiction Walker Suede
Amazon
Brooks Addiction Walker Suede

Slip into some suede kicks from Brook Store — complete with a slip-resistant outsole and BioMoGo DNA cushioning.

$130
Atoms Model 001
Atoms Model 001
Atoms
Atoms Model 001

These shoes bring maximum support and stability for everyday walking and are also lightweight, slip-resistant, and durable.

$179
Allbirds Men's Wool Runner Mizzles
Allbirds Men's Wool Runner Mizzles
Allbirds
Allbirds Men's Wool Runner Mizzles

These cozy Wool Runners from Allbirds boast an all-condition traction slip for more stability, plus a ZQ Merino wool wrap.

$125
Rockport Men's Chranson Walking Shoe
Rockport Men's Chranson Walking Shoe
Amazon
Rockport Men's Chranson Walking Shoe

Dad shoes are having a moment again -- and since you can't go wrong with a pair of durable, leather-made walking shoes (especially if they resemble the dad style trend) then this men's walking shoe from Rockport might just be the perfect investment.

$125$79
Cole Haan Generation ZeroGrand Stitchlite Sneaker
Cole Haan Generation ZeroGrand Stitchlite Sneaker
Nordstrom
Cole Haan Generation ZeroGrand Stitchlite Sneaker

This Cole Haan Stitchlite Sneaker is the "lightest ZeroGrand silhouette to date," according to the retailer. Plus, they're crafted from a breathable knit.

$120
Skechers Men's Afterburn Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneaker
Skechers Men's Afterburn Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Men's Afterburn Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneaker

Since Sketchers is basically the holy grail for comfortable sneakers, these charcoal-toned kicks might just prove to be as comfortable as they are stylish.

$58
La Sportiva TX4 Approach Shoe
La Sportiva TX4 Approach Shoe
Backcountry
La Sportiva TX4 Approach Shoe

For versatile hiking footwear that you can use for walking on any terrain, people love the La Sportiva TX4 Approach hiking shoe. The rubber outsole is designed with Vibram MegaGrip rubber compound to maximize cushioning as well as traction.

$149

