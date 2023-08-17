As stressful as travel can be, having the right travel gear can make a world of difference in ensuring your trip goes as smoothly as possible. Whether you're visiting family or taking a little getaway, odds are you'll be doing some kind of traveling this Labor Day. From the most-loved suitcases on the internet to gadgets for keeping track of all your belongings, we've found the best travel accessories to grab ahead of your next trip.

If your current suitcases have broken zippers or cracked exteriors, it's probably time to upgrade. You can select the uber-popular Away suitcases, or get the ever-reliable Samsonite duo. For long flights or train rides, make your travels more comfortable with a hanging airplane footrest, noise-cancelling headphones and compression socks.

Below, check out the best travel gear to shop for all of your upcoming vacations.

Best Travel Accessories to Stay Organized

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone. $29 Shop Now

Electronic Organizer Amazon Electronic Organizer Keep your digital accessories and gadgets organized while on the go. This sleek and compact bag is designed with the modern traveler in mind, providing a dedicated space for all your tech essentials. $14 $6 Shop Now

Calpak Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag CALPAK Calpak Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag To save space in your luggage, this travel bag can hold all of your essentials in one place — plus, it's water-resistant and can hang on the wall using the hanging hook for easy access to your toiletries. $56 Shop Now

Best Travel Luggage: Suitcases, Backpacks, and Bags

Away The Carry On Away Away The Carry On Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy travel gear also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the suitcase itself. $315 Shop Now

Lumesner Carry on Backpack Amazon Lumesner Carry on Backpack This is the best travel backpack to optimize your carry-on space, as it's designed to serve as a personal item on the majority of airlines while maximizing your storage capacity. It comes with every thing you may need for a long trip, including adjustable and breathable straps, extra packing cubes, a USB port, and more for your next adventure. $55 $48 Shop Now

The North Face Backpack Amazon The North Face Backpack The North Face Backpack is a premium travel essential that can seamlessly transition from a reliable carry-on for your laptop on an airplane to a trusted companion on your exhilarating hiking adventures. Store your other travel items into this accessory for a long flight or short trip. $59 $41 Shop Now

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port Amazon Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port Compact and convenient, this soft sided luggage can slide smoothly under the seat in front of you or be tucked away in an overhead bin. The bag's main compartment can fit several outfits and a spare pair of shoes. Interior pockets lining the compartment will keep your toiletries organized. The telescoping handle and rolling wheels make this bag easy to navigate around a crowded airport, making it a great choice for the frequent flyer looking to pack light. $145 $102 Shop Now

ZORFIN Fanny Pack Amazon ZORFIN Fanny Pack Keep your passport, wallet, phone, or other small items within reach to with this crossbody fanny pack. Pack this travel accessory in your carry-on suitcase to use during your trip. $25 $15 Shop Now

Ecosusi Laptop Tote Amazon Ecosusi Laptop Tote Keep all of your essentials handy with this stylish laptop tote, complete with plenty of pockets to help you stay organized. $53 $45 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Best Travel Gear for Long Trips

Other Travel Gear Essentials

ATUMTEK Selfie Stick Tripod Amazon ATUMTEK Selfie Stick Tripod Ramp up your travel photography game with this selfie stick and tripod duo. The set includes a selfie stick that extends up to 60 inches long, a tripod for the perfect group shot, and a bluetooth remote to snap the perfect vacation picture. $40 Shop Now

EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter Amazon EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter Getting ready for a vacation abroad? Add this travel accessory to your packing list. This all-in-one travel essential is usable worldwide in over 150+ different countries, ensuring you can plug-in your phone, hair tools, and more. $23 Shop Now

