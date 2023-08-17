Best Lists

Must-Have Travel Gear to Shop for Your Labor Day Getaways: Carry-On Backpacks, AirTags, Headphones and More

By Lauren Gruber
As stressful as travel can be, having the right travel gear can make a world of difference in ensuring your trip goes as smoothly as possible. Whether you're visiting family or taking a little getaway, odds are you'll be doing some kind of traveling this Labor Day. From the most-loved suitcases on the internet to gadgets for keeping track of all your belongings, we've found the best travel accessories to grab ahead of your next trip.

If your current suitcases have broken zippers or cracked exteriors, it's probably time to upgrade. You can select the uber-popular Away suitcases, or get the ever-reliable Samsonite duo. For long flights or train rides, make your travels more comfortable with a hanging airplane footrest, noise-cancelling headphones and compression socks.

Below, check out the best travel gear to shop for all of your upcoming vacations. 

Best Travel Accessories to Stay Organized

Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag
Amazon
Apple AirTag

Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone. 

$29
Bagail Set of 6 Packing Cubes
Bagail Set of 6 Packing Cubes
Amazon
Bagail Set of 6 Packing Cubes

These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your essentials organized. 

$25
Electronic Organizer
Electronic Organizer
Amazon
Electronic Organizer

Keep your digital accessories and gadgets organized while on the go. This sleek and compact bag is designed with the modern traveler in mind, providing a dedicated space for all your tech essentials.

$14$6
Away The Large Toiletry Bag
Away The Large Toiletry Bag
Away
Away The Large Toiletry Bag

Made with water-resistant nylon, this toiletry bag has an exterior zip pocket for grab-and-go items, plus a coated spill-proof interior to keep your cosmetics in check.

$75
Morfone 16 Pack Travel Bottles Set for Toiletries
Morfone 16 Pack Travel Bottles Set for Toiletries
Amazon
Morfone 16 Pack Travel Bottles Set for Toiletries

This TSA-approved travel bottles set includes a variety of bottles, jars and other accessories to keep your toiletries from leaking. 

$17$14
WITH COUPON
Calpak Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag
CALPAK Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag
CALPAK
Calpak Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag

To save space in your luggage, this travel bag can hold all of your essentials in one place — plus, it's water-resistant and can hang on the wall using the hanging hook for easy access to your toiletries. 

$56
Samsonite NuRoad Lay Flat Toiletry Kit
NuRoad Lay Flat Toiletry Kit
Samsonite
Samsonite NuRoad Lay Flat Toiletry Kit

Keep all your toiletries together and accessible in this flat-laying toiletry kit. It has water-resistant coating for easy clean up in case any of your products spring a leak. 

$70$49

Best Travel Luggage: Suitcases, Backpacks, and Bags

Away The Carry On
Away The Carry On Suitcase
Away
Away The Carry On

Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy travel gear also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the suitcase itself. 

$315
Lumesner Carry on Backpack
Lumesner Carry on Backpack
Amazon
Lumesner Carry on Backpack

This is the best travel backpack to optimize your carry-on space, as it's designed to serve as a personal item on the majority of airlines while maximizing your storage capacity. It comes with every thing you may need for a long trip, including adjustable and breathable straps, extra packing cubes, a USB port, and more for your next adventure.

$55$48
The North Face Backpack
The North Face Backpack
Amazon
The North Face Backpack

The North Face Backpack is a premium travel essential that can seamlessly transition from a reliable carry-on for your laptop on an airplane to a trusted companion on your exhilarating hiking adventures. Store your other travel items into this accessory for a long flight or short trip.

$59$41
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Amazon
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port

Compact and convenient, this soft sided luggage can slide smoothly under the seat in front of you or be tucked away in an overhead bin. The bag's main compartment can fit several outfits and a spare pair of shoes. Interior pockets lining the compartment will keep your toiletries organized. The telescoping handle and rolling wheels make this bag easy to navigate around a crowded airport, making it a great choice for the frequent flyer looking to pack light.

$145$102
115L Foldable Travel Duffel Bag with Shoes Compartment
115L Foldable Travel Duffel Bag with Shoes Compartment
Amazon
115L Foldable Travel Duffel Bag with Shoes Compartment

For weekend trips as well as the gym, this waterproof duffel bag has a ventilated side pocket for keeping your shoes separate from the rest of your luggage.

$35
ZORFIN Fanny Pack
ZORFIN Fanny Pack
Amazon
ZORFIN Fanny Pack

Keep your passport, wallet, phone, or other small items within reach to with this crossbody fanny pack. Pack this travel accessory in your carry-on suitcase to use during your trip.

$25$15
Ecosusi Laptop Tote
Ecosusi Laptop Tote
Amazon
Ecosusi Laptop Tote

Keep all of your essentials handy with this stylish laptop tote, complete with plenty of pockets to help you stay organized.

$53$45
WITH COUPON

Best Travel Gear for Long Trips

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy their Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real-time.

$350$227
Napfun Neck Pillow for Traveling
Napfun Neck Pillow for Traveling
Amazon
Napfun Neck Pillow for Traveling

Neck pillows are a classic travel essential that will keep you comfortable during flights and long car rides.

$22$12
WITH COUPON
Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks
Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks
Amazon
Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks

Sit back and relax with these soothing eye masks. Plus, they are the perfect travel size to fit in your carry-on.

$18$16
WITH COUPON
Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest
Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest
Amazon
Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest

Kick your feet up and relax during your flight with this ergonomic memory foam footrest that hangs from your tray table.

$34$30
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) with Charging Case
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)
Walmart
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) with Charging Case

Experience high-quality sound without breaking the bank with these earbuds from Apple.

$129$99
CHARMKING Compression Socks for Circulation
CHARMKING Compression Socks for Circulation
Amazon
CHARMKING Compression Socks for Circulation

If you have a long flight ahead of you, you might want to add compression socks to your ultimate travel packing list.

$18$14
Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes, 20 Count
Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes
Amazon
Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes, 20 Count

Stay safe from viruses and germs while traveling with Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes.

$23$18
Good Comfort KN95 Face Mask
Good Comfort KN95 Face Mask
Amazon
Good Comfort KN95 Face Mask

Stay comfy while protecting yourself against COVID-19 and other viruses with this pack of KN95s.

$15$11

Other Travel Gear Essentials

ATUMTEK Selfie Stick Tripod
ATUMTEK Selfie Stick Tripod
Amazon
ATUMTEK Selfie Stick Tripod

Ramp up your travel photography game with this selfie stick and tripod duo. The set includes a selfie stick that extends up to 60 inches long, a tripod for the perfect group shot, and a bluetooth remote to snap the perfect vacation picture.

$40
EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter
EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter
Amazon
EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter

Getting ready for a vacation abroad? Add this travel accessory to your packing list. This all-in-one travel essential is usable worldwide in over 150+ different countries, ensuring you can plug-in your phone, hair tools, and more.

$23
Collapsible Water Bottle
Collapsible Water Bottle
Amazon
Collapsible Water Bottle

This collapsible water bottle easily shrinks to fit into your purse or carry-on.

$12$7
WITH COUPON

