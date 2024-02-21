From Wool Runners to Tree Pipers, the Secret Sale at Allbirds is offering big discounts on top-rated sneakers.
Allbirds makes some of the most supportive, comfortable and sustainable walking shoes around. Whether you're working, running errands, or traveling, Allbirds are as lightweight and breathable as they are supportive. If you've been eyeing a new pair of Allbirds sneakers or you want to try the brand for the first time, the sustainably-minded brand is secretly offering steep discounts on some of its fan-favorite shoes.
Now through March 13, select Allbirds shoes for men and women are up to 50% off when you use the special codes on the band's site at checkout. You can access the Secret Sale at Allbirds by tapping the button below and shop major markdowns on sneakers that are ready for fitness, spring break travel, or just keeping it casual at the office.
If you’re looking for an everyday sneaker, Allbirds' SuperLight Wool Runners are 40% off with code AFF-24-FEB40. This light-as-air shoe is Allbirds' lightest and lowest carbon footprint to date. Regularly $120, you can get the walking shoes for $72 right now and experience all-day comfort.
Ahead, step up your shoe lineup with the best deals from Allbirds' Secret Sale before your favorite style and size sells out.
Best Men's Allbirds Shoe Deals
Men's Wool Dasher Mizzles
These cozy Wool Dasher Mizzles boast an all-condition traction slip for more stability, plus a soft midsole for a smoother ride.
Men's SuperLight Wool Runners
Engineered with an ultralight upper and Allbirds' new revolutionary SuperLight Foam technology, these everyday sneakers have a barely-there feel.
Men's Tree Pipers
Score these classic low tops made with breezy eucalyptus fiber for 50% off.
Men's Tree Dasher 2
These everyday active shoes are flexible and breathable, so they'll move with your feet while you run, walk or exercise.
Best Women's Allbirds Shoe Deals
Women's Wool Runners
Cozy, thermoregulating merino wool keeps your feet comfortable with its moisture-wicking powers. Not only are these shoes great for travel, but they're perfect for everyday wear — especially in cooler climates.
Women's Tree Runners
Tree Runners have a wear-with-everything classic style that is not only great for travel, but also everyday walking.
Women's SuperLight Wool Runners
Perfect for walking and cooler weather, the regenerative wool upper helps provide next-level comfort.
Women's Tree Dasher 2
Enjoy an upgraded version of the everyday running shoe with more responsive foam, extra grip, and a new heel collar to give the ankle more support.
