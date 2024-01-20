Sales & Deals

Embrace the Chill with This Weekend's Best Deals from the Abercrombie & Fitch Winter Sale

Abercrombie Winter Sale 2024
Abercrombie & Ftich
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 11:07 AM PST, January 20, 2024

Shop the Abercrombie Winter Sale and save up to 40% on best-selling styles. Plus, get an extra 20% off.

After another bitter blast of Arctic air, this weekend's winter sales are here to help you stay warm through the season. When it comes to warm outerwear and cozy loungewear, Abercrombie's Winter Sale is your one-stop shop for embracing the cold weather in style.

For a limited time, you can save up to 40% on select styles for men and women. Abercrombie is also offering an extra 20% off almost everything for even bigger savings. From cardigans and puffer jackets to best-selling jeans, tees and bodysuits, this Abercrombie sale is packed with massive discounts on winter must-haves.

Shop the Abercrombie Winter Sale

Abercrombie & Fitch is one of our favorite retailers for finding wardrobe staples and layering pieces that are both trendy and affordable —especially when they're on sale. If one of your New Year's resolutions involved stepping up your style, Abercrombie's sale is offering incredible double discounts on pieces you'll be able to wear year round.

Ahead, shop the best deals from the Abercrombie Winter Sale before your favorite style and size sells out.

Abercrombie & Fitch Winter Sale: Best Deals for Women

Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

These 90's-style ultra jeans have a split-hem detail that'll make your outfit stand out. There is a vintage feel and refined details throughout these jeans.

$90 $50

Shop Now

Vegan Leather Ultra Mini Puffer

Vegan Leather Ultra Mini Puffer
Abercrombie

Vegan Leather Ultra Mini Puffer

We love this mini puffer jacket in a luxe faux leather fabric that pairs perfectly with jeans.

$180 $72

Shop Now

Textured Tailored Topcoat

Textured Tailored Topcoat
Abercrombie

Textured Tailored Topcoat

Abercrombie's new topcoat is made from a trendy textured wool-like fabric with a tailored fit that looks perfect over your favorite sweater.

$220 $106

Shop Now

Long-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Squareneck Bodysuit

Long-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Squareneck Bodysuit
Abercrombie

Long-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Squareneck Bodysuit

Get more than 50% off this slim-fitting long-sleeve bodysuit, featuring a square neckline and two-snap bottom closure.

$50 $20

Shop Now

Wool-Blend Dad Coat

Wool-Blend Dad Coat
Abercrombie

Wool-Blend Dad Coat

Save 25% on this best-selling classic dad coat with luxe interior lining. Shoppers love how super soft, cozy, versatile and warm it is.

$220 $123

Shop Now

Vegan Leather Moto Jacket

Vegan Leather Moto Jacket
Abercrombie

Vegan Leather Moto Jacket

For an easy layering piece with an oversized fit, this moto jacket is complete with an asymmetrical zip-up front, classic biker details and pockets.

$140 $56

Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Winter Sale: Best Deals for Men

Long-Sleeve Premium Heavyweight Tee

Long-Sleeve Premium Heavyweight Tee
Abercrombie

Long-Sleeve Premium Heavyweight Tee

Shoppers love this high-quality, versatile long sleeve for everyday wear. For a more fitted look, just be sure to size down.

$50 $28

Shop Now

Marled Roll Neck Sweater

Marled Roll Neck Sweater
Abercrombie

Marled Roll Neck Sweater

Stay warm while looking chic in this classic marled roll neck sweater.

$90 $43

Shop Now

A&F Lightweight Everyday Jacket

A&F Lightweight Everyday Jacket
Abercrombie

A&F Lightweight Everyday Jacket

Get 25% off an insulated lightweight jacket in a wind- and water-resistant fabric. The bomber-style collar and side pockets will keep you comfortably cool all season.

$120 $38

Shop Now

Lightweight Hooded Puffer

Lightweight Hooded Puffer
Abercrombie

Lightweight Hooded Puffer

Abercrombie's new puffer comes highly rated for being both light and warm. The best part is it feels like a fitted garment even though it’s a relaxed fit style.

$120 $77

Shop Now

