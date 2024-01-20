After another bitter blast of Arctic air, this weekend's winter sales are here to help you stay warm through the season. When it comes to warm outerwear and cozy loungewear, Abercrombie's Winter Sale is your one-stop shop for embracing the cold weather in style.

For a limited time, you can save up to 40% on select styles for men and women. Abercrombie is also offering an extra 20% off almost everything for even bigger savings. From cardigans and puffer jackets to best-selling jeans, tees and bodysuits, this Abercrombie sale is packed with massive discounts on winter must-haves.

Shop the Abercrombie Winter Sale

Abercrombie & Fitch is one of our favorite retailers for finding wardrobe staples and layering pieces that are both trendy and affordable —especially when they're on sale. If one of your New Year's resolutions involved stepping up your style, Abercrombie's sale is offering incredible double discounts on pieces you'll be able to wear year round.

Ahead, shop the best deals from the Abercrombie Winter Sale before your favorite style and size sells out.

Abercrombie & Fitch Winter Sale: Best Deals for Women

Textured Tailored Topcoat Abercrombie Textured Tailored Topcoat Abercrombie's new topcoat is made from a trendy textured wool-like fabric with a tailored fit that looks perfect over your favorite sweater. $220 $106 Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Winter Sale: Best Deals for Men

Lightweight Hooded Puffer Abercrombie Lightweight Hooded Puffer Abercrombie's new puffer comes highly rated for being both light and warm. The best part is it feels like a fitted garment even though it’s a relaxed fit style. $120 $77 Shop Now

