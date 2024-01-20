Shop the Abercrombie Winter Sale and save up to 40% on best-selling styles. Plus, get an extra 20% off.
After another bitter blast of Arctic air, this weekend's winter sales are here to help you stay warm through the season. When it comes to warm outerwear and cozy loungewear, Abercrombie's Winter Sale is your one-stop shop for embracing the cold weather in style.
For a limited time, you can save up to 40% on select styles for men and women. Abercrombie is also offering an extra 20% off almost everything for even bigger savings. From cardigans and puffer jackets to best-selling jeans, tees and bodysuits, this Abercrombie sale is packed with massive discounts on winter must-haves.
Shop the Abercrombie Winter Sale
Abercrombie & Fitch is one of our favorite retailers for finding wardrobe staples and layering pieces that are both trendy and affordable —especially when they're on sale. If one of your New Year's resolutions involved stepping up your style, Abercrombie's sale is offering incredible double discounts on pieces you'll be able to wear year round.
Ahead, shop the best deals from the Abercrombie Winter Sale before your favorite style and size sells out.
Abercrombie & Fitch Winter Sale: Best Deals for Women
Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
These 90's-style ultra jeans have a split-hem detail that'll make your outfit stand out. There is a vintage feel and refined details throughout these jeans.
Vegan Leather Ultra Mini Puffer
We love this mini puffer jacket in a luxe faux leather fabric that pairs perfectly with jeans.
Textured Tailored Topcoat
Abercrombie's new topcoat is made from a trendy textured wool-like fabric with a tailored fit that looks perfect over your favorite sweater.
Long-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Squareneck Bodysuit
Get more than 50% off this slim-fitting long-sleeve bodysuit, featuring a square neckline and two-snap bottom closure.
Wool-Blend Dad Coat
Save 25% on this best-selling classic dad coat with luxe interior lining. Shoppers love how super soft, cozy, versatile and warm it is.
Vegan Leather Moto Jacket
For an easy layering piece with an oversized fit, this moto jacket is complete with an asymmetrical zip-up front, classic biker details and pockets.
Abercrombie & Fitch Winter Sale: Best Deals for Men
Long-Sleeve Premium Heavyweight Tee
Shoppers love this high-quality, versatile long sleeve for everyday wear. For a more fitted look, just be sure to size down.
Marled Roll Neck Sweater
Stay warm while looking chic in this classic marled roll neck sweater.
A&F Lightweight Everyday Jacket
Get 25% off an insulated lightweight jacket in a wind- and water-resistant fabric. The bomber-style collar and side pockets will keep you comfortably cool all season.
Lightweight Hooded Puffer
Abercrombie's new puffer comes highly rated for being both light and warm. The best part is it feels like a fitted garment even though it’s a relaxed fit style.
RELATED CONTENT: