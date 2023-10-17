Sales & Deals

TikTok's Favorite Abercrombie Jeans Are 25% Off — Save On Fall Jeans at This Secret Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Abercrombie & Fitch Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 12:16 PM PDT, October 17, 2023

Shop the Abercrombie & Fitch Secret Sale for discounts on stylish and trending jeans for fall.

These days, TikTok can't get enough of Abercrombie & Fitch jeans, especially with fall here. There's a ton to love about Abercrombie's stretchy denim that's still soft and structured for all-day comfort and style. If you want to try the brand's fan-favorite jeans for yourself, you can save on all the TikTok-viral denim styles at this Abercrombie jeans sale. 

The Abercrombie Secret Sale is offering 25% off the brand's best-selling jeans and other fall fashion staples. You don't want to miss this opportunity to stock up on new denim for the fall season. 

Shop Abercrombie's Secret Sale

Abercrombie is marking down the popular Curve Love jeans, but it's the '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans that TikTok has become obsessed with. These popular jeans are made with built-in stretch for superior comfort and feature Abercrombie's highest rise that sits at your natural waist. Pair the vintage feel with a tucked or untucked shirt for an everyday look. 

Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

These 90's-style ultra jeans have a split-hem detail that'll make your outfit stand out. There is a vintage feel and refined details throughout these jeans.

$99 $69

Shop Now

For more trending fits and TikTok-favorites, we've rounded up can't-miss affordable denim styles for women below. Plus, be sure to check out all the best back-to-school clothes sales happening right now to fully refresh your fall wardrobe. 

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid-Rise Baggy Jean

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid-Rise Baggy Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid-Rise Baggy Jean

Achieve a laid-back look with these TikTok-approved baggy jeans — also available in Curve Love — that sit just below the belly button. 

$90 $60

Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean

These jeans feature Abercrombie's highest rise that sits at your natural waist, so you can wear them with your shirt tucked or not. Curve Love also features an additional 2" through the hip and thigh to help eliminate waist-gap.

$100 $60

Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise 90s Straight Jean

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise 90s Straight Jean

This Mid Rise Straight Jean features a vintage stretch fabric, goes-with-everything light wash and full-length leg. 

$90 $60

Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean

These ultra high rise ankle jeans are the perfect mix of straight and relaxed fits with distressed details and a frayed hem to make them your new go-to. 

$99 $59

Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Mom Jean

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Mom Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Mom Jean

These mom jeans are great if you want something different in your wardrobe.

$100 $70

Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean

The Internet's favorite Abercrombie curve love jeans have an extra few inches in the hip to eliminate waist gapping.

$99 $69

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

These 10 Black Turtlenecks Are True Wardrobe Staples for Fall: Madewell, Amazon, Abercrombie and More

Style

These 10 Black Turtlenecks Are True Wardrobe Staples for Fall: Madewell, Amazon, Abercrombie and More

Bomber Jackets Are the Ultimate Fall Fashion Staple — Shop Abercrombie, Nordstrom, Amazon, and More

Style

Bomber Jackets Are the Ultimate Fall Fashion Staple — Shop Abercrombie, Nordstrom, Amazon, and More

Everlane Friends & Family Sale: Save 25% on Best-Selling Jeans, Jackets, Sweaters and More Fall Styles

Sales & Deals

Everlane Friends & Family Sale: Save 25% on Best-Selling Jeans, Jackets, Sweaters and More Fall Styles

The 15 Best Fall Jackets for Men to Ace the Most Stylish Season

Style

The 15 Best Fall Jackets for Men to Ace the Most Stylish Season

The Best Fall Jackets and Shackets for Women to Wear All Season Long: Shop Sherpa, Denim, Puffers and More

Style

The Best Fall Jackets and Shackets for Women to Wear All Season Long: Shop Sherpa, Denim, Puffers and More

Here’s Why Abercrombie Is Our Go-To for Fall Wardrobe Essentials

Style

Here’s Why Abercrombie Is Our Go-To for Fall Wardrobe Essentials

The 16 Best Winter Coats for Women to Keep Warm When Temperatures Drop

Style

The 16 Best Winter Coats for Women to Keep Warm When Temperatures Drop

Frame Denim's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Here: Take Up to 75% Off Celeb-Loved Jeans for Fall

Sales & Deals

Frame Denim's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Here: Take Up to 75% Off Celeb-Loved Jeans for Fall

Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bella Hadid and More Rock Baggy Jeans: Shop This Denim Trend for Fall 2023

Style

Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bella Hadid and More Rock Baggy Jeans: Shop This Denim Trend for Fall 2023

Save Up to 70% On Michael Kors Handbags, Backpacks and More

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 70% On Michael Kors Handbags, Backpacks and More

Save 30% on Best-Selling Sneaker Styles at the Adidas Sale

Sales & Deals

Save 30% on Best-Selling Sneaker Styles at the Adidas Sale

Save 30% On Best-Selling Handbags During kate spade new york's Sale

Save 30% On Best-Selling Handbags During kate spade new york's Sale

Tags: