Oprah's Favorite Leggings Are 25% Off at Girlfriend Collective's Biggest Sale of the Year
Oprah's recommendations are second to none, and one standout pick from Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 List was a pair of leggings from the internet's favorite sustainable, female-founded activewear brand Girlfriend Collective.
If you love cozy loungewear and workout gear as much as we do, Girlfriend Collective is having a huge Anniversary Sale right now with sitewide savings. Stock up on leggings, bras, running shorts and more with up to 50% off all of Girlfriend Collective’s supportive and stylish clothes.
Oprah was a fan of Girlfriend Collective's ultra-high rise Compressive Pocket Leggings, that are not only squat-proof, but also feature double side pockets for holding all your essentials. According to Oprah, Girlfriend Collective "is making activewear more inclusive with this design that comes in sizes XSS to 6XL. The pieces are sweat-wicking, high- compression, and high-waisted, and 79% of the fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles."
Not only are these leggings made by a size-inclusive small business, they're also eco-friendly.
If you've been wearing the same sweats and socks since high school, it's probably time for an update. Luckily, the Girlfriend Collective deals don't stop at Oprah's favorite leggings. All of Girlfriend Collective's products, such as workout sets, bike shorts and exercise dresses, are made from recycled materials like post-consumer water bottles, fishing nets and fabric scraps so nothing goes to waste.
Both eco-friendly and size-inclusive, Girlfriend Collective makes activewear designed for high-impact exercises like running but they're just as nice for yoga and lounging. Ahead, we’ve assembled the best deals from the Girlfriend Collective Anniversary Sale, from bralettes and underwear to sweats and sleepwear.
Created with recycled and organic cotton, this sustainable crop tee has a boxy shape that pairs perfectly with high waisted pants.
These medium compression heavyweight leggings are complete with a high rise, subtle matte sheen, and ultra-soft stretch to make them the best combo of your favorite dressy pant and the ultimate lazy day legging.
These lined trail shorts are made from water-wicking fabric that will keep you comfortable through the day. Plus, they have a zipped pocket on the back.
A tank bra is the perfect amalgamation of a bra and a tank top. This tank bra has a contoured racerback built into it, so you can feel supported without feeling restrictive in the top.
These compressive and sweat-wicking shorts will keep you cool and comfy on your next run.
A cropped bra is an essential item even beyond workout apparel, especially since it's so versatile. Wear it to the gym, under a cami or layer it under a jacket.
Giving you the best of both worlds, this stretchy shorts-skirt combo from Girlfriend Collective looks chic at the gym or paired with a cropped tee for a day running errands. The inner compression shorts even have a hidden phone pocket.
Dainty straps and built-in shorts make this a stylish workout dress you'll want to wear outside of the gym.
We love the simplicity of this beautiful blue bodysuit from Girlfriend Collective. Pair it with shorts, skirts, pants or anything else you dream up.
In case you need something lighter weight for hot workouts — the FLOAT Ultralight Legging is stretchy and comfy enough for max-relaxing but sturdy enough for working out.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save Up to 50% On Girlfriend Collective's Activewear Must-Haves
13 Best Workout Shoes for Women to Crush Your Next Gym Session
The Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon for Summer
The Best Workout Clothes on Amazon for Women to Wear This Summer
The 12 Best Women's Workout Shorts for Every Type of Activity
15 Best Leggings With Pockets to Carry All of Your Workout Essentials
Oprah's 2022 Favorite Things: Gayle King Breaks Down the Must-Haves