Oprah's recommendations are second to none, and one standout pick from Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 List was a pair of leggings from the internet's favorite sustainable, female-founded activewear brand Girlfriend Collective.

If you love cozy loungewear and workout gear as much as we do, Girlfriend Collective is having a huge Anniversary Sale right now with sitewide savings. Stock up on leggings, bras, running shorts and more with up to 50% off all of Girlfriend Collective’s supportive and stylish clothes.

Shop the Anniversary Sale

Oprah was a fan of Girlfriend Collective's ultra-high rise Compressive Pocket Leggings, that are not only squat-proof, but also feature double side pockets for holding all your essentials. According to Oprah, Girlfriend Collective "is making activewear more inclusive with this design that comes in sizes XSS to 6XL. The pieces are sweat-wicking, high- compression, and high-waisted, and 79% of the fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles."

If you've been wearing the same sweats and socks since high school, it's probably time for an update. Luckily, the Girlfriend Collective deals don't stop at Oprah's favorite leggings. All of Girlfriend Collective's products, such as workout sets, bike shorts and exercise dresses, are made from recycled materials like post-consumer water bottles, fishing nets and fabric scraps so nothing goes to waste.

Both eco-friendly and size-inclusive, Girlfriend Collective makes activewear designed for high-impact exercises like running but they're just as nice for yoga and lounging. Ahead, we’ve assembled the best deals from the Girlfriend Collective Anniversary Sale, from bralettes and underwear to sweats and sleepwear.

Luxe Legging Girlfriend Collective Luxe Legging These medium compression heavyweight leggings are complete with a high rise, subtle matte sheen, and ultra-soft stretch to make them the best combo of your favorite dressy pant and the ultimate lazy day legging. $92 $69 Shop Now

Trail Short Girlfriend Collective Trail Short These lined trail shorts are made from water-wicking fabric that will keep you comfortable through the day. Plus, they have a zipped pocket on the back. $55 $41 Shop Now

Dylan Tank Bra Girlfriend Collective Dylan Tank Bra A tank bra is the perfect amalgamation of a bra and a tank top. This tank bra has a contoured racerback built into it, so you can feel supported without feeling restrictive in the top. $46 $31 Shop Now

Tommy Cropped Bra Girlfriend Collective Tommy Cropped Bra A cropped bra is an essential item even beyond workout apparel, especially since it's so versatile. Wear it to the gym, under a cami or layer it under a jacket. $42 $32 Shop Now

Weekend Wrap Skort Girlfriend Collective Weekend Wrap Skort Giving you the best of both worlds, this stretchy shorts-skirt combo from Girlfriend Collective looks chic at the gym or paired with a cropped tee for a day running errands. The inner compression shorts even have a hidden phone pocket. $62 $47 Shop Now

FLOAT Ultralight Legging Girlfriend Collective FLOAT Ultralight Legging In case you need something lighter weight for hot workouts — the FLOAT Ultralight Legging is stretchy and comfy enough for max-relaxing but sturdy enough for working out. $78 $59 Shop Now

