When it comes to running errands or hitting the gym after work, a pair of staple leggings never fails, especially ones with pockets. Long gone are the days of gym bags and running fanny packs, as pocketed leggings have become a year-round must-have. Setting a regular routine can be a challenge in itself. The last thing you want is to navigate the hassle of having to carry around your keys, cell phone, AirPods, or really any other daily essential. Wearing leggings with pockets makes it easy to keep essentials close while you focus throughout the day.

Trust us on this one: a pocket can elevate pretty much any fashion style. And once you find a really great pair of leggings with pockets, you'll never want to go back to pocketless pairs again. Fortunately, there are dozens of comfortable and breathable leggings with pockets that are available to shop from some of fashion's top retailers — including Alo Yoga, lululemon, Carbon38, Amazon, Outdoor Voices, Girlfriend Collective and so many more.

Ahead, shop ET's top picks for the best leggings with pockets for exercising, running errands, and lounging around.

Core 7/8 Legging Outdoor Voices Core 7/8 Legging This lightweight legging style from Outdoor Voices is ideal for any high-intensity workout — whether you're at the gym or just looking for a good pair of running leggings. Plus, the pair's back pocket offers great storage convenience for you to seamlessly hold any essentials. $88 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Hailey Bieber's Go-To Leggings Are 40% Off at Alo Yoga

The TikTok-Favorite Aerie Crossover Leggings Are 40% Off Right Now

The Best Breathable Face Masks for Your Workouts in 2022

Amazon's Best Deals on Alo Yoga

Lady Gaga Wears the Comfortable Workout Shoes That Hollywood Loves

Halle Berry Calls These Leggings From Amazon an 'Everyday Essential'

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

Spanx Butt-Lifting Leggings Are Back in New Colors

Best Treadmill, Exercise Bike and Elliptical Deals for Home Workouts