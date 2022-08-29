Shopping

The Best Women’s Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear in 2022

By ETonline Staff
Best Leggings with Pockets to Carry All of Your Workout Essentials
Fabletics

When it comes to running errands or hitting the gym after work, a pair of staple leggings never fails, especially ones with pockets. Long gone are the days of gym bags and running fanny packs, as pocketed leggings have become a year-round must-have. Setting a regular routine can be a challenge in itself. The last thing you want is to navigate the hassle of having to carry around your keys, cell phone, AirPods, or really any other daily essential. Wearing leggings with pockets makes it easy to keep essentials close while you focus throughout the day.

Trust us on this one: a pocket can elevate pretty much any fashion style. And once you find a really great pair of leggings with pockets, you'll never want to go back to pocketless pairs again. Fortunately, there are dozens of comfortable and breathable leggings with pockets that are available to shop from some of fashion's top retailers — including Alo Yoga, lululemon, Carbon38, Amazon, Outdoor Voices, Girlfriend Collective and so many more.

Ahead, shop ET's top picks for the best leggings with pockets for exercising, running errands, and lounging around. 

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Leggings with Pockets

These classic Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants have more than 49,000 5-star reviews. 

$29$25
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Women's High-Rise Pocket Leggings
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Women's High-Rise Pocket Leggings
Carbon38
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Women's High-Rise Pocket Leggings

These Nike Pro Dri-FIT Leggings are sweat-wicking, stretchy, and made with 50% recycled polyester for a comfortable and dry fit. High elastic waistbands support your core, while textured panels provide a sleek line and built-in cooling. 

$60
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Out Of Pocket High Waisted Midi Legging
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Out Of Pocket High Waisted Midi Legging
Beyond Yoga
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Out Of Pocket High Waisted Midi Legging

Featuring a signature high waistband, midi length, and pockets at the hip, this must-have legging is made from our buttery soft Spacedye. 

$99
Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tight
Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tight
Athleta
Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tight

These Athleta leggings have a convenient side pocket and adorable cutout details at the ankle.

$109$55
Freely Women's Haven High Waist 7/8 Pocket Leggings
Freely Women's Haven High Waist 7/8 Pocket Leggings
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Freely Women's Haven High Waist 7/8 Pocket Leggings

With the Freely Women's Haven High Waist 7/8 Pocket Leggings, staying comfortable on the go is easy and stylish. Soft, flexible leggings made from recycled polyester and spandex. Moisture-wicking fabric keeps you dry and comfortable while you move, and side pockets hold your essentials conveniently. 

$30
Old Navy PowerPress Cargo 7/8 Leggings
Old Navy PowerPress Cargo 7/8 Leggings
Old Navy
Old Navy PowerPress Cargo 7/8 Leggings

Not only do these Old Navy compression leggings have hip pockets, but they also have flap-patch cargo pockets at each thigh.

$37$16
Core 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices Core 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices
Core 7/8 Legging

This lightweight legging style from Outdoor Voices is ideal for any high-intensity workout — whether you're at the gym or just looking for a good pair of running leggings. Plus, the pair's back pocket offers great storage convenience for you to seamlessly hold any essentials.

$88
Gilly Hicks Go Recharge High-Rise Leggings
Gilly Hicks Go Recharge High-Rise Leggings
Hollister
Gilly Hicks Go Recharge High-Rise Leggings

Designed in a breathable, moisture-wicking Go Recharge fabric with a super soft, brushed feel, the high-rise waist is not only flattering, but also ultra-comfortable.

$45
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings
Nordstrom
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings

Chic and sporty, these top-rated Zella leggings are shapely and convenient thanks to their side pocket style.

$65
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Capris Yoga Pants
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Capris Yoga Pants
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Capris Yoga Pants

Colorfulkoala leggings are a best-selling product on Amazon — and with the deep pockets on these capri leggings, you can enjoy a hassle-free workout in any season. 

$24 AND UP
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets
lululemon
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets

Lululemon makes some of the very best leggings with pockets on the market — and this Align pant style is no different.

$128
Spanx Every.Wear Gloss Pocket Leggings
Spanx Every.Wear Gloss Pocket Leggings
Spanx
Spanx Every.Wear Gloss Pocket Leggings

The glossy pockets on these chic workout leggings from Spanx are unmissable, and offer a fun edge to a classic tight style.

$118$83
Alo Yoga High-Waist 4 Pocket Utility Legging
Alo Yoga High-Waist 4 Pocket Utility Legging
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga High-Waist 4 Pocket Utility Legging

Crafted from a stretchy spandex material, this High-Waist 4 Pocket Utility Legging from Alo Yoga helps to life and sculpt, with 4 sleek pockets for added convenience.

$128
Girlfriend Collective Horizon Compressive Pocket Legging
Girlfriend Collective Horizon Compressive Pocket Legging
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective Horizon Compressive Pocket Legging

Step into brighter days ahead with this spring-friendly, high waist legging style — complete with compression pockets.

$88$55
Fabletics Trinity High-Waisted Utility Legging
Fabletics Trinity High-Waisted Utility Legging
Fabletics
Fabletics Trinity High-Waisted Utility Legging

These high-waisted leggings are the perfect pocket leggings for yoga, the gym, a bike ride or any other movement-oriented activity.

$90

