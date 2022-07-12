Amazon Prime Day 2022: The 15 Best Deals on Matching Workout Sets to Shop Under $30
Matching sets have been all the rage this season from high fashion to athleisure, but you shouldn't have to shell out major cash to look cute at the gym. Amazon Prime Day is here and there's never been a better time to find deals on a new workout set. Right now, during Amazon Prime Day 2022, the workout gear deals are nearly endless and we've found the best deals on two-piece workout sets you can shop right now.
For the 48-hour sale event, there are Prime Day deals on matching sets for as low as $10 to upgrade your fitness wardrobe. We found pieces in every color of the rainbow to show off your personal style. Between flirty tennis skirts, longline shapes for fuller busts, butt-lifting leggings, and more, you're sure to find something you love for a great price.
Whether you're wearing these workout sets to actually hit the gym or just want a cute and comfy binge-watching uniform, our favorite athletic sets under $30 have got you covered. Ahead, shop all of the best Prime Day workout clothing deals.
Channel your inner tennis pro with this pleated skort set, adorable on and off the court. Built-in shorts help prevent chafing, and this set even has pockets!
For just over $20, this tummy control legging and classic racerback sports bra is a steal. It comes in an array of trendy colors: fire engine red, earthy taupe, hunter green, deep coral, snakeskin print, and more.
Over 2,200 five-star reviewers praised this flattering matching set. The contours of the high-waisted leggings will highlight your curves beautifully, and they come in 10 trendy hues.
Double adjustable straps and a longline silhouette makes this sports bra a great option for larger chests, available in a bunch of stylish color-blocked hues.
Get a snatched waist in seconds with these crossover shorts — the flattering cut draws the eye inward, making your waist look smaller. This thick-yet-breathable ribbed set also comes with a comfy matching sports bra.
Featuring a compression crop top and seamless yoga pants, this set can be worn together or separately with ease. It comes in this sunny yellow color, as well as black, brown, grey, red, orange, white, blue, and green.
Available in a rainbow of fun colors, this two-piece bike shorts and sports bra set features bum-lifting technology and adjustable bra straps for a great fit.
Make your butt look incredible with this workout set, which features strategic scrunch details and paneling to enhance your curves.
Nothing screams summer quite like tie-dye, and this unique sports bra and leggings set will lend an unexpected pop of color to your gym days.
The included leggings feature tummy control and mesh fabric for breathability.
Available up to size 5x, this matching bike shorts and tee set comes in five cute colors, including this sultry red shade.
For lower impact workouts and athleisure outfit days, a one-piece sports bra is a trendy yet unexpected option. This set comes with matching high-waisted legging for a sleek look.
If you prefer a little more coverage during your workout, this long-sleeved set is a great option. The long-sleeved crop top is surprisingly supportive, and the matching leggings are squat proof for a worry-free gym sesh.
For a more relaxed fit, opt for a set with jogger-style bottoms instead. This set is not only a great option for workouts, but makes for a cute and comfy airport outfit when paired with sneakers and a zip-up.
Featuring thick shoulder straps sports in expensive-looking ribbed fabric, the sports bra in this two-piece set won’t give you the dreaded neck pain of racerback and halter styles.
