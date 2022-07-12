Matching sets have been all the rage this season from high fashion to athleisure, but you shouldn't have to shell out major cash to look cute at the gym. Amazon Prime Day is here and there's never been a better time to find deals on a new workout set. Right now, during Amazon Prime Day 2022, the workout gear deals are nearly endless and we've found the best deals on two-piece workout sets you can shop right now.

For the 48-hour sale event, there are Prime Day deals on matching sets for as low as $10 to upgrade your fitness wardrobe. We found pieces in every color of the rainbow to show off your personal style. Between flirty tennis skirts, longline shapes for fuller busts, butt-lifting leggings, and more, you're sure to find something you love for a great price.

Whether you're wearing these workout sets to actually hit the gym or just want a cute and comfy binge-watching uniform, our favorite athletic sets under $30 have got you covered. Ahead, shop all of the best Prime Day workout clothing deals.

