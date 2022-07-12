Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2022: The 15 Best Deals on Matching Workout Sets to Shop Under $30

By Lauren Gruber‍
Prime Day Workout Sets
Amazon

Matching sets have been all the rage this season from high fashion to athleisure, but you shouldn't have to shell out major cash to look cute at the gym. Amazon Prime Day is here and there's never been a better time to find deals on a new workout set. Right now, during Amazon Prime Day 2022, the workout gear deals are nearly endless and we've found the best deals on two-piece workout sets you can shop right now.

For the 48-hour sale event, there are Prime Day deals on matching sets for as low as $10 to upgrade your fitness wardrobe. We found pieces in every color of the rainbow to show off your personal style. Between flirty tennis skirts, longline shapes for fuller busts, butt-lifting leggings, and more, you're sure to find something you love for a great price.

Whether you're wearing these workout sets to actually hit the gym or just want a cute and comfy binge-watching uniform, our favorite athletic sets under $30 have got you covered. Ahead, shop all of the best Prime Day workout clothing deals.

Attraco 2 Piece Pleated Tennis Skirts
Attraco 2 Piece Pleated Tennis Skirts
Amazon
Attraco 2 Piece Pleated Tennis Skirts

Channel your inner tennis pro with this pleated skort set, adorable on and off the court. Built-in shorts help prevent chafing, and this set even has pockets! 

$35$28
Lingdu Sports Bra High Waist Legging Active Wear Clothing Set
Lingdu Sports Bra High Waist Legging Active Wear Clothing Set
Amazon
Lingdu Sports Bra High Waist Legging Active Wear Clothing Set

For just over $20, this tummy control legging and classic racerback sports bra is a steal. It comes in an array of trendy colors: fire engine red, earthy taupe, hunter green, deep coral, snakeskin print, and more.


$27$22
WodoWei Women 2 Piece Workout Outfits
WodoWei Women 2 Piece Workout Outfits
Amazon
WodoWei Women 2 Piece Workout Outfits

Over 2,200 five-star reviewers praised this flattering matching set. The contours of the high-waisted leggings will highlight your curves beautifully, and they come in 10 trendy hues.

$29$23
Fresought Workout Sets for Women 2 Piece
Fresought Workout Sets for Women 2 Piece
Amazon
Fresought Workout Sets for Women 2 Piece

Double adjustable straps and a longline silhouette makes this sports bra a great option for larger chests, available in a bunch of stylish color-blocked hues. 

$30$23
Niyokki Summer Sports Bra and Crossover Shorts Matching Workout Set
Niyokki Sexy Summer Sports Bra and Crossover Shorts Matching Workout Set
Amazon
Niyokki Summer Sports Bra and Crossover Shorts Matching Workout Set

Get a snatched waist in seconds with these crossover shorts — the flattering cut draws the eye inward, making your waist look smaller. This thick-yet-breathable ribbed set also comes with a comfy matching sports bra.

$28$22
Pinksavior Seamless High Waist Leggings and Quick-Dry Yoga Crop Tops
Pinksavior Seamless High Waist Leggings and Quick-Dry Yoga Crop Tops
Amazon
Pinksavior Seamless High Waist Leggings and Quick-Dry Yoga Crop Tops

Featuring a compression crop top and seamless yoga pants, this set can be worn together or separately with ease. It comes in this sunny yellow color, as well as black, brown, grey, red, orange, white, blue, and green.

$29$23
Jninth Women Seamless Yoga Set
Jninth Women Seamless Yoga Set
Amazon
Jninth Women Seamless Yoga Set

Available in a rainbow of fun colors, this two-piece bike shorts and sports bra set features bum-lifting technology and adjustable bra straps for a great fit. 

$29$21
Jojoans Seamless High Waist Leggings with Sports Bra
Jojoans Seamless High Waist Leggings with Sports Bra
Amazon
Jojoans Seamless High Waist Leggings with Sports Bra

Make your butt look incredible with this workout set, which features strategic scrunch details and paneling to enhance your curves.

$26$21
Fiphygulu Tie Dye Leggings Set
Fiphygulu Tie Dye Leggings Set
Amazon
Fiphygulu Tie Dye Leggings Set

Nothing screams summer quite like tie-dye, and this unique sports bra and leggings set will lend an unexpected pop of color to your gym days.

$16$10
Fresought 2 Piece Seamless Double-Layered Sport Bra High Waist Yoga Leggings Sets
Fresought 2 Piece Seamless Double-Layered Sport Bra High Waist Yoga Leggings Sets
Amazon
Fresought 2 Piece Seamless Double-Layered Sport Bra High Waist Yoga Leggings Sets

The included leggings feature tummy control and mesh fabric for breathability.

$30$24
Folivora Women's Plus Size Two Piece Outfits
Folivora Women's Plus Size Two Piece Outfits
Amazon
Folivora Women's Plus Size Two Piece Outfits

Available up to size 5x, this matching bike shorts and tee set comes in five cute colors, including this sultry red shade.

$27$21
Sportneer Ribbed Seamless Matching Gym Yoga Set
Sportneer Ribbed Seamless Matching Gym Yoga Set
Amazon
Sportneer Ribbed Seamless Matching Gym Yoga Set

For lower impact workouts and athleisure outfit days, a one-piece sports bra is a trendy yet unexpected option. This set comes with matching high-waisted legging for a sleek look. 

$35$28
Buttergene Long Sleeve Seamless Ribbed Crop Top High Waist Leggings
Buttergene Long Sleeve Seamless Ribbed Crop Top High Waist Leggings
Amazon
Buttergene Long Sleeve Seamless Ribbed Crop Top High Waist Leggings

If you prefer a little more coverage during your workout, this long-sleeved set is a great option. The long-sleeved crop top is surprisingly supportive, and the matching leggings are squat proof for a worry-free gym sesh.

$32$26
Anrabess Women's Sweatsuits Bra and Sweatpants
Anrabess Women's Sweatsuits Bra and Sweatpants
Amazon
Anrabess Women's Sweatsuits Bra and Sweatpants

For a more relaxed fit, opt for a set with jogger-style bottoms instead. This set is not only a great option for workouts, but makes for a cute and comfy airport outfit when paired with sneakers and a zip-up. 

$32$22
Liyokki Seamless Crop Tops Leggings Matching 2 Pieces Outfits
Seamless Crop Tops Leggings Matching 2 Pieces Outfits
Amazon
Liyokki Seamless Crop Tops Leggings Matching 2 Pieces Outfits

Featuring thick shoulder straps sports in expensive-looking ribbed fabric, the sports bra in this two-piece set won’t give you the dreaded neck pain of racerback and halter styles.

$30$24

