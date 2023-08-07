Best Lists

The Best Gym Shorts for Men: Shop Workout Styles From Nike, Adidias, Gymshark and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Best Gym Shorts for Men
When it comes to gym attire for men, there really are two main options: Joggers or shorts.

In these final hot days of summer, shorts reign supreme. While Joggers can be more cozy, a good pair of gym shorts allows more airflow so you won't overheat when your heart is pumping from a good workout.

To find the right pair of shorts, consider the inseam length (how long you like your shorts), the fabrication (what materials the shorts are made of), and the lining if you're the type of person who likes something underneath. The short shorts of the '80s are making a comeback, or longer basketball shorts are stylish while offering more coverage. Do you prefer breathable and natural cotton or performance materials that can wick sweat and dry extra fast? After these decisions are made, you'll need to consider color, style, brand and other features like pockets.

It's a lot to think about and can feel like decision overload when scrolling through the internet attempting to find the best gym shorts. Luckily, we love online window shopping here, so we've searched high and low to find the highest-rated gym shorts from the most popular brands below.

Best Workout Shorts for Men

Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials Men's Woven Lined Flow Shorts
Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials Men's Woven Lined Flow Shorts
Nike
Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials Men's Woven Lined Flow Shorts

Nike's athletic cut on these shorts encourages movement and mobility. The lightweight shorts are also lined for added comfort.

$50$36
alo 5" Adapt Running Short
alo 5" Adapt Running Short
alo
alo 5" Adapt Running Short

Made to move with your every move, these running shorts are fashionable enough that you'll want to wear them for a workout and around the house on your off day.

$68
lululemon License to Train Linerless Short 5"
lululemon License to Train Linerless Short 5"
lululemon
lululemon License to Train Linerless Short 5"

For those who don't like a liner, these linerless shorts from lululemon come with a zipper side pocket.

$88$69
Outdoor Voices High Stride 5" Short
Outdoor Voices High Stride 5" Short
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices High Stride 5" Short

Crafted for high-sweat activities, these shorts from Outdoor Voices feature compression shorts underneath to prevent chafing. They also have a hidden pocket to keep your keys nearby.

$68
Gymshark Crest Shorts
Gymshark Crest Shorts
Gymshark
Gymshark Crest Shorts

These soft-brushed fabric shorts reminiscent of cozy sweats may become your new go-to pair for workouts and hanging out at home. 

$24
alo 9" Traction Arena Short
alo 9" Traction Arena Short
alo
alo 9" Traction Arena Short

Multiple colors of these performance shorts have already sold out. Grab these varsity-inspired shorts before they too fly off the shelves.

$98
Adidas Train Icons 3-Stripes Training Shorts
Adidas Train Icons 3-Stripes Training Shorts
Adidas
Adidas Train Icons 3-Stripes Training Shorts

Rated 4.8 out of 5 stars, reviewers can't get enough of these lightweight and sustainable shorts made with recycled materials. The also have zippered pockets so you won't have to worry about your keys falling out during a workout. 

$60
Gymshark Arrival Shorts
Gymshark Arrival Shorts
Gymshark
Gymshark Arrival Shorts

One of Gymshark's most popular workout shorts, this lightweight pair is offered in 13 different colors. 

$26
Adidas Training Colorblock 3-Stripes Shorts
Adidas Training Colorblock 3-Stripes Shorts
Adidas
Adidas Training Colorblock 3-Stripes Shorts

Aeroready technology will wick away moisture and keep you cool when wearing these stylish Adidas short. 

$45
Nike Starting 5 Men's Dri-FIT 11" Basketball Shorts
Nike Starting 5 Men's Dri-FIT 11" Basketball Shorts
Nike
Nike Starting 5 Men's Dri-FIT 11" Basketball Shorts

These basketball shorts are lightweight and take comfort to the next level. So while they're great for the gym due to their Dri-FIT technology that helps absorb excess moisture fast, they're also a pair of shorts you'll want to lounge around in at home. 

$48

Best 2-in-1 Workout Shorts for Men

Nike Flex Stride Men's 5" 2-In-1 Running Shorts
Nike Flex Stride Men's 5" 2-In-1 Running Shorts
Nike
Nike Flex Stride Men's 5" 2-In-1 Running Shorts

With enhanced breathability in key areas, the Nike Flex Stride shorts have been upgraded to perform even better. They're also made with a minimum of 50% recycled materials. 

$55
Fabletics Men's The Fundamental Short (Lined)
Fabletics Men's The Fundamental Short (Lined)
Amazon
Fabletics Men's The Fundamental Short (Lined)

Stretchy fabric and a hidden inner phone pocket elevate this pair of workout shorts, perfect for the gym or your next run.

$27$25
lululemon License to Train Lined Short 7"
lululemon License to Train Lined Short 7"
lululemon
lululemon License to Train Lined Short 7"

Comfy and versatile, these lululemon shorts are a favorite of many fitness fanatics. The abrasion resistant fabric means the barbells won't scratch up your shorts.

$88$69
lululemon Pace Breaker Lined Short 5" Ripstop
lululemon Pace Breaker Lined Short 5" Ripstop
lululemon
lululemon Pace Breaker Lined Short 5" Ripstop

Crush fitness goals in the Pace Breaker shorts, designed with a secure zippered pocket and stretchy waistband.

$88$69
Leidowei Men's 2 in 1 Workout Running Shorts
Leidowei Men's 2 in 1 Workout Running Shorts
Amazon
Leidowei Men's 2 in 1 Workout Running Shorts

Have your loose, flowy shorts on top and compression shorts underneath with this two-layered pair from Amazon. The compression layer even has a large phone pocket.

$30$19

