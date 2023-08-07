The Best Gym Shorts for Men: Shop Workout Styles From Nike, Adidias, Gymshark and More
When it comes to gym attire for men, there really are two main options: Joggers or shorts.
In these final hot days of summer, shorts reign supreme. While Joggers can be more cozy, a good pair of gym shorts allows more airflow so you won't overheat when your heart is pumping from a good workout.
To find the right pair of shorts, consider the inseam length (how long you like your shorts), the fabrication (what materials the shorts are made of), and the lining if you're the type of person who likes something underneath. The short shorts of the '80s are making a comeback, or longer basketball shorts are stylish while offering more coverage. Do you prefer breathable and natural cotton or performance materials that can wick sweat and dry extra fast? After these decisions are made, you'll need to consider color, style, brand and other features like pockets.
It's a lot to think about and can feel like decision overload when scrolling through the internet attempting to find the best gym shorts. Luckily, we love online window shopping here, so we've searched high and low to find the highest-rated gym shorts from the most popular brands below.
Best Workout Shorts for Men
Nike's athletic cut on these shorts encourages movement and mobility. The lightweight shorts are also lined for added comfort.
Made to move with your every move, these running shorts are fashionable enough that you'll want to wear them for a workout and around the house on your off day.
For those who don't like a liner, these linerless shorts from lululemon come with a zipper side pocket.
Crafted for high-sweat activities, these shorts from Outdoor Voices feature compression shorts underneath to prevent chafing. They also have a hidden pocket to keep your keys nearby.
These soft-brushed fabric shorts reminiscent of cozy sweats may become your new go-to pair for workouts and hanging out at home.
Multiple colors of these performance shorts have already sold out. Grab these varsity-inspired shorts before they too fly off the shelves.
Rated 4.8 out of 5 stars, reviewers can't get enough of these lightweight and sustainable shorts made with recycled materials. The also have zippered pockets so you won't have to worry about your keys falling out during a workout.
One of Gymshark's most popular workout shorts, this lightweight pair is offered in 13 different colors.
Aeroready technology will wick away moisture and keep you cool when wearing these stylish Adidas short.
These basketball shorts are lightweight and take comfort to the next level. So while they're great for the gym due to their Dri-FIT technology that helps absorb excess moisture fast, they're also a pair of shorts you'll want to lounge around in at home.
Best 2-in-1 Workout Shorts for Men
With enhanced breathability in key areas, the Nike Flex Stride shorts have been upgraded to perform even better. They're also made with a minimum of 50% recycled materials.
Stretchy fabric and a hidden inner phone pocket elevate this pair of workout shorts, perfect for the gym or your next run.
Comfy and versatile, these lululemon shorts are a favorite of many fitness fanatics. The abrasion resistant fabric means the barbells won't scratch up your shorts.
Crush fitness goals in the Pace Breaker shorts, designed with a secure zippered pocket and stretchy waistband.
Have your loose, flowy shorts on top and compression shorts underneath with this two-layered pair from Amazon. The compression layer even has a large phone pocket.
