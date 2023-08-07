When it comes to gym attire for men, there really are two main options: Joggers or shorts.

In these final hot days of summer, shorts reign supreme. While Joggers can be more cozy, a good pair of gym shorts allows more airflow so you won't overheat when your heart is pumping from a good workout.

To find the right pair of shorts, consider the inseam length (how long you like your shorts), the fabrication (what materials the shorts are made of), and the lining if you're the type of person who likes something underneath. The short shorts of the '80s are making a comeback, or longer basketball shorts are stylish while offering more coverage. Do you prefer breathable and natural cotton or performance materials that can wick sweat and dry extra fast? After these decisions are made, you'll need to consider color, style, brand and other features like pockets.

It's a lot to think about and can feel like decision overload when scrolling through the internet attempting to find the best gym shorts. Luckily, we love online window shopping here, so we've searched high and low to find the highest-rated gym shorts from the most popular brands below.

Best Workout Shorts for Men

Gymshark Crest Shorts Gymshark Gymshark Crest Shorts These soft-brushed fabric shorts reminiscent of cozy sweats may become your new go-to pair for workouts and hanging out at home. $24 Shop Now

Best 2-in-1 Workout Shorts for Men

RELATED CONTENT:

Run to the Best Adidas Ultraboost Deals on Amazon Right Now

The Best Running Shorts for Men to Wear This Summer

The Best Workout Clothes on Amazon for Women to Wear This Summer

Save Up to 70% On Back-to-School Shoes from Allbirds This Weekend

The Best Running Shoes for Men to Wear All Summer: Hoka, Nike and More

Skechers Running and Walking Sneakers Are on Sale

13 Best Workout Shoes for Women to Crush Your Next Gym Session