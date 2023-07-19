Lacing up your running shoes every day to get your heart pumping, you understand that going on a run is one of those things that hurts so good. A clear mind, better sleep, improved endurance, and overall health benefits are just a few of the many reasons you may choose to get in that workout.

While you don't need special equipment to sprint out the door and take off down the sidewalk, an avid runner knows that the right gear can make all the difference between a so-so run and one that breaks your mile-per-minute record. Proper running shoes and the right athletic clothing will have you racing down the local trails in no time.

With summer temperatures rising, the best running shorts are comfortable, moisture-wicking and allow for complete freedom of movement. From trail running shorts, compression shorts, and versatile workout shorts you can wear on a run or at the gym, there's a short for every kind of runner. We've hand-picked the best men's running shorts on the market, so that finding the perfect pair is less of an uphill struggle.

If you're ready to upgrade your wardrobe or just love the freeing feeling of a pair of running shorts, then you're in the right place. Ahead, shop the best running shorts for men from Adidas, Under Armour, lululemon and more.

adidas Own the Run Shorts Adidas adidas Own the Run Shorts Available in 7 different colors, these breathable running shorts from adidas are made out of recycled materials. In addition to being a more sustainable option, they also have a sweat-resistant pocket to store your phone. $35 $20 Shop Now

Allbirds Natural Running Short Allbirds Allbirds Natural Running Short Front and back pockets, a lightweight feel and stretchy, breathable fabric are all features of these Allbirds running shorts that will soon be your new favorite pair. $68 $44 Shop Now

