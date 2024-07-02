Shop
Save Up to 70% on Summer Activewear at the Girlfriend Collective Anniversary Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
Girlfriend Collective Anniversary Sale
Girlfriend Collective
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 4:05 PM PDT, July 2, 2024

The internet’s favorite sustainable activewear brand Girlfriend Collective is throwing a huge Anniversary Sale right now.

Comfortable, eco-friendly and size inclusive, it's no wonder that Girlfriend Collective has taken the world of activewear by storm. Celebrities from Ariana Grande to Kendall Jenner have been spotted wearing the brand's sustainable activewear and Oprah herself even loved Girlfriend's compression leggings so much that she included them on her Favorite Things List. 

Now through Thursday, July 4, Girlfriend Collective's Anniversary Sale is steeply discounting everything on the brand's site — yes, everything! You can take 25% off sitewide, along with up to 70% off select styles at this epic activewear sale. 

Shop Girlfriend Collective's Sale

This is Girlfriend Collective's eighth year in business and they are celebrating big time. During the Girlfriend Collective Anniversary Sale, you can save on their buttery soft leggings, supportive sports bras, workout shorts, colorful dresses, brand-new recycled cotton tees and every other summer activewear essential in their shop.

Since some of their bestsellers may sell out before the sale ends, we want to help you make the most out of this incredible shopping event. Below, check our favorite finds from the Girlfriend Collective sale you won't want to miss today.

Best Girlfriend Collective Deals

Dylan Tank Bra

Dylan Tank Bra
Girlfriend Collective

Dylan Tank Bra

A tank bra is the perfect amalgamation of a bra and a tank top. This tank bra has a contoured racerback built into it, so you can feel supported without feeling restrictive in the top. 

$56 $34

Shop Now

FLOAT Ultralight Legging

FLOAT Ultralight Legging
Girlfriend Collective

FLOAT Ultralight Legging

In case you need something lighter weight for hot workouts — the FLOAT Ultralight Legging is stretchy and comfy enough for max-relaxing but sturdy enough for working out. 

$78 $39

Shop Now

Recycled Cotton Cropped Crew

Recycled Cotton Cropped Crew
Girlfriend Collective

Recycled Cotton Cropped Crew

Created with recycled and organic cotton, this sustainable crop tee has a boxy shape that pairs perfectly with high waisted pants. 

$42 $17

Shop Now

Lola V-Neck Dress

Lola V-Neck Dress
Girlfriend Collective

Lola V-Neck Dress

You can decide between the lightweight FLOAT material or the compression material when choosing your black or ivory v-neck dress. It has a built-in bra and shorts so you can work out with confidence. 

$88 $44

Shop Now

Tommy Cropped Bra

Tommy Cropped Bra
Girlfriend Collective

Tommy Cropped Bra

A cropped bra is an essential item even beyond workout apparel, especially since it's so versatile. Wear it to the gym, under a cami or layer it under a jacket.

$52 $32

Shop Now

Penny Square Neck Bodysuit

Penny Square Neck Bodysuit
Girlfriend Collective

Penny Square Neck Bodysuit

We love the simplicity of this beautiful blue bodysuit from Girlfriend Collective. Pair it with shorts, skirts, pants or anything else you dream up. 

$58 $23

Shop Now

RIB Bea Banded Dress

RIB Bea Banded Dress
Girlfriend Collective

RIB Bea Banded Dress

Dainty straps and built-in shorts make this a stylish workout dress you'll want to wear outside of the gym.

$98 $49

Shop Now

Girlfriend Collective Trail Short

Girlfriend Collective Trail Short
Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective Trail Short

These lined trail shorts are made from water-wicking fabric that will keep you comfortable through the day. Plus, they have a zipped pocket on the back.

$55 $39

Shop Now

High-Rise Pocket Bike Short

High-Rise Pocket Bike Short
Girlfriend Collective

High-Rise Pocket Bike Short

These high-rise bike shorts are literally made for intensive workouts or even more intense rest days. Seriously, the bike shorts are made with a fabric that is resistant to riding up or down. 

$68 $41

Shop Now

Compressive High-Rise Legging

Compressive High-Rise Legging
Girlfriend Collective

Compressive High-Rise Legging

The legging that started it all. The extra high-rise style with four-way stretch and compressive fabric is everything you need to get through your favorite activities, like running and yoga. 

$68 $41

Shop Now

Weekend Wrap Skort

Weekend Wrap Skort
Girlfriend Collective

Weekend Wrap Skort

Giving you the best of both worlds, this stretchy shorts-skirt combo from Girlfriend Collective looks chic at the gym or paired with a cropped tee for a day running errands. The inner compression shorts even have a hidden phone pocket.

$62 $37

Shop Now

Lou V-Back Bra

Lou V-Back Bra
Girlfriend Collective

Lou V-Back Bra

One of Girlfriend Collective's best-sellers, the Lou V-Back Bra uses compressive fabric to keep you supported, but has minimal back coverage so you feel less restricted. 

$48 $29

Shop Now

Black Naomi Workout Dress

Black Naomi Workout Dress
Girlfriend Collective

Black Naomi Workout Dress

The Girlfriend Collective Naomi Workout dress is a handy all-in-one outfit during workout or hiking days when you don't know what to wear but you definitely want to look cute.

$88 $44

Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattressesskin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

