Oprah's Favorite Leggings Are 30% Off at Girlfriend Collective for Your 2023 Fitness Goals
One standout pick from Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 List was a pair of leggings from the internet's favorite sustainable, female-founded activewear brand Girlfriend Collective. If you love cozy loungewear and workout gear as much as we do, Girlfriend Collective is having a huge sale to celebrate the new year with sitewide savings. Stock up on leggings, bras, running shorts, and more with 30% off all of Girlfriend Collective’s supportive and stylish clothes.
Girlfriend Collective's sale is a "shop more, save more" event. While everything is 30% off, you can take 40% off orders of $200 or more, and 50% off orders over $300.
Shop Girlfriend Collective's Sale
Oprah was a fan of Girlfriend Collective's ultra-high rise Compressive Pocket Leggings, that are not only squat-proof, but also feature double side pockets for holding all your essentials. According to Oprah, Girlfriend Collective "is making activewear more inclusive with this design that comes in sizes XSS to 6XL. The pieces are sweat-wicking, high- compression, and high-waisted, and 79% of the fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles."
Not only are these leggings made by a size-inclusive small business, they're also eco-friendly. Oprah explains, "The pieces are sweat-wicking, high-compression, and high-waisted, and 79% of the fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles."
If you've been wearing the same sweats and socks since high school, it's probably time for an update. Luckily, the Girlfriend Collective deals don't stop at Oprah's favorite leggings. All of Girlfriend Collective's products, like workout sets, bike shorts, and exercise dresses, are made from recycled materials like post-consumer water bottles, fishing nets, and fabric scraps, so nothing goes to waste. Both eco-friendly and size-inclusive, Girlfriend Collective makes activewear designed for high-impact exercises like running but they're just as nice for yoga and lounging.
Ahead, we’ve assembled the best deals from the Girlfriend Collective sale, from bralettes and underwear to sweats and sleepwear.
Whether you're running or training this winter, a fitted, cropped long sleeve shirt made with a heavyweight jersey is perfect for the cooler days ahead.
These medium compression heavyweight leggings are complete with a high rise, subtle matte sheen, and ultra-soft stretch to make them the best combo of your favorite dressy pant and the ultimate lazy day legging.
Girlfriend Collective's new exercise dress is designed with a full, flouncy outer and a compressive unitard liner for extra smoothing and support.
These lined trail shorts are made from water-wicking fabric that will keep you comfortable through the day. Plus, they have a zipped pocket on the back.
A tank bra is the perfect amalgamation of a bra and a tank top. This tank bra has a contoured racerback built into it, so you can feel supported without feeling restrictive in the top.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Leggings Kourtney Kardashian Raves About Are 50% Off Right Now
New Year New You: The Best lululemon Activewear for Women and Men
15 Best Leggings With Pockets to Carry All of Your Workout Essentials
Oprah's 2022 Favorite Things: Gayle King Breaks Down the Must-Haves
Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: 15 Best Gifts Under $100
Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: Best Home Gifts to Shop
Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 List Is Here and Has The Best Gifts
The Oprah and Meghan Markle-Loved Clevr Blends Latte Kit Is On Sale