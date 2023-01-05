One standout pick from Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 List was a pair of leggings from the internet's favorite sustainable, female-founded activewear brand Girlfriend Collective. If you love cozy loungewear and workout gear as much as we do, Girlfriend Collective is having a huge sale to celebrate the new year with sitewide savings. Stock up on leggings, bras, running shorts, and more with 30% off all of Girlfriend Collective’s supportive and stylish clothes.

Girlfriend Collective's sale is a "shop more, save more" event. While everything is 30% off, you can take 40% off orders of $200 or more, and 50% off orders over $300.

Shop Girlfriend Collective's Sale

Oprah was a fan of Girlfriend Collective's ultra-high rise Compressive Pocket Leggings, that are not only squat-proof, but also feature double side pockets for holding all your essentials. According to Oprah, Girlfriend Collective "is making activewear more inclusive with this design that comes in sizes XSS to 6XL. The pieces are sweat-wicking, high- compression, and high-waisted, and 79% of the fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles."

If you've been wearing the same sweats and socks since high school, it's probably time for an update. Luckily, the Girlfriend Collective deals don't stop at Oprah's favorite leggings. All of Girlfriend Collective's products, like workout sets, bike shorts, and exercise dresses, are made from recycled materials like post-consumer water bottles, fishing nets, and fabric scraps, so nothing goes to waste. Both eco-friendly and size-inclusive, Girlfriend Collective makes activewear designed for high-impact exercises like running but they're just as nice for yoga and lounging.

Ahead, we’ve assembled the best deals from the Girlfriend Collective sale, from bralettes and underwear to sweats and sleepwear.

ReSet Cropped Long Sleeve Girlfriend Collective ReSet Cropped Long Sleeve Whether you're running or training this winter, a fitted, cropped long sleeve shirt made with a heavyweight jersey is perfect for the cooler days ahead. $52 $36 Shop Now

Luxe Legging Girlfriend Collective Luxe Legging These medium compression heavyweight leggings are complete with a high rise, subtle matte sheen, and ultra-soft stretch to make them the best combo of your favorite dressy pant and the ultimate lazy day legging. $92 $64 Shop Now

Riley Sweetheart Dress Girlfriend Collective Riley Sweetheart Dress Girlfriend Collective's new exercise dress is designed with a full, flouncy outer and a compressive unitard liner for extra smoothing and support. $88 $31 Shop Now

Trail Short Girlfriend Collective Trail Short These lined trail shorts are made from water-wicking fabric that will keep you comfortable through the day. Plus, they have a zipped pocket on the back. $55 $39 Shop Now

Dylan Tank Bra Girlfriend Collective Dylan Tank Bra A tank bra is the perfect amalgamation of a bra and a tank top. This tank bra has a contoured racerback built into it, so you can feel supported without feeling restrictive in the top. $46 $32 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Leggings Kourtney Kardashian Raves About Are 50% Off Right Now

New Year New You: The Best lululemon Activewear for Women and Men

15 Best Leggings With Pockets to Carry All of Your Workout Essentials

Oprah's 2022 Favorite Things: Gayle King Breaks Down the Must-Haves

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: 15 Best Gifts Under $100

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: Best Home Gifts to Shop

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 List Is Here and Has The Best Gifts

The Oprah and Meghan Markle-Loved Clevr Blends Latte Kit Is On Sale