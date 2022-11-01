For the past 26 years, Oprah Winfrey has ushered in the holiday season with the release of her Favorite Things list. These hand-selected items quickly become staples in our everyday lives, but they also make A+ gifts for everyone you love. Today, Oprah dropped her much-awaited 2022 Favorite Things List, marking the 26th edition of the annual gift guide.

"This year, we’re celebrating small businesses (think family-run, local makers, BIPOC- and woman-founded, and more!)," said Oprah. "So no matter who you’re shopping for—friends, spouse, favorite teacher, a new grandbaby— we’ve got something that will let them know how much they matter!"

With Oprah's announcement, these products will soon be flying off the shelves so you'll want to grab them up quickly. The 2022 roundup features 104 picks, including decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, and finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty — most of which are available on Amazon, but can also be bought on the small businesses' websites directly. Many of the small businesses are offering a 20% discount when you use the code OPRAH at checkout.

Shop Oprah's Favorite Things

You can check out this year's full Oprah's Favorite Things list on Oprah Daily for gift inspiration. Whether you're shopping for comfy fashion for yourself or home goodies for friends and family, you'll have no problem finding a perfect present among Oprah's favorite things. We've went through the list, checked it twice, and curated our top picks from fashion to home and kitchen.

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 Fashion Gifts

Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings Oprah Daily Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings Not only are these leggings made by a size-inclusive small business, they're also eco-friendly. Oprah explains, "Girlfriend Collective is making activewear more inclusive with this design that comes in sizes XS to 6XL. The pieces are sweat-wicking, high-compression, and high-waisted, and 79% of the fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles." $70 AT AMAZON Buy Now $88 $70 AT GIRLFRIEND COLLECTIVE WITH CODE OPRAH Buy Now

Spanx AirEssentials Half Zip Spanx Spanx AirEssentials Half Zip You might know Spanx for its shapewear, but their cozy clothes are not to be missed. Oprah knows comfy fashion and says this half zip feels "the perfectly loose-and-lightweight fabric is like buttah." $118 Buy Now

EMU Australia Stinger Micro Teddy Boots Oprah Daily EMU Australia Stinger Micro Teddy Boots Keep your feet cozy and toast in these sheepskin booties this winter. Oprah picked these because, "These boots may look like slippers, but you can wear them out in the world. They’re made of a teddy-bear fabric on the outside and warm, moisture-wicking sheepskin on the inside for a comfy, cozy fit.” $150 Buy Now

Top It Off Dawn Glove Top It Off Top It Off Dawn Glove Oprah suggests giving these as a gift paired with the hand lotion, "These gloves are from a female-owned business called Top It Off Accessories, and I am going to top them off by giving them with some hand cream. The plaid print is a crowd-pleaser, and you can keep them on while you use your phone thanks to touchscreen capabilities.” $18 Buy Now

Sperry SeaCycled Duck Float Boot Oprah Daily Sperry SeaCycled Duck Float Boot You'll want room on your shoe rack for these boots this winter. According to Oprah, "Come rain, sleet, or slush, these boots will get you through with a water- resistant, durable design made from recycled polyester. My favorite part: The zipper makes them easy to get on and off.” $95 AT AMAZON Buy Now $95 $76 AT SPERRY WITH CODE OPRAH Buy Now

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 Home Gifts

Snif Old Saint Wick Oprah Daily Snif Old Saint Wick Bring some ambiance to your space with an extremely long-lasting candle that smells great. This candle brand was Oprah's choice because “Pine and sandalwood combine with balsam and apple blossom for a scent that will fill the house with cheer. The 8.5-ounce version gives you 50-plus hours of burn time, while the 50-ounce one gives a whopping 200-plus hours.” $44 Buy Now

Archive Bubble Bath Oprah Daily Archive Bubble Bath Take a luxurious bubble bath with this high end formula from Archive. Oprah selected this brand because of the large size, "Something I know for sure is that you need a generous pour of bubble bath for the best tub experience. I’ve picked Margot Elena’s bubble baths a few times before because the extra-large glass bottles are so gorgeous. This year’s blends smell of grapefruit and neroli, green tea and willow, and rose hip and lavender." $42 Buy Now

Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Bundle Oprah Daily Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Bundle According to Oprah, a plush and comforting towel is an important step in a great bathing experience, “I take bathing very seriously—and having a great towel to wrap yourself in afterward is key. This set comes with a waffle texture on one side that looks good hanging in your bathroom, while the other side is terry cloth that’s soft and absorbent.” $239 AT AMAZON Buy Now $299 $213 AT COZY EARTH WITH CODE CBSCOZY Buy Now

The USB Lighter Company The Motli Light Oprah Daily The USB Lighter Company The Motli Light You don't need matches to light the candle above, use this nifty electric lighter instead. Oprah explains how it works, "This rechargeable lighter creates a small electric spark that allows you to light candles, your fireplace, or even a campfire. To help you see what you’re trying to light in the dark, it also contains an LED flashlight." $45 Buy Now

Oprah’s “The Life You Want” Love and Happiness Journal Oprah Daily Oprah’s “The Life You Want” Love and Happiness Journal Put yourself this year by asking yourself the tough questions and learning where you can improve. Oprah wants this journal to help others, "My intention with this journal: To help you love yourself more fully and, in turn, strengthen your relationships with those around you. In these 12 chapters, through guided prompts and thought-provoking questions, you’ll work on learning to set boundaries, communicate better, and more. After all, your greatest power is your ability to love—to show it, receive it, and validate others. " $30 Buy Now

NORI Press Steam Iron Oprah Daily NORI Press Steam Iron This steam iron cuts the amount of work in half when taking the wrinkles out of a shirt. With double-sided plates, both the inside and outside of your garments will be pressed at the same time. $120 $96 Buy Now

Musee Words of Encouragement Soap Set Amazon Musee Words of Encouragement Soap Set This decorative soap will look cute in any bathroom during the holidays, but they're also great gifts and stocking stuffers. Oprah explains the best reason to buy this encouraging soap, "You’ll be supporting a woman-owned company that hires women in recovery, people with disabilities, and those who have lived in chronic poverty." $45 Buy Now

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 Kitchen Gifts

VoChill Stemless Wine Chiller Oprah Daily VoChill Stemless Wine Chiller Throw this base in the freezer and pull it out next time you have a chilled wine. The holder will keep your wine nice and cold even if you're a slow sipper. $45 Buy Now

Clevr Holiday SuperLatte Kit: Chai and Sleeptime Amazon Clevr Holiday SuperLatte Kit: Chai and Sleeptime Create a coffee-shop quality drink in your own home with the help of this kit from Clevr. According to Oprah, “This woman-led wellness brand is beloved by my neighbor Meghan—and I’m a big fan, too! The set comes with an energizing chai blend and a nighttime blend that tastes like hot cocoa.” $79 $63 Buy Now

Glitterville Papa Noel Cookie Jar Oprah Daily Glitterville Papa Noel Cookie Jar Get into the holiday spirit with these adorable Santa Claus cookie jars. Oprah suggests filling it with goodies and gifting it to the host or hostess of any holiday parties you attend this year. $118 Buy Now

Revolution Toaster with Panini Press & Warming Rack Oprah Daily Revolution Toaster with Panini Press & Warming Rack Oprah loves this high-tech toaster. She said, "This toaster lives up to its name. It’s revolutionary. Consider this the iPhone of toasters. You can use the touchscreen to select one of seven brownness levels, and special heat technology means your bread gets crispy on the outside but stays soft and moist inside. Need to throw frozen slices in there? No prob! Craving a panini? It even has an attachment for that." $510 $408 Buy Now

Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven Oprah Daily Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven Oprah loves a pizza night at home and this is the stove she suggests using, "Homemade pizza night is a regular occasion at my house. I like mine with fresh truffle shaved on top! This pizza oven lets you bake restaurant-grade pies from the comfort of your backyard. Attach it to the gas burner, or use the wood-burning function—the choice is yours!" $700 Buy Now

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all 104 items on Oprah’s Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes, which runs from November 11 through November 22.

