The holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching to ensure Christmas gifts arrive in time for December 25th. FedEX, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS have released their holiday shipping deadlines. The key takeaway: the time to shop is now!

To help you better plan your own holiday shopping, ET is keeping track of the latest information from major retailers and shopping companies. Whenever we learn something new about 2022 holiday ordering deadlines and holiday shipping deadlines, we'll share it here.

The ET team has also rounded up some of the top products to shop from retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Nordstrom that not only make great gifts, but will get here just in time for Christmas. Plus, no matter how bad shipping problems get, procrastinators can always wait until the literal last minute with the help of gift cards.

Get all the info on key holiday shipping dates and pickup options you need to know below.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2022 Holiday Gift Guide.

Cutoff Dates for Major Shipping Carriers

The last day to ship cheap and ground with FedEx is Dec. 14.

FedEx Ground Shipping Dates

Ground Economy: Dec. 8

Ground Contiguous US: Dec. 14

Home Delivery Contiguous US: Dec. 14

Home Delivery Alaska and Hawai: Dec. 14

Ground Alaska and Hawaii: Dec. 14

FedEx Express Shipping Dates

FedEx Express Same Day: Dec. 23

FedEx Express Saver: Dec. 20

2Day & 2Day AM: Dec. 21

FO*, PO*, SO, Extra Hours: Dec. 22

FedEx Express 1Day Freight: Dec. 22

FedEx Express 2Day Freight: Dec. 21

FedEx Express 3Day Freight: Dec. 20

FedEx Freight Priority: Dec. 14

FedEx Freight Economy: Dec. 8

FedEx Freight Direct: Dec. 14

UPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2022

UPS offers a calculator to determine how long or when shippers should ship out gifts or items.

UPS Domestic Shipping Dates

UPS Ground Shipping: Varies

UPS 3-Day Select: Dec. 20

UPS 2-Day Air Services: Dec. 21

UPS Next Day Air Services: Dec. 22

Operation Dates

Normal pickup and delivery: Dec. 19-23

Normal delivery service: Dec. 24

No UPS pickup or delivery service: Dec. 26

Normal pickup and delivery: Dec. 27-30

USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2022

USPS Holiday Shipping Dates for Contiguous U.S.

USPS Retail Ground Service: Dec. 17

First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 17

Priority Mail Service: Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express Service: Dec. 23

USPS Holiday Shipping Dates for Alaska and Hawaii

First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 17

Priority Mail Service: Dec. 17

Priority Mail Express Service: Dec. 21

USPS Retail Ground Service: Dec. 2 (Alaska)

Shipping Options for Major Retailers

Amazon is offering fast, free and reliable shipping on millions of items with delivery until Christmas Eve (shoutout to those delivery men and women!). Here's their breakdown for for free delivery before Christmas:

Dec. 22: Last day to order items with two-day shipping, free to Amazon Prime Members.

Dec. 23: Last day to order more than 10 million items eligible for One-Day Delivery. This is free for Amazon Prime members with no minimum purchase.

Dec. 24: Last day to order millions of items eligible for Same-Day Delivery (which is free for Prime members in eligible areas on orders over $35) and for free two-hour grocery delivery, exclusive to Prime members in select cities.

Dec. 24: Whole Foods Market stores, Amazon Fresh stores, Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star and Amazon Pop Up stores are open on Christmas Eve. (Store hours vary by location.)

Dec. 25: For truly last-minute shoppers, give an Amazon eGift Card or Amazon Prime membership.

If you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Shop Our Amazon Gift Picks:

UGG Classic Clear Mini Amazon UGG Classic Clear Mini Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one. $160 $112 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro The Apple AirPods Pro have great quality sound, and feature powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours. $249 $229 Shop Now

Department store Nordstrom always offers free standard shipping for all orders that take 3-8 business days to arrive. They also have expedited shipping available.

Shop Our Nordstrom Gift Picks:

Walmart offers two-day and next-day delivery. There is a $35 order minimum for all delivery options, unless you're a Walmart+ member. Restrictions and fees may apply.

Shop Our Walmart Gift Picks:

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker Walmart Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker For the person who can't get enough iced coffee, this Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker makes brewing a single serving of great brew and it comes with a reusable tumbler and a special cold coffee filter. $35 $20 Shop Now

Target offers free standard shipping on orders of $35 or more and express shipping is available for pre-order items only, delivered within one business day after the item has been shipped and picked up by the delivery carrier.

Shop Our Target Gift Picks:

Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven Target Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven This do-it-all toaster oven has 7 functions: Air Fry, Convection Bake, Convection Broil, Bake, Broil, Warm, and Toast. It's also large enough to air fry up to 3lbs, toast 6 slices of bread, bake a 4lb chicken or 12" pizza. $230 $130 Shop Now

For those who use the Macy's credit card, shoppers receive free standard shipping with no purchase minimum. For everyone else, receive free standard shipping with $25 purchase. Premium, express, and same-day delivery options are available.

Shop Our Macy's Gift Picks:

The beauty retailer offers free standard 1-3 day shipping is free on orders of $50 and over, and no purchase minimum for Beauty Insiders. Two- and one-business day shipping options are available as well.

Shop Our Sephora Gift Picks:

In-Store and Curbside Pickup

Nordstrom

Enter your zip code on the product or category page to see if an item is available for in-store or curbside pickup (they'll bring your order out and place it in your car's trunk) at the nearest store that same day or the next day. All pickup orders come with a free gift message, DIY gift kit, Nordstrom box packaging or signature gift wrap of your choice.

Select "Pickup" to add the item to bag and check out when you're ready. You'll receive a confirmation email with instructions and pickup details. Your order will be held for seven days.

Have your order shipped to the store by selecting "Shop to a Nordstrom Store" at checkout.

Walmart

Same-day and curbside pickup options. On the product page, select "Show delivery & pickup options" and enter your zip code to see if it's available for pickup at the nearest Walmart location. Average wait time ranges from three to seven days, but select eligible products can be ready for pickup as soon as the same day.

Once you purchase online, you'll receive a confirmation email with the details. Associates will be outside the store to direct you to the pickup area and load the items into your car.

Target

On the product page, choose the nearest Target store and select "Pick it up" for in-store pickup. Check out when you're ready and your order will be available to pick up within four hours.

Macy's

Choose "Pick Up" at checkout and Macy's will send a confirmation email when the order is ready for pickup within two hours if it's ordered before 6 p.m. local time. Choose whether you'd like to pick up in-store or curbside.

Sephora

Reserve items online and pick up in-store. On the product page, select "Reserve & Pick Up" to see availability at the nearest Sephora store. Add to basket to see reservations details. Sephora will send you an email notification to let you know when it's ready for you to pick up and pay at the store. Look for the "Online Order Pickup" signs when you're inside.

RELATED CONTENT:

The lululemon Belt Bag Is Finally Back in Stock Right Now

33 Gift Ideas for Every Type of Boyfriend This Holiday Season

14 Thoughtful Gifts for Your Wife Even If She Already Has Everything

The Xbox Series S Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Right Now

Oprah's 15 Favorite Gifts Under $100 That Will Arrive Before Christmas

Save 25% on City Beauty Makeup and Skincare With ET-Exclusive Code

The Best Amazon Toy Deals to Save On This Year's Top Holiday Gifts

Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $25

The Best Apple Deals for Holiday Gifting to Shop Now

Ayesha Curry's Favorite Kitchen Essentials Are Great Gifts for Foodies