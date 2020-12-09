Last-Minute Gifts That Don't Require Shipping

You may have already noticed, but Christmas is right around the corner. With just weeks left before the holiday officially arrives, the countdown to the perfect gift is on. Christmas shopping is no easy feat, especially when you’re in a race against the clock with fast-approaching holiday shipping deadlines. Luckily, for those of you squeezing in last-minute gifts, there are plenty of options you can still shop. Better yet, they require no shipping time at all.

Perhaps you’re in search of a gift idea for your co-workers, in-laws, or even your best friends. Or maybe you’re finishing the holiday shopping season with a few dollars to spare. Either way, a virtual present like a gift card or a cool new subscription service is sure to be a crowd favorite this holiday season. And if you’re the type of person who leaves shopping for a Christmas gift until the last minute, these will get to your giftees as soon as you click “send.” No shipping and no wrapping paper? Sounds like a win-win situation to us.

From a gift card to your TikTok-loving teen’s favorite activewear brand to a foolproof subscription box that'll make your loved ones' days at home more comfortable, scroll down to see ET Style’s favorite last-minute gifts below.

Check out all of our holiday gift guide lists to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.

Gift Cards: Beauty & Wellness

Glossier Digital Gift Card Glossier Glossier Glossier Digital Gift Card Glossier Glossier is one of those brands that’ll put a smile on anyone’s face—whether you’re a Gen Z-er, a Millennial, or anyone else. $15 at Glossier

Fenty Beauty E-Gift Card Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty E-Gift Card Fenty Beauty With a brand like Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, there are a lot of good options to choose from. So why not give someone the choice to pick their favorites? $25 at Fenty Beauty

Kora Organics Gift Card Kora Organics KORA Organics Kora Organics Gift Card Kora Organics This holiday season, share the world of organic skincare with a gift card to supermodel Miranda Kerr’s line, KORA Organics. $50 at KORA Organics

Follain eGift Card Follain Follain eGift Card Another great way to introduce clean beauty to someone’s skincare routine is with Follain, where you can find the best, non-toxic products as well as its in-house line. $25 at Follain

Gift Cards: Fashion

Outdoor Voices Gift Card Outdoor Voices Outdoor Voices Outdoor Voices Gift Card Outdoor Voices Encourage your loved ones to get out and Do Something with a gift card to Outdoor Voices, which has a range of styles spanning colorblocked activewear staples and easy layering pieces. $25 at Outdoor Voices

Lunya Digital Gift Card Lunya Lunya Lunya Digital Gift Card Lunya If your friends or family want to level up their loungewear game, they will love Lunya, which offers luxurious robes and pajama sets. $50 at Lunya

Everlane The Gift Card Everlane Everlane Everlane The Gift Card Everlane If everyday basics are the name of the game in someone’s wardrobe, a gift card to Everlane will be one of the best holiday gifts they get. $50 at Everlane

Lululemon Digital Gift Card Lululemon Lululemon Lululemon Digital Gift Card Lululemon If you’re shopping with a teen in mind, Lululemon is one of the most popular brands among TikTokers. Stumped on what to get? Opt for classic leggings. $100 at Lululemon

Cariuma Digital Gift Card Cariuma Cariuma Cariuma Digital Gift Card Cariuma Have someone on your list who wants to build a more sustainable closet? Give them the gift to choose a pair of shoes from Cariuma, which uses raw materials like organic cotton, bamboo, rubber, and more. $25 at Cariuma

CUUP Digital Gift Card CUUP CUUP CUUP Digital Gift Card CUUP Cult-favorite lingerie brand CUUP offers virtual fittings to its shoppers, allowing them to find the perfect bra sizes from the comfort of their homes. $25 at CUUP

Sunski Gift Card Sunski Sunski Sunski Gift Card Sunski A new pair of sunglasses will get anyone excited about the sunnier days ahead. $75 at Sunski

Alex Mill Gift Card Alex Mill Alex Mill Alex Mill Gift Card Alex Mill You can never go wrong with classic wardrobe basics, which is where Alex Mill comes in. You’ll find timeless, quality-made pieces meant to last a lifetime. $25 at Alex Mill

Tradesy Gift Card Tradesy Tradesy Tradesy Gift Card Tradesy Want to get endless praise from the fashion lovers on your list? Get them a gift card from Tradesy to help them get the luxury investment pieces of their dreams. $25 at Tradesy

Gift Cards: Lifestyle

Brooklinen E-Gift Card Brooklinen Brooklinen Brooklinen E-Gift Card Brooklinen Anyone looking towards 2021 with a “New year, new you” mentality will appreciate an at-home update with fresh, new linens from Brooklinen. $50 at Brooklinen

Artifact Uprising E-Gift Card Artifact Uprising Artifact Uprising Artifact Uprising E-Gift Card Artifact Uprising Help someone capture the moments they hold most dear with a gift card to Artifact Uprising, where they can create personalized books, calendars, and cards with their favorite photos. $20 at Artifact Uprising

We Are Knitters Online Gift Card We Are Knitters We Are Knitters We Are Knitters Online Gift Card We Are Knitters There’s no time like the present to pick up a new skill. We Are Knitters offers a variety of kits that allow anyone to learn how to knit or crochet. And just in case they already learned earlier this year, they also offer kits for different levels. $25 at We Are Knitters

Saucey Gift Card Saucey Saucey Saucey Gift Card Saucey Whether it’s for a small and safe get-together with loved ones or for a spontaneous date night, Saucey has a full range of alcohol available for delivery in as little as 30 minutes. $20 at Saucey

The Sill Digital Gift Card The Sill The Sill The Sill Digital Gift Card The Sill There are parents, and there are plant parents. If you can’t decide exactly what plant to send the green thumbs in your life, a gift card to The Sill, which delivers plants right to the door, will be just what they need. $25 at The Sill

Apt2b Gift Card Apt2b Apt2b Apt2b Gift Card Apt2b If there’s a time to redecorate, it’s now. A gift card to Apt2b will make furnishing a new room (or full home) something to look forward to when everyone’s at home. $50 at Apt2b

Papier E-Gift Card Papier Papier Papier E-Gift Card Papier In an era where text messages and emails are the norm, handwritten notes on pretty stationery from brands like Papier feel like a little luxury. The brand has luxe journals up for grabs, too. $50 at Papier

Lovevery The e-Gift Card Lovevery Lovevery Lovevery The e-Gift Card Lovevery Have a loved one with a baby on the way? LoveEvery has kits filled with sleek and colorful toys specially curated for a child’s developmental stage. $25 at Lovevery

Subscriptions: Food

Trade Coffee 3-Bag Coffee Subscription Trade Coffee Trade Coffee Trade Coffee 3-Bag Coffee Subscription Trade Coffee This one’s for the coffee lovers in your life. Trade teams up with independent roasters across the country, allowing you to discover new roasts based on your personal preferences and brewing habits while supporting small businesses in the process. $60 at Trade Coffee

Thrive Market 1 Year Membership Thrive Market Thrive Market Thrive Market 1 Year Membership Thrive Market Those hoping to give their home—whether it be in the kitchen or elsewhere—a sustainable upgrade will love a subscription to Thrive Market to get in on the best organic foods, wellness products, and sustainable household items. $59.95 at Thrive Market

Winc 3-Month Subscription Winc Winc Winc 3-Month Subscription Winc If you have a mother, sister, or friend who likes to enjoy a nice glass of wine in the evenings, Winc’s curated boxes will be the thoughtful, personalized present she didn’t know she needed. $150 at Winc

Purple Carrot 4 Serving Plan Purple Carrot Purple Carrot Purple Carrot 4 Serving Plan Purple Carrot When deciding what to eat for the night becomes too much, Purple Carrot brings you a virtually endless list of plant-based meals that make dining in something to get excited about. 79.92 at Purple Carrot

Subscriptions: Classes

Masterclass Annual Membership Masterclass Masterclass Masterclass Annual Membership Masterclass Masterclass’ expansive list of offerings is the perfect way to give someone a head-start on anything they’ve wanted to learn. Students of all levels can learn from world-renowned industry experts from fields ranging from arts and entertainment to science and tech. $180 at Masterclass

SKY TING TV One Year Membership SKY TING SKY TING SKY TING TV One Year Membership SKY TING ‘Tis the season to give the gift of relaxation. SKY TING Yoga lets you stream yoga classes, guided meditation sessions, and workshops from anywhere, any time. $200 at SKY TING

AARMY Annual Subscription AARMY AARMY AARMY Annual Subscription AARMY For those who prefer an intense at-home workout, enjoy a subscription to AARMY, which offers daily cycling and bootcamp sessions to stream from your living room. $350 at AARMY

Subscriptions: Lifestyle

Brother Vellies Something Special - 1 Month Brother Vellies Brother Vellies Brother Vellies Something Special - 1 Month Brother Vellies Fashion favorite footwear brand Brother Vellies offers unique, made-to-order items in its monthly subscription—which features ethically made comfort items such as mugs and socks. $35 at Brother Vellies

Book of the Month 3-Month Subscription Book of the Month Book of the Month Book of the Month 3-Month Subscription Book of the Month What better way to spend time at home than with a good book? Book of the Month curates a selection of the five books to choose from for a monthly read. Give a subscription that lasts from three months to one year. $49.99 at Book of the Month

Causebox Annual Plan Causebox Causebox Causebox Annual Plan Causebox There’s nothing quite like giving (or receiving) a gift that gives back. Causebox introduces its subscribers to well-made, ethically sourced and sustainable goods that support artisans and small scale makers around the world. $199.80 at Causebox

Subscriptions: Beauty & Wellness

Birchbox Beauty Gift Card Bundle - 6 Month Subscription Birchbox Birchbox Birchbox Beauty Gift Card Bundle - 6 Month Subscription Birchbox When it comes to subscription boxes, there’s none quite as iconic as Birchbox, which hooks its members up with the latest and greatest beauty and grooming products. $84 at Birchbox

The Beauty Chef Glow Inner Beauty Essential Subscription The Beauty Chef The Beauty Chef The Beauty Chef Glow Inner Beauty Essential Subscription The Beauty Chef The Beauty Chef knows that good skin starts from within. The brand creates probiotic food-based supplements to boost your health and the overall appearance of your skin. $58.50 at The Beauty Chef

Persona Nutrition Gift Card Persona Nutrition Persona Nutrition Persona Nutrition Gift Card Persona Nutrition Nothing says thoughtfulness quite like the gift of curated vitamin packs dedicated to your specific needs. $50 at Persona Nutrition

