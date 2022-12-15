2022 Holiday Shipping Deadlines Are Approaching — Shop Gifts That Will Arrive in Time for Christmas
The holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching to ensure Christmas gifts arrive in time for December 25th. FedEX, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS have released their holiday shipping deadlines. The key takeaway: the time to shop is now!
To help you better plan your own holiday shopping, ET is keeping track of the latest information from major retailers and shopping companies. Whenever we learn something new about 2022 holiday ordering deadlines and holiday shipping deadlines, we'll share it here.
The ET team has also rounded up some of the top products to shop from retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Nordstrom that not only make great gifts, but will get here just in time for Christmas. Plus, no matter how bad shipping problems get, procrastinators can always wait until the literal last minute with the help of gift cards.
Get all the info on key holiday shipping dates and pickup options you need to know below.
Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2022 Holiday Gift Guide.
Cutoff Dates for Major Shipping Carriers
The last day to ship cheap and ground with FedEx is Dec. 14.
FedEx Ground Shipping Dates
- Ground Economy: Dec. 8
- Ground Contiguous US: Dec. 14
- Home Delivery Contiguous US: Dec. 14
- Home Delivery Alaska and Hawai: Dec. 14
- Ground Alaska and Hawaii: Dec. 14
FedEx Express Shipping Dates
- FedEx Express Same Day: Dec. 23
- FedEx Express Saver: Dec. 20
- 2Day & 2Day AM: Dec. 21
- FO*, PO*, SO, Extra Hours: Dec. 22
- FedEx Express 1Day Freight: Dec. 22
- FedEx Express 2Day Freight: Dec. 21
- FedEx Express 3Day Freight: Dec. 20
- FedEx Freight Priority: Dec. 14
- FedEx Freight Economy: Dec. 8
- FedEx Freight Direct: Dec. 14
UPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2022
UPS offers a calculator to determine how long or when shippers should ship out gifts or items.
UPS Domestic Shipping Dates
- UPS Ground Shipping: Varies
- UPS 3-Day Select: Dec. 20
- UPS 2-Day Air Services: Dec. 21
- UPS Next Day Air Services: Dec. 22
Operation Dates
- Normal pickup and delivery: Dec. 19-23
- Normal delivery service: Dec. 24
- No UPS pickup or delivery service: Dec. 26
- Normal pickup and delivery: Dec. 27-30
USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2022
USPS Holiday Shipping Dates for Contiguous U.S.
- USPS Retail Ground Service: Dec. 17
- First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 17
- Priority Mail Service: Dec. 19
- Priority Mail Express Service: Dec. 23
USPS Holiday Shipping Dates for Alaska and Hawaii
- First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 17
- Priority Mail Service: Dec. 17
- Priority Mail Express Service: Dec. 21
- USPS Retail Ground Service: Dec. 2 (Alaska)
Shipping Options for Major Retailers
Amazon
Amazon is offering fast, free and reliable shipping on millions of items with delivery until Christmas Eve (shoutout to those delivery men and women!). Here's their breakdown for for free delivery before Christmas:
- Dec. 22: Last day to order items with two-day shipping, free to Amazon Prime Members.
- Dec. 23: Last day to order more than 10 million items eligible for One-Day Delivery. This is free for Amazon Prime members with no minimum purchase.
- Dec. 24: Last day to order millions of items eligible for Same-Day Delivery (which is free for Prime members in eligible areas on orders over $35) and for free two-hour grocery delivery, exclusive to Prime members in select cities.
- Dec. 24: Whole Foods Market stores, Amazon Fresh stores, Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star and Amazon Pop Up stores are open on Christmas Eve. (Store hours vary by location.)
- Dec. 25: For truly last-minute shoppers, give an Amazon eGift Card or Amazon Prime membership.
If you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, sign up for a 30-day free trial.
Shop Our Amazon Gift Picks:
The Apple AirPods Pro have great quality sound, and feature powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours.
Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one.
Treat them to the at-home facial of their dreams with NuFace's clinically proven facial toning kit.
Start your morning with a fresh cup of coffee with this single serve Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker.
The REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush is the perfect brush to style, dry & volumize your hair in one step. Eliminate frizz and protect your hair from heat damage with this brush.
Nordstrom
Department store Nordstrom always offers free standard shipping for all orders that take 3-8 business days to arrive. They also have expedited shipping available. Order by 8pm ET on December 17 to get your gifts in time for Christmas.
Shop Our Nordstrom Gift Picks:
Be warm and stylish this winter when wearing this edgy faux leather biker jacket from BlankNYC.
Try a three-pack of hair masks from clean beauty brand Briogeo. The three masks—a deep conditioner, a charcoal and tea tree hydrating mask, and an avocado and kiwi moisturizing masks — leave every hair type soft and nourished.
Hand-blown in Poland, this set of six richly colored wine glasses adds colorful charm to any collection.
Don't let the rain cramp your style — these sophisticated leather booties are completely waterproof!
Elevate his office wardrobe with a textured silk jacquard tie, available in red, navy and black.
Walmart
Walmart offers two-day and next-day delivery. There is a $35 order minimum for all delivery options, unless you're a Walmart+ member. Restrictions and fees may apply.
Shop Our Walmart Gift Picks:
This compact camera uses film for those who like to have hard copies of their pics, this gives you exposure control adjustment and easy point-and-shoot features.
The TCL Smart Roku TV has an impressive resolution that will make TV viewing a truly immersive experience. Plus, it comes with a super simple remote that's intuitive for all ages.
A good cast iron Dutch oven makes getting food on the table easy for cooks of all skill levels.
The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts.
For the person who can't get enough iced coffee, this Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker makes brewing a single serving of great brew and it comes with a reusable tumbler and a special cold coffee filter.
Target
Target offers free standard shipping on orders of $35 or more and express shipping is available for pre-order items only, delivered within one business day after the item has been shipped and picked up by the delivery carrier.
Shop Our Target Gift Picks:
The Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin cordless vacuum includes a wall dock for easy charging and storage. Get two tools in one with the vacuum's combination wide nozzle and brush, for quick switching between cleaning and dusting tasks around your home or car.
Embrace cool weather in comfort and style in this French terry sweatshirt. Fashioned with a V-neckline, the 100% cotton French terry construction feels soft and cozy, and it's designed with ribbed cuffs and hem to offer you a snug fit.
For the pro baker in your life, a Kitchenaid stand mixer will make whipping up their favorite treats so much easier.
You can never have too many throw blankets. Threshold's woven throw blankets come in a variety of colors from subtle to spring bright.
Macy's
For those who use the Macy's credit card, shoppers receive free standard shipping with no purchase minimum. For everyone else, receive free standard shipping with $25 purchase. Premium, express, and same-day delivery options are available.
Shop Our Macy's Gift Picks:
A super soft, snuggly throw is always a good holiday gift idea. We love this chic faux fur design from Martha Stewart Collection.
Do they like to unwind with a glass of whiskey after a long day? Now they can sip in style with this glass decanter and matching glasses set from Macy's.
Pair this comfy jersey dress with boots for an easy holiday look you can wear from day to night.
Offered in 9 beautiful colors, this gorgeous cast iron dutch oven from the Martha Stewart Collection will look great in any kitchen.
Save over $500 on this three-piece set from Kenneth Cole, including a carry-on, medium and large suitcase in your choice of rose gold, silver, navy, black or champagne.
Sephora
The beauty retailer offers free standard 1-3 day shipping is free on orders of $50 and over, and no purchase minimum for Beauty Insiders. Two- and one-business day shipping options are available as well.
Shop Our Sephora Gift Picks:
Gift the gift of healthy hair with this set of Olaplex products: full-sized N°6 Bond Smoother and N°7 Bonding Oil as well as a trial-sized N°9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum.
For a picture-perfect pout this holiday season, grab this trio of lip products from the ever-popular Pat McGrath Labs.
A lightweight moisturizer, clarifying mask, and exfoliating cleanser are bundled in this Tatcha gift set. Tatcha's formulas are gentle, yet effective, for even sensitive skin.
This set of seven soft, vegan brushes from Sephora will provide you with all the essential tools to complete your full-face makeup look.
Warm and spicy these scents were designed to make you feel calm and comforted with a fragrance reminiscent of a crackling fire.
In-Store and Curbside Pickup
- Enter your zip code on the product or category page to see if an item is available for in-store or curbside pickup (they'll bring your order out and place it in your car's trunk) at the nearest store that same day or the next day. All pickup orders come with a free gift message, DIY gift kit, Nordstrom box packaging or signature gift wrap of your choice.
- Select "Pickup" to add the item to bag and check out when you're ready. You'll receive a confirmation email with instructions and pickup details. Your order will be held for seven days.
- Have your order shipped to the store by selecting "Shop to a Nordstrom Store" at checkout.
- Same-day and curbside pickup options. On the product page, select "Show delivery & pickup options" and enter your zip code to see if it's available for pickup at the nearest Walmart location. Average wait time ranges from three to seven days, but select eligible products can be ready for pickup as soon as the same day.
- Once you purchase online, you'll receive a confirmation email with the details. Associates will be outside the store to direct you to the pickup area and load the items into your car.
- On the product page, choose the nearest Target store and select "Pick it up" for in-store pickup. Check out when you're ready and your order will be available to pick up within four hours.
- Choose "Pick Up" at checkout and Macy's will send a confirmation email when the order is ready for pickup within two hours if it's ordered before 6 p.m. local time. Choose whether you'd like to pick up in-store or curbside.
- Reserve items online and pick up in-store. On the product page, select "Reserve & Pick Up" to see availability at the nearest Sephora store. Add to basket to see reservations details. Sephora will send you an email notification to let you know when it's ready for you to pick up and pay at the store. Look for the "Online Order Pickup" signs when you're inside.
