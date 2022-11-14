Shopping

16 Paw-some Gifts for Dogs Because ‘Tis the Season to Spoil Your Four-Legged Friend

By Rebecca Rovenstine‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Puppy opening gift under Christmas tree
Getty

Our canine friends are a gift to us 365 days out of the year, so it's only natural that we want to spoil them on the holidays. Unlike humans, dogs are easy to please when it comes to holiday shopping, and you know your dog's interests better than anyone. The only tricky part can be figuring out what to get the dog that already has everything.

We've helped find the best gifts for pet owners, but now we are focusing on the fluffy one of the bunch: the dogs, because he's been an extra good boy this year. While your pup would likely be happy with any treats, toys, or a new collar, they deserve a well thought out present just like everyone close to you on your gift list. Get your fur baby a matching pajama set, personalize a stylish bandana they can wear daily, or give them a gift set filled with treats and toys. When it comes to spoiling your dog this holiday season, the options are almost endless. 

While we may just spend part of our lives with our dogs, their entire life is with us, so make their Christmases count. Ahead, shop ET's top holiday gift ideas for man's best friend.

Spark Paws Cotton Candy Matching Hoodies
Spark Paws Cotton Candy Matching Hoodies
Spark Paws
Spark Paws Cotton Candy Matching Hoodies

This matching hoodie set is a great gift for you and your pup. Not only is the hoodie fun and stylish, but it's also made of silky soft fabric. 

$70$45
HOODIE FOR HUMANS
$30$19
HOODIE FOR DOGS
The Foggy Dog Holly Jolly Collar Walk Set
The Foggy Dog Holly Jolly Collar Walk Set
The Foggy Dog
The Foggy Dog Holly Jolly Collar Walk Set

What dog doesn't love a walk or two every day? Elevate their current collar and leash with this 3-piece holiday-themed set from The Foggy Dog.

$115$95
Goody Box Holiday Dog Toys, Treats, & Accessories
Goody Box Holiday Dog Toys, Treats, & Accessories
Chewy
Goody Box Holiday Dog Toys, Treats, & Accessories

This festive and limited-edition Goody Box from Chewy has everything you'll need to put under the tree for your dog this Christmas. The set includes two toys, two bags of treats, and a holiday-themed bandana.

$37$28
FOR SMALL/MEDIUM DOGS
$36$28
FOR MEDIUM/LARGE DOGS
Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer BarkBox
Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer BarkBox
Barkbox
Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer BarkBox

Get your dog the gift that keeps on giving with a monthly Barkbox subscription. In the first box your dog will get double the fun with four toys, four treats, and two chews.

STARTING AT $23/MONTH
YETI Boomer Dog Bowl
YETI Boomer Dog Bowl
Williams Sonoma
YETI Boomer Dog Bowl

YETI is known for their high-quality tumblers that can take a beating. Now your dog can drink from their very own YETI bowl made with the same attention to detail. 

$50
Mark & Graham Foggy Dog Plaid Bow Tie
Mark & Graham Foggy Dog Plaid Bow Tie
Mark & Graham
Mark & Graham Foggy Dog Plaid Bow Tie

A debonair dog can't just have any collar, you should upgrade their wardrobe with this stylish plaid bow tie option.

$45
Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Dog Bed
Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Dog Bed
Amazon
Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Dog Bed

If your dog loves to curl up, this comfy and soft bed is just the right shape for them. They'll feel secure with a raised outer edge and be totally relaxed when laying on the cozy filling. 

$150$120
Pottery Barn Classic Velvet Bone Stocking
Pottery Barn Classic Velvet Bone Stocking
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn Classic Velvet Bone Stocking

You can't forget the stocking stuffers for your canine, and that means they need their very own stocking to put them in. This red velvet bone-shaped stocking looks great on any mantle and can be monogramed with your dog's name. 

$25
Delsey Paris Chatelet Pet Carrier
Delsey Paris Chatelet Pet Carrier
Bloomingdales
Delsey Paris Chatelet Pet Carrier

Is your pup always by your side even when traveling by air? Now they can travel in style with this high-end pet carrier from Delsey Paris that has mesh venting, antimicrobial lining, and a removable cushion that is machine washable. 

$440$293
The Foggy Dog Mossy Plaid Flannel Dog Bandana
The Foggy Dog Mossy Plaid Flannel Dog Bandana
The Foggy Dog
The Foggy Dog Mossy Plaid Flannel Dog Bandana

There's something about a bandana that makes a dog look more stylish and dignified. Grab one of the many colors they offer at Foggy Dog, like this green plain one, and embroider their name on it for extra wow factor. 

$26
PupProtector Waterproof Dog Blanket
PupProtector Waterproof Dog Blanket
Amazon
PupProtector Waterproof Dog Blanket

Does your dog love sitting on the couch, but doesn't always keep it tidy? Get them their own waterproof plush throw blanket so they can chew bones and toys without making a mess.

$119
Mark & Graham Welcome Home Puppy Gift Set
Mark & Graham Welcome Home Puppy Gift Set
Mark & Graham
Mark & Graham Welcome Home Puppy Gift Set

If you're surprising someone with a dog this Christmas, don't forget to get the pup a present too. They'll love this gift set which comes in a monogramed toy basket that includes two toys, a leash, a waste bag holder, and a cozy blanket of their very own. 

$112
Joyfolie Ruby Pet Pajamas in Off Pink Floral
Joyfolie Ruby Pet Pajamas in Off Pink Floral
Joyfolie
Joyfolie Ruby Pet Pajamas in Off Pink Floral

Mom, daughter, dog, and cat, can all match wearing this charming floral pajama set from Joyfolie. While your dog may not love putting on clothing, he or she will look extra adorable when wearing it. 

$40
JLA Pets Sherpa Coat With Plaid Pockets
JLA Pets Sherpa Coat With Plaid Pockets
TJ Maxx
JLA Pets Sherpa Coat With Plaid Pockets

It's gonna be a chilly winter, so bundle up your dog in style with this sherpa coat that has super cute plaid pockets from TJ Maxx 

$13
Handcrafted in India Reclaimed Wooden Pet Stairs
Handcrafted in India Reclaimed Wooden Pet Stairs
Marshalls
Handcrafted in India Reclaimed Wooden Pet Stairs

If your fuzzy companion is now a little old man or lady, they might not be as spry anymore, making getting on your couch or bed more difficult. Help them cuddle up next to you whenever they want with these handcrafted wooden stairs. 

$50
Canada Pooch Pink Slush Suit for Dogs
Canada Pooch Pink Slush Suit for Dogs
Petco
Canada Pooch Pink Slush Suit for Dogs

If you live in an extra cold part of the country, prepare your dog for the snow in style with this pink slush suit. The zip closure makes the suit go on easily while still covering most of your dog's body so they can stay warm. 

STARTING AT $57

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

20 Thoughtful Gifts for Pet Parents and Their Furry Friends

Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The Best Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List

The 35 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

15 Purposeful Gifts from Michael Stars to Keep Them Cozy This Winter

Drew Barrymore Shares Her Favorite Holiday Gifts to Give This Year

40 of the Best Gifts for Women No Matter Your Budget

35 Gift Ideas for Every Type of Boyfriend This Holiday Season

25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget