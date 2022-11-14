16 Paw-some Gifts for Dogs Because ‘Tis the Season to Spoil Your Four-Legged Friend
Our canine friends are a gift to us 365 days out of the year, so it's only natural that we want to spoil them on the holidays. Unlike humans, dogs are easy to please when it comes to holiday shopping, and you know your dog's interests better than anyone. The only tricky part can be figuring out what to get the dog that already has everything.
We've helped find the best gifts for pet owners, but now we are focusing on the fluffy one of the bunch: the dogs, because he's been an extra good boy this year. While your pup would likely be happy with any treats, toys, or a new collar, they deserve a well thought out present just like everyone close to you on your gift list. Get your fur baby a matching pajama set, personalize a stylish bandana they can wear daily, or give them a gift set filled with treats and toys. When it comes to spoiling your dog this holiday season, the options are almost endless.
While we may just spend part of our lives with our dogs, their entire life is with us, so make their Christmases count. Ahead, shop ET's top holiday gift ideas for man's best friend.
This matching hoodie set is a great gift for you and your pup. Not only is the hoodie fun and stylish, but it's also made of silky soft fabric.
What dog doesn't love a walk or two every day? Elevate their current collar and leash with this 3-piece holiday-themed set from The Foggy Dog.
This festive and limited-edition Goody Box from Chewy has everything you'll need to put under the tree for your dog this Christmas. The set includes two toys, two bags of treats, and a holiday-themed bandana.
Get your dog the gift that keeps on giving with a monthly Barkbox subscription. In the first box your dog will get double the fun with four toys, four treats, and two chews.
YETI is known for their high-quality tumblers that can take a beating. Now your dog can drink from their very own YETI bowl made with the same attention to detail.
A debonair dog can't just have any collar, you should upgrade their wardrobe with this stylish plaid bow tie option.
If your dog loves to curl up, this comfy and soft bed is just the right shape for them. They'll feel secure with a raised outer edge and be totally relaxed when laying on the cozy filling.
You can't forget the stocking stuffers for your canine, and that means they need their very own stocking to put them in. This red velvet bone-shaped stocking looks great on any mantle and can be monogramed with your dog's name.
Is your pup always by your side even when traveling by air? Now they can travel in style with this high-end pet carrier from Delsey Paris that has mesh venting, antimicrobial lining, and a removable cushion that is machine washable.
There's something about a bandana that makes a dog look more stylish and dignified. Grab one of the many colors they offer at Foggy Dog, like this green plain one, and embroider their name on it for extra wow factor.
Does your dog love sitting on the couch, but doesn't always keep it tidy? Get them their own waterproof plush throw blanket so they can chew bones and toys without making a mess.
If you're surprising someone with a dog this Christmas, don't forget to get the pup a present too. They'll love this gift set which comes in a monogramed toy basket that includes two toys, a leash, a waste bag holder, and a cozy blanket of their very own.
Mom, daughter, dog, and cat, can all match wearing this charming floral pajama set from Joyfolie. While your dog may not love putting on clothing, he or she will look extra adorable when wearing it.
It's gonna be a chilly winter, so bundle up your dog in style with this sherpa coat that has super cute plaid pockets from TJ Maxx
If your fuzzy companion is now a little old man or lady, they might not be as spry anymore, making getting on your couch or bed more difficult. Help them cuddle up next to you whenever they want with these handcrafted wooden stairs.
If you live in an extra cold part of the country, prepare your dog for the snow in style with this pink slush suit. The zip closure makes the suit go on easily while still covering most of your dog's body so they can stay warm.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
