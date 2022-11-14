Our canine friends are a gift to us 365 days out of the year, so it's only natural that we want to spoil them on the holidays. Unlike humans, dogs are easy to please when it comes to holiday shopping, and you know your dog's interests better than anyone. The only tricky part can be figuring out what to get the dog that already has everything.

We've helped find the best gifts for pet owners, but now we are focusing on the fluffy one of the bunch: the dogs, because he's been an extra good boy this year. While your pup would likely be happy with any treats, toys, or a new collar, they deserve a well thought out present just like everyone close to you on your gift list. Get your fur baby a matching pajama set, personalize a stylish bandana they can wear daily, or give them a gift set filled with treats and toys. When it comes to spoiling your dog this holiday season, the options are almost endless.

While we may just spend part of our lives with our dogs, their entire life is with us, so make their Christmases count. Ahead, shop ET's top holiday gift ideas for man's best friend.

YETI Boomer Dog Bowl Williams Sonoma YETI Boomer Dog Bowl YETI is known for their high-quality tumblers that can take a beating. Now your dog can drink from their very own YETI bowl made with the same attention to detail. $50 Buy Now

Pottery Barn Classic Velvet Bone Stocking Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Classic Velvet Bone Stocking You can't forget the stocking stuffers for your canine, and that means they need their very own stocking to put them in. This red velvet bone-shaped stocking looks great on any mantle and can be monogramed with your dog's name. $25 Buy Now

Delsey Paris Chatelet Pet Carrier Bloomingdales Delsey Paris Chatelet Pet Carrier Is your pup always by your side even when traveling by air? Now they can travel in style with this high-end pet carrier from Delsey Paris that has mesh venting, antimicrobial lining, and a removable cushion that is machine washable. $440 $293 Buy Now

PupProtector Waterproof Dog Blanket Amazon PupProtector Waterproof Dog Blanket Does your dog love sitting on the couch, but doesn't always keep it tidy? Get them their own waterproof plush throw blanket so they can chew bones and toys without making a mess. $119 Buy Now

Canada Pooch Pink Slush Suit for Dogs Petco Canada Pooch Pink Slush Suit for Dogs If you live in an extra cold part of the country, prepare your dog for the snow in style with this pink slush suit. The zip closure makes the suit go on easily while still covering most of your dog's body so they can stay warm. STARTING AT $57 Buy Now

